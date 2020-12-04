24 Best Gifts For Your Boyfriend Who's Hard To Buy For

It’s hard to buy a gift for someone when you’re in the early stages of a relationship: You don’t want to overplay your hand with something super sentimental or exorbitantly priced, but you also want to get across how much you’re into them. It’s a careful balancing act.
If you’re stumped on what to get the new-ish guy in your life, we’ve got you covered. Below, 24 gifts that are just right for the early stages of a relationship.
1
Kidwell Fire Escape Wall Shelf
2
The Skin Deep Couples Edition Card Game
3
A "Child" Ice Mold Set
4
Embark Dog DNA Test
5
Yosemite Mod Dome Night Tee
6
A Boob Puzzle
7
"The Flavor Equation: The Science Of Great Cooking Explained"
8
Theragun Mini Handheld Percussive Massage Device
9
A Half Dozen Bagels From H&H Bagels With Cream Cheese And Nova Scotia Salmon
10
Jason Markk Shoe Cleaning Kit
11
Nice Laundry Customized Lounge Short
12
LED Toilet Night Light
13
Bose Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones 700
14
Season 13 Hot Ones Trio Pack
15
City Map
16
Recycled Cotton Cuffed Beanie
17
VSSL Camp Supplies Waterproof Flashlight
18
Chinatown Market X Smiley UO Exclusive UV Color-Changing Basketball
19
Round Neck Cashmere Sweater
20
The Personal Barber Shaving Club Box
21
Breda Virgil Watch
22
Continental 80 Vegan Shoes
23
PhoneSoap Smartphone Sanitizer
24
MALIN+GOETZ Cannabis Candle