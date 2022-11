A no-splash long-stem watering can

When I first spotted this pitcher-like watering can, I absolutely had to have it. The design itself is unique but also functional, in that the narrow and ultra-long spout can easily reach and water the center of plant beds without the water ricocheting off leaves and making a mess on my floor. The no-splash top is also a godsend and I love that it has a large enough capacity to hold 32 ounces of water while also being lightweight enough to lift above my hanging plants, thanks to the durable resin body.Another plus is that the splash guard is removable, so when you want to fill your can with nutritious leftover rice water , for instance, you can pour it directly into the wide mouth from your rinsing bowl without spilling half of it.(The turquoise and terracotta colors are currently available via waitlist, and the gray color is in stock for immediate shipment.)