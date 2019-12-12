HuffPost Finds

20 Of The Best Gifts For Moms Who Have Everything

Your mom and mother-in-law might have told you not to get them anything, but they won't be able to resist these thoughtful gifts (that are all under $50!).

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

Moms everywhere won't be able to resist these gifts.&nbsp;
It’s probably an annual tradition when the holidays come around: saving the hardest gifts for last. You know the ones — a Secret Santa present for a coworker you don’t know well or a little something for new parents who already have their nursery all set.

A hard-to-buy-for mom or mother-in-law may also be at the bottom of your gift checklist (but, of course, not at the bottom of your heart). If arriving at their home empty-handed seems like your worst nightmare — even if they made you promise not to get them anything — you don’t have to worry. We found some practical gifts under $50 that she’s sure to love.

Check out these 20 thoughtful gifts for your mom or mother-in-law that are under $50:

1
Lavinia Pencil Cup
Anthropologie
She'll think of you every time she goes to grab a pen from this pencil cup that's almost too pretty.
2
Pedestal Jewelry Holder
Uncommon Goods
You probably put your mom on a pedestal, and now she'll have one for her most precious jewels.
3
Voluspa The Pink Roses Macaron Candle Trio
Bloomingdale's
She'll be smelling the roses with this set of three candles from Voluspa — all shaped like little macarons.
4
Shopbop @Home Set of 4 Rose Wine Glasses
Shopbop
Toast in these rose-printed wine glasses.
5
Hoya Heart Plant
The Sill
Someone with a green thumb can keep your heart around the house with this heart-shaped plant.
6
Corinne Mccormack Faux-Pearl Glasses Chain
Bloomingdale's
For the mom who can't seem to ever find her reading glasses, this pearl glasses chain will keep them close to her.
7
Calming Lavender Heat Pillow
Uncommon Goods
She'll just have to heat this pillow in the microwave for two minutes to release a lovely lavender scent that's great for relaxation.
8
Knit Sock Slippers
Anthropologie
She needs her lazy Sundays, too. And she'll be able to lounge around all day in these knit sock-slippers.
9
Amped Fleece Throw Blanket
Urban Outfitters
She could always use another blanket, especially a fleece one that'll keep her warm all winter.
10
mophie Powerstation 6000 mAh Portable Charger For USB Devices
Best Buy
If your mother-in-law forgets to charge her phone for the night, this portable charger will keep her cell powered for the rest of the day.
11
P.J. Salvage Happy Hour PJ Set
Zappos
Hey, the saying goes that "it's five o'clock somewhere." That's especially true in this martini-printed pajama set.
12
Skinnydip Night Sky Makeup Bag
Shopbop
For the moms who are beauty lovers, this celestial makeup bagwill fit all their skin care products.
13
Reversible Cozy Leopard Scarf
Anthropologie
This reversible leopard-print scarf can keep her warm when she's walking on her commute.
14
Fresh Darlings Gift Set
Sephora
This trio can help with dull and dry skin. The set includes a face wash, five-minute facial mask and a moisturizer.
15
Philosophy Hands Of Hope
Sephora
She'll appreciate these creams during dry-hand winter. The scents in this four-piece set include lemon custard, grapefruit, green tea and avocado and fig and pomegranate. Her nails and cuticles will thank you, too.
16
Color Infusion Evil Eye Cuff Shiny Silver
Alex and Ani
If your mother-in-law always carries around an armload of Alex and Ani bracelets, you can add to her collection with this silver cuff with an evil eye motif.
17
Rifle Paper Co. for Anthropologie Nutcracker Tea-For-One Set
Anthropologie
The kids have flown the nest and your mother-in-law finally has the alone time she's been waiting for. She'll need a tea set that's only for her.
18
Cow Hard Shell AirPods Case
Urban Outfitters
If your mom or mother-in-law just got AirPods for the holidays, get her this cute cow-print case.
19
Classic 12-Month Annual Planner
ban.do
So she doesn't lose track of her busy schedule and the dates looming on her calendar, this colorful planner will keep her organized as the new year starts.
20
Embroidered Sunglass Case
Madewell
This embroidered glasses case looks good on the go.
