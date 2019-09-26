What’s easier than a sandwich during the busy back-to-school rush? Well, it’s not so easy if you’re gluten-free.

For many, the worst part of learning to live gluten-free is missing out on “real” bread. Gluten-free bread has a bad reputation, but better quality and options are on the rise these days.

While seeking out the very best in gluten-free bread, we discovered some exciting trends, from new, large-slice loaves to fresh-seal packaging that keeps bread soft and fresh for months on the pantry shelf without preservatives. This game-changer may just be the greatest thing since sliced bread.

We’ve found 10 of the best gluten-free breads around. Rest assured, all are made in dedicated gluten-free facilities and are certified gluten-free by a third party. So, whether you’re packing lunches or craving a toasty grilled cheese to dip in tomato soup this fall, read on and find out where to buy them.

Best Kid-Friendly White Bread: Schar Artisan Baker White

HuffPost Illustration/Amazon Schar Gluten Free Artisan Baker White Bread

Slightly sweet and pillow-soft, this white comes in small slices that are perfect for PB&J. The slices, wrapped in interior freshness packaging, are soft and can be eaten right away without toasting. Parents will like that this white, made partially with millet and quinoa flours, has decent fiber (1.5 g per small slice). It contains soy, but is dairy- and egg-free.

Sold nationwide at grocery and big box stores; $7.49 for a two-pack of 14.1-ounce loaves at Costco

Best Large-Slice White: Canyon Bakehouse Heritage Style Honey White

HuffPost Illustration/Amazon Canyon Bakehouse Gluten Free Honey White

Finally! Gluten-free bread that compares in size to “regular” bread slices. It’s perfectly filling for lunches, and we like the regular bread texture and the touch of sweetness from the honey.

The loaves freeze well without the slices sticking, but the crust did get considerably hard after freezing.

$7.99 for one 24-ounce loaf

Best White Bread For Toast: Little Northern Bakehouse White Wide Slice

HuffPost Illustration/Amazon Little Nothern Bakehouse White Wide Slice Bread

When toasted, this bread is the most like traditional white toast. It makes a killer grilled cheese or fried egg sandwich, and it’s made without any top-eight allergens. It’s distributed nationwide in health food grocers.

$7.99 for one 20-ounce loaf

Best Multigrain: Three Bakers 7 Ancient Grains

HuffPost Illustration/Amazon Three Bakers 7 Ancient Grains

We know it’s important to eat heart-healthy whole grains and fiber in bread when truly living gluten-free. None of the loaves we tried labeled “multigrain” stood out with a texture or quality that compares to “normal” wheat bread. Of those labeled seven-grain, this one outperformed the rest.

Loaded with grains, Three Bakers’ loaf has a nice, hearty texture and nutty flavor. It’s great toasted, too. We like it as a base for avocado toast. Made with amaranth, hemp, quinoa, teff, sorghum, flax and millet, this bread packs a healthy 3.5 grams of fiber per slice, the most of any bread we sampled.

Widely available throughout the U.S. in major grocery and health food stores, it’s $5.99 for one 17-ounce loaf.

Best Seeded, East Coast: Eban’s Bakehouse Seeded

Eban's Bakehouse Eban's Bakehouse Seeded Bread

Comparing the best seeded breads turned out to be an East Coast, West Coast thing, so buy accordingly based on where you live or order online.

This small up-and-coming company based in Ohio cares about quality. We love Eban’s commitment to using organic ingredients and free-range eggs. The loaf is exceptional toasted and tastes nice right out of the package. Made with brown rice and gluten-free certified oat flour, its robust flavor comes from a mix of crunchy seeds: chia, flax, sunflower, pumpkin and poppy seeds.

Available at Kroger and over 2,000 independent and health foods grocers east of the Mississippi; $8.99 for one 26-ounce loaf

Best Seeded, West Coat: Essential Baking Company Super Seeded Multi-Grain

HuffPost Illustration/Essential Baking Company Essential Baking Gluten-Free Super Seeded Multi-Grain

We love the hearty flavor and generously sprinkled sunflower seeds all over the crust that give this bread a great chewy texture. It comes with interior freshness packaging, so it’s super soft.

Good availability along the West Coast at major grocery stores; $5.99 for a 14-ounce loaf

Best Sourdough: Bread SRSLY Classic Sourdough

HuffPost Illustration/Bread SRSLY Bread SRSLY Sourdough Gluten-Free

If you miss really good bread, this one’s for you. Made in San Francisco, this tangy sourdough arrives unsliced. This is the bread to pile high to make holiday leftover turkey sandwiches. Slice it as thick as you like. The middle is just a bit doughy. Toast it and that irresistible sourdough aroma will waft through the kitchen. Wondering what to get your gluten-free friend this holiday season? A three-pack of this bread. They ship nationwide.

Available in health food markets along the West Coast from Seattle to LA; $9.99 for a 16-ounce loaf

Best Rye Style: Canyon Bakehouse Deli Rye Style

HuffPost Illustration/Amazon Canyon Bakehouse Deli Rye Style

Break out the pastrami. This mock rye style (rye actually contains gluten) has the delightful tang and scent that rye lovers crave, with an abundance of caraway seeds throughout each slice and crust. It’s also a good source of fiber with 2 grams per slice.

Found nationwide at big box and major grocery chains; $5.99 for an 18-ounce loaf

HuffPost Illustration/Amazon Little Northern Bakehouse Millet & Chia Bread.

All breads from Little Northern Bakehouse are made without dairy and eggs. This one, containing ancient grains, has a slightly nutty flavor and smooth texture that can stand up to a hefty sandwich.

Available nationwide in health food stores; $5.99 for a 16-ounce loaf

Best Hawaiian Sweet Bread: Canyon Bakehouse Hawaiian Sweet

HuffPost Illustration/Amazon Canyon Bakehouse Hawaiian Sweet Bread

Wrapped in stay-fresh packaging, this super soft loaf smells just like glutenous Hawaiian rolls. It’s best straight out of the bag, but smells sweet and buttery when toasted. Perfect for ham and cheese or yummy French toast, it’s a kid-friendly winner.