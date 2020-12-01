10 Gifts For Anyone Who's Been Living With Their Parents For 9 Months

The coronavirus outbreak has caused many of us to rearrange our lives in different ways. For some people, it’s led them back into their parents’ houses.

Moving back in with family is an adjustment for everyone. It’s a bag of mixed emotions — gratitude toward family members for opening up their homes, pantries and outdoor space, and frustration when acknowledging that it hasn’t been easy.

Nine months in, living with just about anyone during a pandemic is tough. Living with the people you already had to live with once before? Well, that’s tougher.