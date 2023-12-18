The Nicest Gifts You Can Get With Two-Day Shipping

Time is officially running out to order holiday gifts online. If you’re still working your way down your holiday shopping list, don’t panic just yet. There are plenty of HuffPost reader-beloved retailers that offer two-day shipping, so you can finish checking every gift off your list with serenity.
Below, we’ve rounded up aassortment of 15 shops that will guarantee you get your items by Dec. 24, provided you order them by Dec. 21. The list include Amazon, of course, but for those who either don’t have Prime or prefer to shop elsewhere, you can enjoy beautiful goodies at Nordstrom, Walmart, Sephora and more. We’ve included a few must-have items from each, so you can wrap up your shopping and enjoy the rest of the season in peace.
