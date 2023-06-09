The Best Father's Day Gifts For Dads Who Don’t Drink

Amazon Minnetonka slippers, pasta maker and portable Apple watch chargers.

In a recent brainstorm, we realized many people in our department shared the same hot take: We’re tired of seeing whiskey stones in gift guides for dads. Lots of us have sober loved ones; others have parents that simply aren’t big drinkers. Whatever the case, we all agreed that there are so many thoughtful options for Father’s Day presents that aren’t bar accessories or anything alcohol-related.

Inspired by this conversation, we decided to make a robust roundup of presents for your pop that don’t include, require or even reference booze. They range in price point and general vibe to hopefully include all types of dads, but they’re all awesome options to celebrate your old man.

We hope you find something for the father and father figures in your life to celebrate your love and appreciation for them, sans suds.