A living succulent wall arrangement

When your plant-lover has run out of space for plants, get them this vertical garden that is handmade using urban redwood and cedar that are naturally rot-resistant. Each frame has built-in drainage so your plants won't get water-logged and comes with an easy-hang attachment. Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use, this planter is available in three sizes and can be sold with just the frame or pre-planted with a variety of moss and succulents.