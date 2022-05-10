Shopping

The Best Outdoor Grills, According To Reviews

Shop apartment-approved electric grills, traditional charcoal BBQs and large-capacity propane-powered grill carts.

Get prepared for cookout season with an <a href="https://www.amazon.com/George-Foreman-15-Serving-Electric-GGR50B/dp/B00004W499?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6272fd02e4b0b7c8f07f6f2a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="indoor-outdoor electric grill" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6272fd02e4b0b7c8f07f6f2a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/George-Foreman-15-Serving-Electric-GGR50B/dp/B00004W499?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6272fd02e4b0b7c8f07f6f2a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">indoor-outdoor electric grill</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Char-Broil-463377319-Performance-Stainless-4-Burner/dp/B07JZV24HV?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6272fd02e4b0b7c8f07f6f2a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="a large-capacity propane grill top" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6272fd02e4b0b7c8f07f6f2a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Char-Broil-463377319-Performance-Stainless-4-Burner/dp/B07JZV24HV?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6272fd02e4b0b7c8f07f6f2a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">a large-capacity propane grill top</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Weber-Original-Premium-Charcoal-22-Inch/dp/B00MKB5TXA?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6272fd02e4b0b7c8f07f6f2a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="classic charcoal grill" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6272fd02e4b0b7c8f07f6f2a" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Weber-Original-Premium-Charcoal-22-Inch/dp/B00MKB5TXA?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=6272fd02e4b0b7c8f07f6f2a%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">classic charcoal grill</a> from a trusted name in barbecues.
For many of us, warmer weather is often synonymous with backyard gatherings, trips to the beach, camping and, most importantly, outdoor cookouts. With the coming months sure to usher in hankerings for a perfectly charred hamburger or hot dog, you’re going to want to make sure that you have an outdoor grill that’s up to snuff.

Whether you’re a beginner or a master griller, it can be difficult to know whether a grill will maintain proper temperature control or ensure consistent cooking unless you have tried it out yourself. To save yourself some trouble, take a look at this list of highly rated outdoor grills with promising reviews. Find portable options so you can grill virtually anywhere, classic kettle-style charcoal grills from well-loved brands and large-capacity cart grills for all your larger gatherings.

An easy-to-clean indoor and outdoor electric grill
This versatile indoor/outdoor electric grill by George Foreman is great for travel or for apartment patio grilling. The covered dome-style grill comes on a removable stand and features a nonstick inner coating that allows you to cook without butters or oils and makes it easier to clean. There’s an adjustable temperature control probe that allows you to choose from five temperatures to perfectly cook a number of foods.

Five-star ratings: 11,851

Promising review: “Our new apartment will not let us have charcoal or propane grills. We're big BBQ fans and were determined to find a way to keep enjoying our favorite Summer foods. We had had a George Foreman countertop grilling machine in the past so we looked to see if there were any sort of electric grills and were so excited when we found this grill! We bought it before Memorial Day & had our annual BBQ. All of our family and us LOVED how our food came out! One of the best parts is that this grill can be used with or without the stand. We used this grill right on our kitchen table and then just set it on the counter out of the way. My husband's favorite thing was that it was crazy easy to clean! We are so happy & ready for all the upcoming Summer holidays!” – Val Z
$160.50 at Amazon
A portable 14-inch charcoal grill with double vents
Great for camping or other outdoor activities, this economically priced charcoal grill by Cuisinart has a spacious chrome-plated cooking rack that evenly and effectively distributes heat. The dual venting system built into the enamel-coated lid provides great charcoal management and temperature control, and the lid locks for safe, mess-free transport.

Five-star ratings: 9,227

Promising review: “I bought this grill so we could cook out hamburgers and hotdogs on the Fourth of July at my mother-in-law‘s. This grill exceeded my expectations. Although it’s small, I was able to grill all the hamburgers and hotdogs for the three of us without any problem. I’m actually considering buying another one to take it to the beach so I can grill down there if I want to. Very easy to transport and head to head vents, one on the bottom and one on top, control the heat. I would recommend this to my friends and family.” – CPUFIXER
$28.67 at Amazon
A classic kettle-style charcoal grill that’s great for beginners
This classic 22-inch charcoal grill by Weber features the brand’s well-loved original design. The easy-to-clean, durable plated steel cooking grate retains heat and can hold up to 13 burgers. There’s a thermometer and a heat control damper built into the rust-resistant, porcelain-enameled lid to ensure precise cooking times as well as a one-touch cleaning system that easily captures charcoal and ash debris.

Five-star ratings: 8,815

Promising review: “I’ve bought and tried several budget charcoal grills over the years trying to avoid buying the more expensive Weber brand. This summer I needed a new grill and bought this one. It has the best temperature control of all the charcoal grills I’ve had. You have holes in the cover and in the lower part of the kettle to adjust the temperature. Easily fits two full size chickens for indirect grilling. I think two pork shoulders you typically buy at a grocery store should fit too. I use a foil pan to catch the drippings and it helps keep the coals in place. Easy to clean out the charcoal dust and residue with the catch pan. It was worth the cost.” – jleguy
$219 at Amazon
A reasonably priced four-burner, cart-style grill
Constructed almost entirely of stainless steel, this cart-style grill is powered by propane and features four top-ported burners that offer a wide temperature range with a precise control. The 425-square-inch grill space is made with rust-resistant cast-iron grates coated in porcelain for an easy clean while still achieving that charbroiled finish on foods. There’s also an additional lidded side burner for sautéing, a reliable electronic ignition system and a warming rack that measures a little over 20 inches, ideal for cooking buns and keeping foods hot.

Five-star ratings: 2,442

Promising review: “My wife got me this for our anniversary. In terms of pros, this is the nicest grill I have ever owned. The thermometer allows me to make sure my grill is at my ideal temperature. I also love the fact that the grated on the inside leaves that traditional grill line through my meat.” – Denis Cole
$258.79 at Amazon
A three-burner propane gas grill with inline burners
This charbroil grill offers 360 square inches of cooking space over porcelain-coated grates and three stainless steel in-line burners. A unique ignition system ensures fast burner startup every time with just the push of a button, a swing-away top rack provides additional space for warming food and the grill lid and fire box are also coated in porcelain for increased durability.

Five-star ratings: 2,004

Promising review: “This is a great, simple grill. I've been using it for 12 months now, and it never disappoints. With three burners, it is big enough to easily cook for 6 adults. Because it isn't huge, you can move it around easily. I keep it on my screened-in porch in the wintertime and on the deck in the summer and I use it year round in Vermont. I use it all the time and it barely uses any propane; I've just started my third tank of propane and I've used it at least once a week for a year (frequently several times per week). I find it easy to adjust the heat to exactly the right temperature for the food that I'm cooking, and I don't think there are many hot/cold spots. I like that it is inexpensive and it is light enough for one person to move around.” – Kelly
$196.25 at Amazon
