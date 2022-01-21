J.Crew, Anthropologie, Theory Gloves from J.Crew, Anthropologie and Theory.

Yet again, one of the most annoying winter dilemmas has reared its ugly head. Picture this: You’re rushing through your busy day, it’s freezing outside and your hands are numb, but you need to be able to use your smartphone. The mere thought of it is enough to make us stay indoors. If, like us, you’ve ever found yourself fumbling to pull off a glove so that you can get your phone’s screen to work, then this is the article for you.

There’s something particularly maddening about wrestling with your gloves while carrying bags and trying to run errands without dropping your phone. But as it happens, there is a solution to even the most trivial of life’s problems. Enter: tech-compatible gloves. Most of our favorite brands have gloves with touch-screen-friendly finger pads, allowing you to go about your day while staying warm, cozy and stylish.

We’ve rounded up a collection of gloves for women that feature tech touch at a variety of price points, so you can get the one that best fits your needs, budget, aesthetic and fabric preference. Throw one in your cart and go about your day without having to dwell on this one particular inconvenience.