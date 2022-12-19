Lucky You: Nordstrom Offers Really Fast Shipping And Extremely Nice Gifts

Nordstrom

The window for online holiday shopping is just about to come to a close. Luckily for us all, Nordstrom offers surprisingly fast shipping times, and their selection of holiday gifts is as good as it gets. There’s something for every person on your list, so you can wrap up your holiday shopping with a bang and zero stress.

If you order from Nordstrom by 5 p.m. PST on Tuesday, December 20 (that’s tomorrow), the retailer promises you’ll get your gifts in time for Christmas. (Fees for this expedited shipping range from $12 to $20).

Grab some skin care goodies for your sister, an Ember smart mug for your spouse, a cozy scarf for a neighbor and some adorable jammies for the baby in your life. There’s something for everyone — even the pickiest person in your family will be delighted to unwrap one of these sweet gifts.

Below, we’ve rounded up the very best last-minute holiday gifts from Nordstrom. And remember, if all else fails, you can browse gifts online and see what’s available for pickup at a Nordstrom near you or just grab a gift card if you’re in a pinch. Either way, you can’t go wrong.