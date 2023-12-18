The Nicest Gifts You Can Get With Two-Day Shipping

Nordstrom

A pair of Ugg Scuffette II slippers

Beloved in the HuffPost newsroom, these classic Uggs are available in a few different colors in women's sizes 5–12. HuffPost reporter Jillian Willson acknowledges that these classics aren't cheap, but says that "Ugg slippers are the warmest, fuzziest slippers I have ever worn. They're the best gift because they do feel a little decadent and I wouldn't just buy myself a pair on a normal day!" HuffPost News editor Lilli Peterson also noted that "Uggs are the only 'slippers' I've ever worn that keep my feet fully toasty without getting sweaty," and several other HuffPosters agreed. Your chilly-toed loved one will be thanking you for these all year long.