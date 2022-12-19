Shopping
If you haven’t yet managed to get all your gift shopping finished, you only have a few more days before Christmas morning. Instead of panicking or cursing yourself for procrastinating, don’t sweat.

Some of the most well-known online retailers, like Walmart and Amazon, offer three-day shipping (and sometimes even two- or next-day) to make all your last-minute gift-giving possible. Whether you’re after the latest piece of tech or a cuddly cashmere sweater, these internet emporiums have got you covered.

Expedited shipping times will vary and are contingent on many factors, such as your location and the products you’re shopping for, and cut-off times will often apply. You may also have to pay extra fees for expedited shipping. But the Hail Mary-of-a-resource guide we created below lays out some options of online stores that promise to get goods to you in three days or less. Now stop reading this and get to shopping!

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Amazon
Amazon's always been an Old Faithful when it comes to speedy shipping times. Even during the holidays, their extensive selection of everything from clothing to tech to toys and kitchenware can be delivered in just three days or less (even without a Prime membership for some items). However, if you are a member of Prime, you're already eligible for free one-, two- or even same-day shipping depending on your order and location.
Breville Smart Oven Pro: $258 at AmazonShop Amazon
2
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods
Uncommon Goods is the ultimate place for eclectic stocking stuffers and crowd-pleasing gifts that run the gamut from unique to practical and take into consideration nearly every interest out there. While shipping prices are based on the value of items in an order, the company offers both expedited two- and three-day shipping as well as overnight delivery.
Swivel cheese board: $47+ at Uncommon GoodsShop Uncommon Goods
3
Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Nordstom's trustworthy selection of designer goods, cosmetics and lifestyle products are available for expedited shipping, including next-day delivery, depending on the items. Shipping costs range from $12 to $20.
Aimee Kestenberg leather bag: $208 at NordstromShop Nordstrom
4
Zappos
Zappos
Zappos has an impressive stock of footwear that can satisfy nearly every taste. The retailer offers three different shipping options, including expedited, and will provide an estimated delivery date when you select a shipping choice at checkout. And, if you're ever not pleased with your purchase, Zappos offers free returns on all orders.
Adidas Adizero shoes: $102.64 at ZapposShop Zappos
5
Sephora
Sephora
Beauty obsessives are most likely already familiar with Sephora's generous shipping policies, but just in case you're not, here’s the scoop: Beauty Insiders (regardless of membership tier) receive standard three-day shipping for free, no minimum purchase required. If you're extra nervous about getting your order in time, Sephora also offers guaranteed two-day or overnight shipping for an additional cost of $10.95 or more. It's completely free to become an Insider and only requires an email address to join.
Tatcha rice facial cleanser: $38 at SephoraShop Sephora
6
Target
Target
There's quite literally something for everyone at Target. You can get free two-day shipping on thousands of qualifying items when you spend $35 or more or use your Red Card.
Apple Airpods Pro: $249.99 at TargetShop Target
7
Anthropologie
Anthropologie
Your one-stop shop for unique clothing, eccentric home decor and tchotchkes that make the perfect gift, Anthropologie offers upgraded express three-day shipping in 48 states as well as overnight shipping.
Scalloped lampshade: $188 at AnthropologieShop Anthropologie
8
Apple
Apple
If you're dying to get your hands on the coveted new models of iPhones, iPads or MacBooks, Apple promises free overnight and two-day shipping on most in-stock items — and, in some areas, you can also choose faster delivery options for an additional fee.
iPad Pro: $799+ at AppleShop Apple
9
Chewy
Chewy
Chewy — the beloved online pet store that sells every critter-related product under the sun — ensures that you never forget about your furry friends this holiday season. On qualifying orders of $49 or more, you can expect your package in one to three days; on purchases less that $49, the flat rate shipping fee is just $4.95.
Cactus cat scratcher: $23.99+ at ChewyShop Chewy
10
Everlane
Everlane
Everlane specializes in reliable and sustainable basics that are both timeless and well-made. Shop their selection of apparel, accessories and footwear for men and women and receive your order in two to four business days with express shipping offered at $19.95. Be sure to review their holiday cutoff dates for details.
Renew parka: $248 at EverlaneShop Everlane
11
Free People
Free People
The stylishly curated and eternally coolapparel and accessory offerings from Free People can be shipped and delivered to your door in just two to three days when you opt for express shipping. (It costs $10, but the fee is waived on orders of $150 or more.) You can also choose overnight shipping for $20.
Vegan suede trench: $148 at Free PeopleShop Free People
12
Glossier
Glossier
The "clean girl aesthetic" beauty brand is loved for their no-fuss skin care and cosmetics, products that are perfect for stuffing in stockings, and offers expedited shipping in two to three business days for $15 as well as rush shipping in one to two business days for $25.
Lip and cheek duo: $35 at GlossierShop Glossier
13
J.Crew
J.Crew
At J.Crew, there's never a shortage of updated classic apparel and timeless designs, and you can get it shipped to you in as soon as two to three business days when you pay for expedited shipping, or overnight shipping for $25.
Cropped turtleneck: $44.50 at J.CrewShop J.Crew
14
Madewell
Madewell
Two- and three-day expedited shipping is completely free or $15 depending on your Madewell membership status, and overnight shipping is also offered for $25. At Madewell you can find timeless designs, trending basics and impeccably constructed denim.
Cable mockneck sweater: $119.50 at MadewellShop Madewell
15
Wayfair
Wayfair
One of the biggest online destinations for home goods and furnishings, Wayfair offers a number of shipping types, including two-day delivery, on a slew of items. Not all items will be eligible (large pieces of furniture, for example, are not), so be sure to review the shipping options on a specific product page as well as at checkout.
Le Creuset casserole dish: $134.95 at WayfairShop Wayfair
16
Revolve
Revolve
Shopping at Revolve guarantees that you can find a sexy date night look, a holiday party number or even non-frumpy business attire. Best of all, the company offers free two-day shipping within the U.S. with no minimum pricing on orders.
Midi Genesis dress: $273 at RevolveShop Revolve
17
Sur La Table
Sur La Table
You can find all of your cookware, kitchen and last-minute holiday decoration needs at Sur La Table, which offers both two-day express and overnight shipping for most items. Prices for extra-fast shipping are based on order totals.
Staub mini cocotte: $89.95 at Sur La TableShop Sur La Table
18
The Citizenry
The Citizenry
This global-inspired home decor brand offers both expedited and overnight shipping on most in-stock items, with some exclusions such as oversized rugs and decor. They suggest placing your order by Dec. 21 at the latest to ensure a Dec. 24 arrival.
Linen bed set: $535 at The CitizenryShop the Citizenry
19
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters
This hub for trendy and alternative products in fashion, decor and beauty can deliver to you in up to three business days when you pay $14.95 for express shipping, or up to two days if you pay $21.95 for rush.
Mia jewelry stand: $59 at Urban OutfittersShop Urban Outfitters
20
Walmart
Walmart
Great for last-minute toy shopping and home essentials, Walmart offers free two-day shipping on most items when you spend $35 or more.
Lego majestic tiger building set: $40 at WalmartShop Walmart
21
West Elm
West Elm
West Elm is best known for trending modern decor and home furnishings, but their selection of gifts is also worth perusing. They offer next-day delivery on many items and even rush delivery on monogrammed gifts, with pricing determined by the cost of your order.
Bento-style electronic organizer: $50 at West ElmShop West Elm
