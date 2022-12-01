Amazon

Motion sickness glasses for reading in the car

As someone who has experienced extreme motion sickness their whole life, I've always regretted not being able to read in the car. Thankfully these bizarre-looking glasses have managed to change that and I never have to miss out on valuable reading time ever again. Designed to alleviate nausea, headaches and discomfort associated with motion sickness, these flexible soft glasses create an artificial horizon in order to resynchronize the body’s internal balance system. I've put these to the in-car reading test and I'm telling you, they really work.