A Kindle Paperwhite e-reader

Before any book purists turn up their noses at this gift, hear me out: I was like you once. But then I experienced the undeniable convenience of a Kindle for myself and I quickly changed my tune. Just imagine having an entire library in the palm of your hand and never needing an external light source to read. The Paperwhite — one of the more recent iterations of Amazon‘s Kindle e-reader – is thinner and lighter than other e-readers, has a larger display and an adjustable warm light that is perfect for nighttime reading. Plus, the flush-front design and near 7-inch face reads just like real paper. Now, I know this can truly never replace the tangible joy of a real book, but it's a great option to have, especially if your book lover is a frequent traveler or carries multiple reads with them at once.