Real Teachers Share The Best Gifts They've Ever Received

Educators from across the country appreciate sentimental gestures, supplies for the classroom and more.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

A Bostitch<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bostitch-Personal-Electric-Sharpener-EPS4-BLUE/dp/B00125KXGI?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6396c20fe4b09e0de4945ac3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" electric pencil sharpener" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6396c20fe4b09e0de4945ac3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bostitch-Personal-Electric-Sharpener-EPS4-BLUE/dp/B00125KXGI?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6396c20fe4b09e0de4945ac3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> electric pencil sharpener</a>, a clever <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6396c20fe4b09e0de4945ac3&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F16oz-stoneware-chaos-coordinator-mug-parker-lane%2F-%2FA-85911772" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="coffee mug" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6396c20fe4b09e0de4945ac3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=6396c20fe4b09e0de4945ac3&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2F16oz-stoneware-chaos-coordinator-mug-parker-lane%2F-%2FA-85911772" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">coffee mug</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Starbucks-Gift-Card/dp/B00BXLW2AQ?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6396c20fe4b09e0de4945ac3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Starbucks gift card" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6396c20fe4b09e0de4945ac3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Starbucks-Gift-Card/dp/B00BXLW2AQ?th=1&tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6396c20fe4b09e0de4945ac3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Starbucks gift card</a>.
Teachers are tasked with one of the most important jobs in society. And if that’s not enough of a reason to send a little extra love their way during the holidays, it would be hard to imagine what is.

After speaking with educators from all across the U.S., we found that they have an overwhelming acknowledgment and appreciation for the myriad financial situations that students and their families might be in, especially during the gifting season. For this reason, heartfelt sentiments and any recognition of their positive influence typically reign supreme and are gifts that aren’t easily forgotten.

“The best gift I ever received from a student happened two years after the student had graduated and he came by to thank me for my advice and guidance,” Brian Bezner, a teacher in Long Beach, California, told HuffPost. “After two years the student came back to tell me that he had received his associate degree in advanced welding and had been promoted to a new position in the longshoremen group. The fact that he took time out of his schedule to come and talk to me in person about his success is one of the greatest gifts I have ever received from a student. The best gifts of my career have been the intangible words of appreciation.”

Charles Hines, an educator from Washington state, added that one parent sent an email to his school’s principal and district administration saying what a difference he had made for their family. “It was a tear-jerker,” Hines said.

Teachers from the Washington Education Association as well as the Association of American Educators chimed in to reflect on some of the most memorable gifts they’ve received, which we used to help compile the list below. Find everything from practical classroom additions, consumable treats and personalized treasures that will leave as much of a lasting impact on teachers as they have left on their students.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Harry & David
A sweet and savory snack box
"Consumables, with a kind and thoughtful note or card." – Molly Callender, Washington

This Harry & David-exclusive snack box comes with a mixture of both sweet and savory goodies like hickory-smoked summer sausage, chocolate bark bars and queso dip, all neatly packaged in a gift-ready box.
$64.99 at Harry & David
2
Amazon
A Lego flower bouquet
"I play roller derby, and am an avid roller skater; this was no secret to my first-graders. One of my students made me a little roller skate out of his Legos. The little, personal things that my students notice and remember about me really touch my heart. Now I'm an assistant principal and it is still on my desk." — Crystal Carranco, Beebe, Arkansas

Depending on the age of your child, this Lego flower bouquet can be a good way to create something partly handmade and entirely unique. All of the multi-colored pieces snap together to create a realistic collection of snapdragons, poppies, roses and more that can be easily displayed on a desk or shelf.
$47.99 at Amazon$59.99 at Target
3
Etsy/OrnamentsArtist
Customized wooden ornaments
"I do photography as a hobby and always talk about my picture-taking endeavors with my third-graders. Last year one of my students gifted me a wooden camera to be used as a decoration in my home. I immediately emailed the mom to thank her for such a unique and thoughtful gift. She responded that she hadn’t even known I did photography, but that my student had spotted it in the store and insisted they get it because, 'Mrs. Faust loves photography as much as she loves us.'" – Michelle Faust, North Carolina

Ornaments Artist is a small, woman-run business that hand-makes small figurines and keepsakes out of wood or ceramics while preserving ancient Chinese art traditions. They specialize in everything from carved animals to pendants, however you can place customized orders for personalized ornaments, specific to the teacher you're gifting.
Toy car: $25.16 at EtsySwan: $22.95+ at EtsyShop all wooden ornaments at Etsy
4
Snake River Farms/Double R Ranch
A steak sourced from the Northwest
"After seeing other students bring gifts, one of my students went home worried that she didn’t have anything to give me for teacher appreciation week. On Friday, her father came to school with packaged ground beef and steak from their personal cow they had butchered to share with my paraprofessionals and myself. This is the most generous gift I have ever received and truly the best gift I’ve received." – Jessica Saum, Cabot, Arkansas

Snake River Farms specializes in premium beef humanely sourced from the Northwest. Their wide selection of cuts and meat are shipped directly to you, and can be gifted to a teacher deserving of a nice meal.
$16+ at Snake River Farms and Double R Ranch
5
Amazon
A felt tip market set
"Items for my classroom or a heartfelt note." – Christina Simmons, Shoreline, Washington

A universal necessity for any classroom, these top-rated felt tip pens can be great for helping a teacher grade papers, color-coordinate a syllabus or be shared among the class. They’re made with water-based ink which means they won't bleed through paper and are resistant to smudging.
$8.04 at Amazon
6
Amazon
Assorted thank-you cards
"Meaningful notes and cards! I have some framed because the student said such special words." – Mishele Shiree Barnett, Puyallup, Washington

"A sincere thank you card." – Liz Shannon, Othello, Washington

This pack of 12 blank cards and matching envelopes also features twine and decorative flowers for a sweet and displayable note, befitting words of gratuity.
$10.99+ at Amazon
7
Homesick
A personalized candle
"I received a candle with a hand written note about being a light for my students. Best gift ever." – Heather Hunsberger, Snohomish, Washington

Homesick features a wide array of natural soy wax candles that are scented and highly specified based on the receiver's interests.Explore candles like "Book Club," "Gone Hiking" or one that simply states, "Thanks."
$26.60+ at Homesick
8
Etsy/bykyleighrose
A handwritten and customizable ornament
"Christmas ornaments and a sincere note of appreciation." – Sandi George, Washington

These customizable ornaments feature your own handwritten note as a way to memorialize your thanks. Each of these clear acrylic ornaments come with a fabric ribbon for hanging and have permanent white vinyl lettering.
$25 at Etsy
9
Target
An ornament-making kit
"Ornaments from students. Not necessarily handmade, but ones from the heart. I still have an ornament cut out from a ragged children’s book cover a student gave me over 30 years ago, and another ornament from a student who came from a troubled, poverty-impacted home, yet her disposition was always so cheerful. It's a nice memory to visit every year!" – Martha De Carbonel Patterson, Silverdale, Washington

This ornament kit contains paints, stick-on gems, foam stickers and more crafting essentials to create a memorable and handmade gift for a teacher to enjoy year after year.

$10 at Target
10
Target
A gift card for gas and more
"A gas card." – Kelly Sullivan, Trout Lake, Washington

This email-delivered gift card never expires and the receiver can use it at both Chevron and Texaco gas stations, as well as other retailers like Grubhub and Airbnb. It's available in denominations of $25, $50, $100 and $150.
$25+ at Target
11
Amazon
A self-adhesive large photo album
"One parent made a photo book with pictures from the classroom I shared throughout the year (all the students had consent from parents to share photos). Also any cards or notes or anything made by the students and/or parents." – Alexandra Oleynikova, Washington

Available in 13 linen cover colors, this 11-by-10.6-inch photo album contains 40 acid- and PVC-free pages, each one outfitted with a self-adhesive protective cover that can be used repeatedly. If 40 pages isn't enough, the book can accommodate up to 10 more photo sheets.
$18.99 at Amazon
12
Target
A clever stoneware mug
"Coffee mugs. One year I got nine of them for Christmas from my class." – Roger Franklin, Washington

This humorous 16-ounce mug is made from solid stoneware that's both dishwasher- and microwave-safe.
$4.99 at Target
13
Amazon
A Starbucks gift card
"A used Sharpie marker from a kiddo [with the message], 'I wanted to get you something but we have no money... But you like markers!' I still have it 10 years later. Also Starbucks." – Robin Wall, Washington

These Starbucks gift cards are available in denominations of $25, $50 and $100.
$25+ at Amazon
14
Amazon
A highly rated electric pencil sharpener
"I always love notes from my students. As for an item, one year a couple of students got together and gifted our classroom an electric pencil sharpener." – Kristi Sanford Martinez, Washington

This bestselling electric pencil sharpener is built with a powerful, stall-free motor, a large-capacity shavings tray and a safety switch that prevents operation while the tray is removed for emptying.
$14.88 at Amazon
