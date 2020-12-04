24 Best Gifts For Your Boyfriend Who's Hard To Buy For

These unique Christmas gift ideas are perfect for your partner if you're in the early stages of a relationship.

It’s hard to buy a gift for someone when you’re in the early stages of a relationship: You don’t want to overplay your hand with something super sentimental or exorbitantly priced, but you also want to get across how much you’re into them. It’s a careful balancing act.

If you’re stumped on what to get the new-ish guy in your life, we’ve got you covered. Below, 24 gifts that are just right for the early stages of a relationship.

1
Kidwell Fire Escape Wall Shelf
Wayfair
A worthy gift for your plant zaddy. Get it for $108.99.
2
The Skin Deep Couples Edition Card Game
The Skin Deep
Go deeper as a couple — and ask heavy-hitting relationship questions you might not otherwise — with this deck of cards meant to foster connection. Get it for $24.99.
3
A "Child" Ice Mold Set
Williams Sonoma
Baby Yoda (err, sorry, Grogu) may be a very controversial character right now, but if your "The Mandalorian" fan BF still thinks he's a good egg, they'll love this ice mold set. Get it for $21.95 at Williams Sonoma.
4
Embark Dog DNA Test
Amazon
This Embark DNA test will give your favorite dog dad insights into his pup's breed, health, ancestry and more with just a quick swab of the cheek. Get it for $149 at Amazon.
5
Yosemite Mod Dome Night Tee
Parks Project
If you and your boo were among the many who flocked to our national parks this year, commemorate your trips with a tee from Parks Project. This one helps fund the Yosemite Conservancy. (Ah, beautiful, beautiful “Yo, Semites.”) Get it for $36 at Parks Project.
6
A Boob Puzzle
Jiggy
Fill those endless hours at home during lockdown celebrating the female form with this boob-filled puzzle. (And here's a penis puzzle, if that's more his preference.) Get it for $40 at Jiggy.
7
"The Flavor Equation: The Science Of Great Cooking Explained"
Amazon
If he geeks out on in the kitchen, get him this critically acclaimed cookbook by Nik Sharma, a James Beard-nominated author who's also a molecular scientist. Get it for $31.50 at Amazon.
8
Theragun Mini Handheld Percussive Massage Device
Theragun
If he's going hard working out at home, get him this mini (and much-cheaper) version of the cult-favorite massage gun for sore muscles and trigger points. Get it for $199.99 at Target.
9
A Half Dozen Bagels From H&H Bagels With Cream Cheese And Nova Scotia Salmon
Goldbelly
If he's jonesing for an authentic New York bagel while housebound, treat him to some damn good bagels and lox. Get it for $69 at Goldbelly.
10
Jason Markk Shoe Cleaning Kit
Mr Porter
In love with a sneaker head? This gift is a shoo-in. Get it for $30 at Mr Porter.
11
Nice Laundry Customized Lounge Short
Nice Laundry
For your "comfort is king" king. (Though TBH, these shorts are so nicely tailored and un-slouchy, you'll probably steal them.)Get it for $49 at Nice Laundry.
12
LED Toilet Night Light
Urban Outfitters
Who knew runs to the bathroom at 3 a.m. could be so cool? Get it for $10 at Urban Outfitters.
13
Bose Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones 700
Target
Sure, you love each other, but if the two of you are working from home together, you might need these highly rated noise-canceling headphones. Get it for $379.99 ($339.99 on sale till Saturday) at Target.
14
Season 13 Hot Ones Trio Pack
Heatonist
Turn date night into a "Hot Ones" taste test with this trio from the latest season of the popular YouTube series. Get it for $42 at Heatonist.
15
City Map
Etsy
Is he homesick? Give him the gift of his hometown with this printable poster. Get it for $5.30 at Etsy.
16
Recycled Cotton Cuffed Beanie
Madewell
Upgrade his outfits with this versatile spice-colored beanie. Get it for $35 at Madewell.
17
VSSL Camp Supplies Waterproof Flashlight
Nordstrom
Make him the happiest camper with this multi-purpose flashlight. It includes pretty much anything he might need on the trail or while camping: a razor blade, trail marking tape, a water purification kit. Get it for $129 at Nordstrom.
18
Chinatown Market X Smiley UO Exclusive UV Color-Changing Basketball
Urban Outfitters
Because ball is life. Get it for $75 at Urban Outfitters.
19
Round Neck Cashmere Sweater
Zara
Optimize cuddling with this super soft cashmere sweater. Get it for $169 at Zara.
20
The Personal Barber Shaving Club Box
Crate Joy
Crate Joy offers subscription boxes for everything — introvert-themed goodies,sex toys and more. If your boyfriend has been struggling in lockdown, consider this personal barber shaving club box. Get it for $36.95 per month at Crate Joy.
21
Breda Virgil Watch
Amazon
This gold and black square-faced watch isn't just chic, it's nicely priced, too. Get it for $115 at Amazon.
22
Continental 80 Vegan Shoes
Adidas
A classic with a new spin — they're vegan! Get it for $85 on sale at Adidas.
23
PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer
Uncommon Goods
A gift that screams 2020, this handy storage case is outfitted with germicidal UV-C bulbs that completely sanitize your phone. Get it for $80 at Uncommon Goods.
24
MALIN+GOETZ Cannabis Candle
Nordstrom
Malin + Goetz's best-selling cannabis candle has an earthy, spicy and all-around sexy scent.

Get it for $55 at Nordstrom.
