The 10 Best Tech Touch Gloves To Keep Your Hands Warm

Keep your fingers comfy and your phone accessible with women's gloves that are as functional as they are warm and cozy.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Yet again, one of the most annoying winter dilemmas has reared its ugly head. Picture this: You’re rushing through your busy day, it’s freezing outside and your hands are numb, but you need to be able to use your smartphone. The mere thought of it is enough to make us stay indoors. If, like us, you’ve ever found yourself fumbling to pull off a glove so that you can get your phone’s screen to work, then this is the article for you.

There’s something particularly maddening about wrestling with your gloves while carrying bags and trying to run errands without dropping your phone. But as it happens, there is a solution to even the most trivial of life’s problems. Enter: tech-compatible gloves. Most of our favorite brands have gloves with touch-screen-friendly finger pads, allowing you to go about your day while staying warm, cozy and stylish.

We’ve rounded up a collection of gloves for women that feature tech touch at a variety of price points, so you can get the one that best fits your needs, budget, aesthetic and fabric preference. Throw one in your cart and go about your day without having to dwell on this one particular inconvenience.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
J.Crew
A pair of elegant leather gloves
It doesn't get much more chic than these timeless, sleek leather gloves from J.Crew. They're lined in cashmere to make them extra warming and, of course, include our must-have tech touch.

Get them from J.Crew for $70.99.
2
Eddie Bauer
A soft pair of fleece gloves
Eddie Bauer's radiator fleece gloves are lightweight, wind-resistant and come in a few different colors. The added insulation gives them an extra layer of warmth, while the touchscreen-compatible fingertips are textured for maximum efficiency and ease.

Get them from Eddie Bauer for $21.
3
Asos
A pair of leather and shearling gloves
These slim, elegant leather gloves from ASOS have a turnover shearling trim that adds a pop of color and texture, as well as tech touch on multiple fingers.

Get them from ASOS for $16.
4
Uniqlo
A pair of simple, cute gloves
Uniqlo's soft knit Heattech gloves are warm, insulating, comfortable and have a unique seamless construction. They're the perfect easy, everyday glove to toss in your bag.

Get them from Uniqlo for $14.90.
5
Naadam
A pair of soft cashmere gloves
It doesn't get much cozier than Naadam's luxurious 100% Mongolian cashmere gloves. They have elegant ribbed wrist details and touchscreen-friendly fingertips that make them a dream to own.

Get them from Naadam for $50.
6
UGG
A pair of cozy sheepskin gloves
Snuggle up with this pair of Ugg sheepskin and leather gloves. They are a great investment: durable, warm and, you guessed it, featuring tech touch.

Get them from Ugg for $155.
7
Anthropologie
A pair of sunny gloves
These warm, tech-friendly gloves from Anthropologie are sure to perk you up even on the dreariest of days.

Get them from Anthropologie for $19.95.
8
Saks Fifth Avenue
A pair of luxurious cashmere gloves
Get your hands into these warm, timeless ribbed cashmere tech-compatible gloves from Saks Fifth Avenue as soon as you can for maximum comfort and ease.

Get them from Saks Fifth Avenue for $26.60.
9
Theory
A sophisticated pair of leather gloves
These lovely minimalist tech-friendly gloves are made with soft leather and available in three different colors.

Get it from Theory for $146.25.
10
Lululemon
A pair of cold-weather running gloves
Stay warm on your winter runs with these lightweight, water-repellent gloves. With tech-friendly fingers and silicone grips, these gloves are as functional as they are chic.

Get them from Lululemon for $42.
