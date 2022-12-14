Teachers are tasked with one of the most important jobs in society. And if that’s not enough of a reason to send a little extra love their way during the holidays, it would be hard to imagine what is.

After speaking with educators from all across the U.S., we found that they have an overwhelming acknowledgment and appreciation for the myriad financial situations that students and their families might be in, especially during the gifting season. For this reason, heartfelt sentiments and any recognition of their positive influence typically reign supreme and are gifts that aren’t easily forgotten.

“The best gift I ever received from a student happened two years after the student had graduated and he came by to thank me for my advice and guidance,” Brian Bezner, a teacher in Long Beach, California, told HuffPost. “After two years the student came back to tell me that he had received his associate degree in advanced welding and had been promoted to a new position in the longshoremen group. The fact that he took time out of his schedule to come and talk to me in person about his success is one of the greatest gifts I have ever received from a student. The best gifts of my career have been the intangible words of appreciation.”

Charles Hines, an educator from Washington state, added that one parent sent an email to his school’s principal and district administration saying what a difference he had made for their family. “It was a tear-jerker,” Hines said.

Teachers from the Washington Education Association as well as the Association of American Educators chimed in to reflect on some of the most memorable gifts they’ve received, which we used to help compile the list below. Find everything from practical classroom additions, consumable treats and personalized treasures that will leave as much of a lasting impact on teachers as they have left on their students.

