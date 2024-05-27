HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.
There are times I prefer to outsource certain body and skin care tasks to professionals, and for most of my adult life, nail maintenance fell under that category. Not only am I pretty bad at painting my nails, but I find keeping them neatly trimmed to be a total drag every week. But weekly manicures are simply not in my budget, so I’ve had to find ways to make the drudgery more bearable.
Once again, it brings me no pleasure to inform you that it was my own mother who suggested I upgrade my home nail care routine by swapping my trusty emory board for a glass nail file. Despite my skepticism, I have to admit that using a glass nail file has not only made my nail care routine faster and easier, but, dare I say, an actual pleasure.
She recommended this highly-rated and wildly popular glass nail file at Amazon, and I am pleased to report that it is every bit as effective as it is elegant. I love anything with a slightly Old Hollywood vibe, and using a glass nail file definitely makes me feel like I’m draped across a chaise lounge in a fur-trimmed robe and satin slippers.
While a traditional sandpaper-like file can leave nails feeling jagged, rough and full of micro-tears, my glass file slices through them cleanly, easily and smoothly, leaving them feeling healthy and strong. It takes a minute to get a hang of the rhythm of it, but once you do, it is a total game-changer. It can be used in all directions, which makes it easier to achieve the desired shape in less time. You don’t need a ton of pressure to make noticeable progress, either — I’ve been able to saw down relatively long nails swiftly and easily.
I love that my nails feel sealed, sleek and smooth, the way they do after a professional manicure. Jagged, dusty tips creep me out, but there’s none of that with these glass files. The file is tempered to make it strong and long-lasting, but I would imagine that if you dropped one from a great height it would likely break, so you do want to be careful. Luckily, each one comes with its very own protective case, which makes it ideal for slipping in a purse or travel bag.
The glass nail files from Bona Fide Beauty are available in 10 colors. I find the clear one to feel very sophisticated (and I was feeling cheap the day I purchased it), but the colorful ones are super cute and only a couple dollars more expensive. If they feel like they’ve accumulated a bit of nail dust buildup, you can quickly clean them by giving them a rinse with plain water.
Best of all, purchasing a glass nail file has been an unexpectedly great long-term financial investment. Not only has it stopped me from constantly having to buy janky emory boards, but the results are so great I rarely get professional manicures anymore, which in turn has saved me a boatload of cash. They also make great gifts! I’ve converted a few people with the gift of a glass nail file over the last year and, like me, they’re never going back.
Take a peek at a few glowing reviews from happy shoppers below and then pick up a file or two for yourself.
Promising reviews:
“Saw on Tik Tok and it’s a game changer for me. I like the smooth filing of the nail. I have not had any issues with this product so far.” — JS
“I wish I had discovered these years ago. Who knows how many nail files I have been through in my life but these, made of glass that doesn’t wear down quickly like traditional sandpaper-like nail files do, will last virtually forever. All you have to do is give them a quick rinse or wipe them with a terrycloth rag to clean them. I did step on one and broke it in half once so you have to be careful with them (after all, they are made of glass) but otherwise they are a Godsend. Highly recommended.” — InDaKnow
“This glass nail file works better than any nail file I have ever had. I will be reordering so that I have one in my purse, my car, and my makeup kit. Very good buy!” — M. Shalley Damberg
“This glass file is really fun! I had heard that glass files for the nails were really good. I ordered one and I simply love it. It is really soft on the nails and shapes them well and easy. The fingernails are so smooth after using this. Has its own little case for protection.” — Glenda F.
“A high quality product that works very well! Ever since I got this file, I haven’t used any of the old emery boards that I was used to using before.” — Maggie N.