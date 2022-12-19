Lucky You: Nordstrom Offers Really Fast Shipping And Extremely Nice Gifts

Shopping
The window for online holiday shopping is just about to come to a close. Luckily for us all, Nordstrom offers surprisingly fast shipping times, and their selection of holiday gifts is as good as it gets. There’s something for every person on your list, so you can wrap up your holiday shopping with a bang and zero stress.

If you order from Nordstrom by 5 p.m. PST on Tuesday, December 20 (that’s tomorrow), the retailer promises you’ll get your gifts in time for Christmas. (Fees for this expedited shipping range from $12 to $20).

Grab some skin care goodies for your sister, an Ember smart mug for your spouse, a cozy scarf for a neighbor and some adorable jammies for the baby in your life. There’s something for everyone — even the pickiest person in your family will be delighted to unwrap one of these sweet gifts.

Below, we’ve rounded up the very best last-minute holiday gifts from Nordstrom. And remember, if all else fails, you can browse gifts online and see what’s available for pickup at a Nordstrom near you or just grab a gift card if you’re in a pinch. Either way, you can’t go wrong.

Nordstrom
Vinglace wine and Champagne chiller
Available in two different colors, this vacuum-insulated stainless steel canister can keep wine, Champagne and other refreshments chilled to perfection for hours at a time.
$89.95 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Lyric percussive massage gun
Give the gift of soothed muscles with the Lyric massage therapy device. It has a variety of strengths and frequencies that can address soreness, tension and more. It comes with four different attachments so you can customize the sensation and pressure as well.
$99.99 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Nodpod weighted eye mask
Anyone who has trouble sleeping will probably appreciate this comforting eye mask. It's lightly weighted to help relieve stress and promote relaxation and is made with soft, cozy fleece fabric. It's available in 11 colors.
$34 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Le Creuset mini round cocotte
How adorable is this mini cocotte from Le Creuset? It's the perfect way for the ardent home chef to make single-serving dishes. Think mac 'n cheese, French onion soup and so much more.
$22 at Nordstrom ( originally $32)
Nordstrom
Soaq ultrasonic cleaner
This countertop ultrasonic cleaner is a great gift because it's the kind of thing you're unlikely to buy for yourself, but once you have it, you can't believe you lived without one. It cleans little essentials like jewelry, tweezers and more using ultrasonic technology. It's available in three colors.
$64.99 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Recycled cashmere gloves
Available in 10 different colors, these soft and cozy gloves will keep your someone warm all winter long. They have ribbed detailing for a bit of added pizzazz but remain elegant and timeless as well.
$49 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Bracha initial pendant necklace
Ideal for an accessories loving big kid or teen, this sweet initial pendant necklace is thoughtful, luxurious and incredibly special. It's delicately handcrafted and has an elegant, universally appealing vibe.
$50 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
L.L. Bean Mountain Classic men's jacket
The color blocking on this wind- and water-resistant pullover jacket makes it ideal for hikes, errands and long walks on breezy days. It has a half-zip neckline and a zipper pouch along with two pockets to stash essentials. It's available in sizes S to XXL.
$59 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
The North Face ThermoBall water-resistant slipper
There's something futuristic and cool about these men's slippers.
Available in six colors in sizes 7-14, they're made with durable materials like ripstop, high traction rubber and PrimaLoft insulation to keep toes cozy and warm. Each slipper has a collapsible heel and is great for wearing around the house, grabbing the mail or lounging on the patio.
$55+ at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Skims soft lounge long-sleeved dress
Available in standard and plus sizes from XS to 4X, this easy everyday dress from Skims is the perfect elevated lounge look. It has a body-hugging silhouette and is made with soft, cozy fabric. You can get it in one of five muted colors.
$88 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Ugg Fluff Yeah faux-fur slingback women's sandal
Everyone from teens to your spouse will love this fuzzy, comfy faux-fur slipper from Ugg. It's plush, soft and the ultimate combo of cute, eccentric and cozy. It's avaiable in six colors in sizes 5 through 12.
$50+ at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Ember temperature control mug
Perfect for new parents or the easily distracted, this temperature control mug keeps coffee and other hot drinks at exactly the right temperature for as long as you need. It has a long battery life and can be temperature controlled via an app that can even send you notifications. It's available in three different colors.
$129.95 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Cocomelon x Burstkids sonic toothbrush
Available in green or pink, this electric kids' toothbrush features their beloved CoComelon to help them look forward to their dental regimen.
$39.99 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Fjallraven Kanken mini backpack
Originally designed in the '70s for Scandinavian school kids, this backpack is perfect for people of all ages. It's made with durable, water-resistant fabric with a simple, stylish silhouette. There are 23 different colors to choose from.
$70 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Tucker + Tate kid's sweatshirt
It doesn't get much cuter than this holiday pullover from Tucker + Tate. Available in sizes 2 through 8, this cheerful sweater is perfect for all holiday activities and beyond. Pick it up in one of two different designs.
$39 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
The North Face baby bear full-zip hoodie
Who can resist a cuddly teddy baby jacket? It's as warm and comfy as it is absolutely adorable. It's made with ultra-soft fleece and has a bear-eared hood and fold-over mittens. Available in sizes 0-3M to 18-24M.
$59 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Hourglass Ambient Lighting face palette
This pretty makeup palette is everything a beauty lover needs for a glowy, illuminated look. With six different highlighter and blush options to choose from, it's an easy and elegant way to get a radiant, rosy glow.
$85 at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Maison Francis Kurkdijan Paris perfume
If you're looking to splurge on a fragrance devotee, then it doesn't get much better than this stunning iconic perfume. It's a timeless and sophisticated scent with notes of amber, florals and a hint of wood.
$325+ at Nordstrom
Nordstrom
Sugar lip balm & scrub set
Pop a famous, cult-fave Sugar lip treatment and scrub in a loved one's stocking and watch them smile. It's a limited-edition, Nordstrom-exclusive set that exfoliates, hydrates and soothes chapped winter lips.
$24 at Nordstrom
