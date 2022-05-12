Shopping

10 Great Grills For Small Spaces

Foldable and portable, from charcoal to electric, this is proof that you don't need a big deck to get your grill on this season.

On Assignment For HuffPost

Let’s face it: A lot of the grills out there take up a decent amount of space. While that’s all fine and good if you have the space to spare, a lot of us have smaller decks, patios or balconies that can’t accommodate a bigger grill.

Luckily, there are plenty of compact grills out there, and Walmart has some excellent options that are affordable, too. Here are the 10 best grills for small spaces.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Walmart
A 17" tabletop outdoor griddle
If you’re working with a really small space (or just don’t want a grill that takes up a lot of it), this tabletop outdoor griddle is a great option. It offers a 268-square-inch cooking surface along with easy assembly, quick ignition and an easy-to-remove griddle top.
$97 at Walmart
2
Walmart
A portable charcoal grill
Whether you don’t have much space or you want to take your grilling adventures to a nearby park or a camping trip, this portable charcoal grill will get the job done. It’s compact, lightweight and easy to move around, but it still has 150 square inches of grilling space.
$25.55 at Walmart
3
Walmart
An indoor/outdoor grill for big groups
If you want to be able to cook for big groups of people but don’t necessarily have the outdoor space to accommodate that wish, this George Foreman indoor/outdoor grill — which can serve up to 15 people — could be perfect for you. This grill also uses a fully electric system so if you want to cook inside, you don’t have to worry about starting a fire. Always a perk!
$99.40 at Walmart
4
Walmart
A tabletop charcoal grill
This sleek, 20-inch tabletop grill will get the job done with a lid top and an easy to read thermometer, body with side air vents and heat-resistant wooden handles. And since it’s so light, you can easily transport it to a nearby park.
$62.99 at Walmart
5
Walmart
A portable grill with a surprising amount of cooking space
This bright blue grill, which comes with wheels, a locking hood, bowl and folding legs for easy transport, provides 332 square inches for grilling, So if you don’t have a lot of space outside, worry not: When you’re not using this grill, you can just fold it up.
$59 at Walmart
6
Walmart
A grill with a smoker
A grill with a smoker doesn’t exactly scream “small space friendly,” but at 24.4 inches long and 29.6 inches high, this one is surprisingly compact and can comfortablly fit on most decks, balconies and patios.
$187.99 at Walmart
7
Walmart
A classic George Foreman
You can’t go wrong with a classic George Foreman grill, and this one has a five-serving removable plate and a panini press. It’s also electric, so it’s suitable for indoor use, and the removable grill plates are nonstick and dishwasher safe.
$51.31 at Walmart
8
Walmart
A stainless steel propane gas grill
This gas grill is portable, provides 273 square inches of grilling space, and can cook up to eight burger patties at a time. Even if you don’t have a lot of space, the people you’re cooking for won’t go hungry if you have this grill on hand.
$117 at Walmart
9
Walmart
A 4-in-1 Ninja Foodi indoor grill
If you don’t have space for outdoor grilling but want to grill anyway, this four-in-one indoor grill will meet all your grilling needs and then some. It’s also equipped to air fry, roast and bake, and includes four smart protein settings, nine customizable doneness levels, and a smart thermometer to enable you to achieve the perfect level of doneness.
$249 at Walmart
10
Walmart
A foldable charcoal grill
Yes, foldable charcoal grills really do exist — and the proof is in this one, which weighs just over five pounds, folds flat and includes a handle. For its small size, it has a surprisingly large grilling area at 170 square inches.
$34.14 at Walmart
