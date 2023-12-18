The Nicest Gifts You Can Get With Two-Day Shipping

These 15 retailers will get gifts to you in two days flat — and we've found the best items to shop from each one.
Time is officially running out to order holiday gifts online. If you’re still working your way down your holiday shopping list, don’t panic just yet. There are plenty of HuffPost reader-beloved retailers that offer two-day shipping, so you can finish checking every gift off your list with serenity.

Below, we’ve rounded up aassortment of 15 shops that will guarantee you get your items by Dec. 24, provided you order them by Dec. 21. The list include Amazon, of course, but for those who either don’t have Prime or prefer to shop elsewhere, you can enjoy beautiful goodies at Nordstrom, Walmart, Sephora and more. We’ve included a few must-have items from each, so you can wrap up your shopping and enjoy the rest of the season in peace.

Merrell

1
Merrell
The Merrell Crest Eco Dye 8L sling bag
Avid hikers need a great bag for their gear, and this one is specifically made to meet their specific needs. It has an EVA foam back panel and shoulder straps for maximum comfort, side access zippers, a shoulder strap pocket, stretch knit dump pockets, a brushed tricot-lined pocket for small valuable items and compression straps. Best of all, it's as cool and stylish as it functional.
$49.95 at Merrell (regularly $70)
2
Merrell
A Merrell Hike On patch beanie
Made with recycled nylon, this cute and cozy beanie at Merrell comes in two wintry colors. It's the perfect warming accessory that will come in handy all winter long.
$!6.99 at Merrell

Old Navy

1
Old Navy
A three-pack of Old Navy quarter crew socks
A festive sock makes for a delightful stocking stuffer! This set includes three pairs of quarter-length crew socks in women's sizes with elasticized openings that keep them up without strangling your ankles. They have a rib knit design that is as cute as it is warm and comfy
$5.99+ at Old Navy
2
Old Navy
A fleece-knit pullover hoodie for men
Available in regular and tall sizing, this simple hoodie is the perfect winter layering piece. It can be dressed down for a casual lounge day at home or paired with a cool jacket and pants while out and about. You can get it in a range of colors in sizes XS–XXXXL.
$20 at Old Navy (regularly $39.99)
3
Old Navy
Old Navy matching family flannel pajamas sets
Is there anything sweeter than Old Navy's matching family jammies? You can get them in all kinds of colors and patterns, whether you're hoping for the entire fam or just want to treat yourself to some new winter sleepwear. They're available in sizes XS–4X.
$19.99 at Old Navy (regularly $39.99)

Nordstrom

1
Nordstrom
Nodpod weighted eye mask
Help your loved ones get the best sleep of their lives with this weighted sleep mask. It's made with fleece fabric that promises to be blissfully soft and feel gentle on the skin, with just the right amount of pressure to help those who suffer from stress and anxiety find a bit of relief. It's available in a wide range of colors.
$34 at Nordstrom
2
Nordstrom
Treasure & Bond cotton and cashmere crewneck sweater
Get your guy a new cozy sweater like this lovely slim-fit cotton and cashmere crewneck. It's a cold-weather closet staple that will immediately go into the rotation. It's available in seven colors in sizes S–XXXL.
$42.08 at Nordstrom (regularly $49.50)
3
Nordstrom
A pair of Ugg Scuffette II slippers
Beloved in the HuffPost newsroom, these classic Uggs are available in a few different colors in women's sizes 5–12. HuffPost reporter Jillian Willson acknowledges that these classics aren't cheap, but says that "Ugg slippers are the warmest, fuzziest slippers I have ever worn. They're the best gift because they do feel a little decadent and I wouldn't just buy myself a pair on a normal day!" HuffPost News editor Lilli Peterson also noted that "Uggs are the only 'slippers' I've ever worn that keep my feet fully toasty without getting sweaty," and several other HuffPosters agreed. Your chilly-toed loved one will be thanking you for these all year long.
$95 at Nordstrom

Amazon

1
Amazon
The NuFace Mini kit
The stocking stuffer to end all stocking stuffers, this beauty gives all the benefits of the full-sized NuFace Trinity but at a lower price. It's a sweetly petite toning device that does everything the Trinity does, just in bite-sized form. The starter kit includes the activator gel, silk creme activator and an application brush so you can get going without breaking the bank. Lift, tone and firm with ease in just five minutes a day with your newest little friend.
$175 at Amazon (regularly $250)
2
Amazon
A Breville Bambino Plus espresso machine
Unfortunately for you, I'm about to toot my own horn. I got this espresso machine for my partner last Christmas and it was the hit of the season. It's definitely a splurge, but it was worth every penny to see how happy it made her. It's a must for big-time coffee enthusiasts, and I can confirm that despite daily use for nearly a year, it's as good as new.
$499.95 at Amazon
3
Amazon
Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones
These Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones are a big investment, but one that is well worth it. They fit comfortably over ears and come with a removable double-ended AUX cord so they can be wireless or wired, which is key while on a plane. They also have that famous Bose sound quality and adjustable EQ so you can set various music levels to your exact specifications. HuffPost readers can't get enough of these travel-friendly headphones, and your loved ones will be thrilled to get something so special.
$249 at Amazon (regularly $349)
4
Amazon
A Lifestraw personal water filter
While you don’t have to be an outdoorsy person to to have one (it's great to have for travel to places where you aren't sure about tap water), buying a Lifestraw really makes sense for avid hikers and campers. It can remove microplastics, bacteria, parasites and more (including E. coli, salmonella and giardia) from just about any water source. One single filter has a long lifespan, providing about 1,000 gallons of clean and safe drinking water and making it well worth the price tag.
$9.89 at Amazon (regularly $19.95)
5
Amazon
Revision Skincare's Youthfull Lip Replenisher
My colleague Janie Campbell swears by this Revision Skincare lip treatment. She was intrigued by the fact that it’s rich in peptides, including palmitoyl tripeptide-1 and palmitoyl tripeptide-38, along with other well-researched ingredients like vitamins E and C, green tea and hydrating shea butter. After one overnight application, she could see the difference the next morning. It’s a game-changer for anyone who wants to improve the appearance of their lips without going under the needle, and is a nice juicy option for the dry fall and winter months. Anyone would be happy to see it pop up in their stocking.
$40 at Amazon
6
Amazon
An Emme cotton throw blanket
You can't miss with this beloved and highly rated blanket at Amazon. It's lightweight, snuggly and cute, but won't break the bank. You can get it in a variety of different colors, sizes including queen, and styles.
$29.89 at Amazon (regularly $34.89)

Target

1
Target
The Embark tailgate blanket
Whether your loved ones like going camping, tailgating or doing other outdoor activities, they need a great outdoor blanket. This one is made from recycled polyester with a cozy warm filling. It's dark blue on one side and lighter on the other for a bit of fun visual contrast, is machine-washable and even has water-repellent construction.
$29.99 at Target
2
Target
A Nintendo Switch with neon blue and neon red Joy-Cons
The Nintendo Switch is made to be played in three modes: on the television, handheld or in tabletop mode. It includes an LCD screen and detachable Joy-Con controllers. It's a great way to play fave games on the go or while having a relaxing day at home.

$299.99 at Target
3
Target
A Dyson V11 cordless stick vacuum
It might not be the most romantic gift on the list, but a Dyson appliance is always greeted with cheers of delight. It's a powerful and effective cordless vac with three cleaning modes and lots of powerful suction. It traps hair and fur easily and quickly but doesn't get tangled in the brush, has an incredible filtration system and can help to capture dust, allergens and other pollutants. It comes with seven accessories that can clean mattresses, get dirt out of tight corners and even help with dusting.
$399.99 at Target (regularly $569.99)
4
Target
A Stanley travel tumbler
There's a good chance you know someone who's had their eye on a Stanley travel tumbler for a while now. It's durable, with stainless steel construction and double-wall vacuum insulation that can keep drinks hot or cold for days on end. It's available in eight colors.
$45 at Target
5
Target
Apple AirPods (2nd generation) with charging case
Few things are more convenient than a pair of wireless earbuds. You can use them while working out, traveling, cleaning or just working at your desk. They come with a charging case that offers more than 24 hours of total listening time so you can enjoy your favorite tunes or podcasts all day. They're perfect for a teen or tween or anyone who needs to upgrade their earbud situation.
$99.99 at Amazon (regularly $129)

Walmart

1
Walmart
A Fujifilm Instax Mini 7+ exclusive blister bundle with bonus pack of film
Available in five sweet colors, this mini instant camera from Fujifilm is very highly rated and popular, making it a great option for the budding photographer in your family. It's small and compact, easy to use and transport, and even has a built-in selfie mode. It comes with a 10-pack of film.
$49 at Walmart (regularly $67)
2
Walmart
Apple's 2021 10.2-inch iPad
The price of this 9th-generation iPad is fairly reasonable, making it a great option for anyone who is looking for a gift for their teen, college-age child or partner. It's easy to use, has a 10.2-inch retina display, a powerful system that works quickly and efficiently, and an ultra-wide front camera so they can FaceTime and take pictures with maximum clarity.
$249 at Walmart (regularly $329)

Urban Outfitters

1
Urban Outfitters
A Baggu x UO exclusive mini nylon crescent bag
Crescent bags have been the reigning silhouette of the season, largely thanks in part to this popular Baggu bag. This mini version is part of a collaboration with Urban Outfitters. It's available in four fun colors and looks cool while still being casual, practical and comfy.
$42 at Urban Outfitters
2
Urban Outfitters
An Owala FreeSip 24-ounce water bottle
Know someone in need of an emotional support water bottle? This lovely option from Owala keeps contents hot or cold, won’t leak even when held upside down, is fun to drink out of and is easy to clean. The movable carry loop at the top of the lid makes it easy and the push-button locking lid helps to prevent leaks. You can snag it in one of two colors.
$28 at Urban Outfitters

Everlane

1
Everlane
Everlane's The Alpaca Beanie
Available in five colors, this beanie will keep the recipient toasty and look good doing it. It's made with dream-like, soft alpaca wool, so you know it's going to be ultra-warm. The knit pattern gives it a classic aesthetic that will look good dressed up or down.
$60 at Everlane
2
Everlane
Everlane's The Featherweight cashmere scarf
Treat your loved one to a luxurious cashmere scarf from Everlane recommended by HuffPost art director Benjamin Currie. This lovely option is available in three colors and is made of a lightweight cashmere and wool blend, so they'll stay warm without getting sweaty and overheating. It looks much more expensive than it is.
$98 at Everlane

Anthropologie

1
Anthropologie
Anthropolgie's Sophie faux fur blanket
This isn't the first time we've raved about this cult-favorite blanket from Anthropologie. It is owned by HuffPost’s director of office services, Greta Geiselman, who reports that is "slightly weighted," which "adds to the plush therapy of it all.” Available in 11 gorgeous colors, including both candy and neutral varieties, this dreamy and delightful 60-inch by 70-inch blanket is made free from harmful substances.
$68.60 at Anthropologie (regularly $98)

Best Buy

1
Best Buy
A Roku Streaming Stick 4K
Upgrade a loved one's television viewing experience with this smart TV in a stick from Roku. It's the easiest way to stream your favorite apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV and more. This little stick is compatible with Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant, and couldn't be easier to use.
$39.99 at Best Buy

Free People

1
Free People
The Free People Freya sweater set
This two-piece ensemble is ideal for lounging around the house, running errands, heading to kids’ soccer games and even traveling. It's been duped from here to high heaven, but nothing beats the original. Get it for the person in your life who loves to be cozy. It's available in sizes XS–XL in a range of color combos.
$128 at Free People
2
Free People
Free People's Oaxaca candle
A beautiful candle can really add to the overall vibe of a room, and these lovely and delicate handmade Mexican candles are as special as it gets. They are almost too pretty to burn! Pick it up in one of three colors.
$58 at Free People
3
Free People
A Free People Alli V-neck sweater
Temperatures are only going to get chillier after the new year, which means the gift of a cozy sweater is always welcome. "This Free People sweater has been a staple for me,” said HuffPost senior editor Lindsay Holmes. “I wear it as a pullover over a T-shirt and I wear it on its own... It's oversized, the perfect weight and super cozy. (Most importantly, not itchy)." It's available in five colors in sizes XS–XL.
$148 at Free People

Sephora

1
Sephora
SkinFix Barrier+ Triple Lipid-Peptide cream
The dry winter weather is no match for this nourishing cream from SkinFix. Anyone would be glad to slather this moisturizer on. It can help to restore a damaged skin barrier, hydrate and plump super-dry and damaged skin with the help of peptides, hyaluronic acid, rich shea butter and active lipids. It's as gentle as it is hydrating and healing.
$54 at Sephora
2
Sephora
Sunday Riley Good Genes lactic acid treatment
I've been using Sunday Riley's Good Genes for nearly a decade, and despite testing hundreds of other comparable products, I always come back to it. I’m particularly obsessed with the high content of lactic acid, a unique chemical exfoliant that encourages quick cell turnover in the surface layers of the skin, leaving it smoother and helping clear up blemishes. It’s paired with licorice and lemongrass in this formula, which can help brighten up the look of dark spots, sun damage and other discoloration, and prickly pear extract that can help soothe redness and calm sensitive skin. It's the perfect example of a product with a fairly common active ingredient that is perfectly formulated with other complementary ingredients to make it even more effective than other options. Slip it in a skin care lover's stocking and make their day.
$85+ at Sephora
3
Sephora
The Tower 28 Beauty SOS Daily Rescue facial spray
I swear by this spray, and anyone with acne-prone or sensitive skin must add it to their repertoire. It can help to soothe and purify even the most irritated skin and help reduce redness and acne. It's antibacterial properties make a huge difference for breakouts and it leaves skin feeling refreshed and dewy. It's a great stocking stuffer.
$28 at Sephora

DSW

1
DSW
The Vionic Georgie Mule for women
No one does comfy and cute shoes quite like Vionic. These mules are available in seven colors in women's sizes 5-12, are versatile enough to be worn with many styles of clothing and have a cool Loewe-esque chain detail on the front. The cork-wrapped platform provides both comfort and height, while the soft EVA footbed perfectly cushions feet.
$99.99 at DSW (regularly $140)
2
DSW
Timberland Basic six-inch men's boots
A pair of classic Timberland's are a winter staple for many. Upgrade your loved one's boot game and watch them live in these all winter long. They're available in this classic brown hue as well as black in men's sizes 7–15. They're sturdy and solid, with good ankle support, a cushy interior and traction along the outsole. Best of all, they're on sale as we speak.
$149.99 at DSW (regularly $170)

Apple

1
Apple
Apple Watch Series 9
Splurge on someone special and give them a gift of the latest Apple Watch. You can customize it on every level, from the band to the material and finish, so it's unique to them and their personal taste. it's swim-proof, crack-resistant and dustproof, and includes all the smart watch features we know and love, like a health tracker, texting, voice messaging and much more.
$399+ at Apple

Revolve

1
Revolve
Béis The Weekender bag
This famous weekender is oft-copied, but the original promises to be well worth it. It has a bottom compartment for items like shoes, towels, toiletries and even hair dryers, and features a clamshell-style top opening that makes it easy to pack clothes in and dig around. It has interior pockets, two carry modes and a pass-through sleeve for your suitcase trolley handle. It's available in two chic colors.
$108 at Revolve

Madewell

1
Madewell
A two-pack Madewell heart necklace set
Is there anything sweeter or more perfect for the holidays than the gift of jewelry? This sophisticated set of two necklaces features a heart charm and a simple dotted chain. They can be worn together or individually and are made of recycled brass and cubic zirconia.

$44 at Madewell
2
Madewell
Madewell's fuzzy-knit balaclava
Balaclavas have been rising in popularity since last year, and Madewell's fuzzy, soft knit option is super accessible and wearable. It's an easy way to keep warm and look stylish while doing it. This is exactly what your pal will need on those extra cold days. It's available in two colors.
$52 at Madewell

Rothy's

1
Rothy's
Rothy's The Driver loafers
My mother recently purchased these loafers and has been living in them ever since. The comfort level is as good as it gets; she can walk in them for hours at a time with zero discomfort. They have just the right amount of support, traction and cushion. They're available in a wide range of colors and in women's sizes 5–13 and men's sizes 7–16.
Womens: $189 at Rothy'sMens: $189 at Rothy's

Aerie

1
Aerie
Aerie's Crinkle Scoop one-piece swimsuit
If you know your loved one is jetting off for a warmer destination soon, then a new swimsuit will help them prep for their trip while staying on budget and looking fabulous. This textured one-piece offers UPF 50+ protection and is available in five colors in sizes XXS–XXL.
$32.97 at Aerie (regularly $54.95)

