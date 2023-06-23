Shoppingcookinggrilling

A <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMellcom-4-Burner-Gas-Grill-36000-BTU-BBQ-Propane-Stainless-Steel-with-Side-Table-for-Patio-Garden%2F1534058173%3Ffrom%3D%2Fsearch&subId1=64930c5ce4b06123d8317ac4" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Mellcom four burner gas grill" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64930c5ce4b06123d8317ac4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FMellcom-4-Burner-Gas-Grill-36000-BTU-BBQ-Propane-Stainless-Steel-with-Side-Table-for-Patio-Garden%2F1534058173%3Ffrom%3D%2Fsearch&subId1=64930c5ce4b06123d8317ac4" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Mellcom four burner gas grill</a> and <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FChar-Griller-Patio-Pro-Charcoal-Grill-Black-E1515%2F17358682%3Ffrom%3D%2Fsearch&subId1=64930c5ce4b06123d8317ac4" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Char-Griller patio pro charcoal grill." data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64930c5ce4b06123d8317ac4" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.walmart.com/c/2706071/565706/9383?veh=aff&sourceid=imp_000011112222333344&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FChar-Griller-Patio-Pro-Charcoal-Grill-Black-E1515%2F17358682%3Ffrom%3D%2Fsearch&subId1=64930c5ce4b06123d8317ac4" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Char-Griller patio pro charcoal grill.</a>
A Mellcom four burner gas grill and Char-Griller patio pro charcoal grill.

While there’s no wrong way to eat a hot dog, it’s hard to compare anything to a perfectly charred link right off the grill. Of course, to get this ideal dog (or any really flawlessly seared food), you need a grill. Ideally, one that works well, has a lot of positive reviews and doesn’t cost millions of dollars.

To help you spruce up your outdoor cooking and fill your barbecue needs, we rounded up some of the highest-reviewed grills at Walmart. We included pellet grills and smokers, charcoal devices and classic propane gas grills, ensuring you find the right appliance for your taste buds ands your home.

There are grills made for serious pit masters, casual beach-goers and people who finally have a yard and just want something trusty to cook on. We hope you find the perfect grill for you and wish you years of happy hot dogs in the backyard.

1
A classic, low-fi charcoal grill from Weber
Rating: 4.8 out of 5 stars

A slightly larger cousin of Weber’s beloved Smokey Joe grill, the Jumbo Joe boasts an 18-inch diameter with all of the functionality you’d expect from this Reddit-approved brand. It boasts a locking lid so that you can safely transport it by its handles and plated steel cooking grates that also come with handles for easy maneuverability.

Promising review: “This is a replacement Jumbo Joe after I gave my old one to my brother to use in his camper. I tried to get my with a Smokey Joe Premium but it was too small and couldn't maintain proper temperatures with the lid on. The JJ is the best portable grill for camper duty. It stores easily in the camper and has the real estate to cook complete meals. I have taken to using the ash catcher as a warming tray for baked potatoes once they are cooked. I wish it came with the grate that has the flip up ends to add coals.it is the only thing we cook our meals on for days/weeks at a time when camping. Essential equipment.” — Bill Klecka
$89 at Walmart (originally $99)
2
A wood pellet grill and smoker that's so versatile
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

With the classic taste and function of a pellet grill alongside some extra modern bells and whistles, this new Asmoke model has auto ash cleaning, steam circulation and a motion-detection grill light that will turn on when you're near. Slow-cook and smoke all sorts of food or crank the heat and enjoy seared, broiled and char-grilled goodies.

Promising review: "We have owned this grill almost two months and it never fails to give us Great meals. From low and slow smoked ribs and roasts, to fire grilled steaks and burgers, our meat comes out perfect everytime. Easy cleanup of grill after cooking makes this grill the perfect backyard, and camping appliance." — Tim R.
$299 at Walmart
3
A propane gas grill with a grease management system
Rating: 4.7 out of 5 stars

A classic model from a brand you trust, this three-burner Weber grill connects to an app to help ensure the perfect cook time. It collects grease and run-off in an easy-to-empty container, making it super easy to maintain over time.

Promising review: "This model is perfect for my wife and I. We also grilled for up to 6 people with plenty of room for meat and veggies. Easy to put together. Looks great and cooks food evenly. One of the best grills I've ever owned. Can not go wrong with purchasing this grill." — Riggo75
$699 at Walmart
4
A compact charcoal grill with cast iron cooking grates that won't take up your whole yard
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Good looking, functional and the perfect size for a smaller family or space: This charcoal grill does it all. It has a handy counter on which you can set plates or spices, and it also allows you to add new wood chips or charcoal without interrupting your cooking.

Promising review: "This is the perfect grill if you're tight on space or just cooking for a few people. It's well made and easy to assemble. I'm able to get 4-6 chicken quarters or about 9 good-sized hamburgers on the grill. You won't be hosting a neighborhood BBQ with this, but for a small family or few friends, it's perfect. I love the cast iron grates, too." — Kel
$99 at Walmart
5
A modular outdoor grill and stove you can customize fit to your needs
Rating: 4.6 out of 5 stars

If you haven't embraced the Camp Chef way, it's probably time. This modular outdoor stove and gas grill comes with a removable barbecue box, allowing you to use it as a grill or griddle. Best of all? You can attach other 16-inch Camp Chef accessories onto it, such as their pizza maker, to create whole, versatile meals.

Promising review: "This is the best item I ever brought. We cooked alots of grilled steaks, chicken etc. I will buy this again if need." — lovelyangles
$449 at Walmart
6
A four-burner propane gas grill with prep space on both sides
A great basic propane grill at a good price, this four-burner model is a solid starter option, according to reviewer feedback. It has shelf space on both sides for extra treats and plates and can fit up to 25 burger patties if you're ready for a big party.

Promising review: "I LOVE THIS GRILL!!!! Its big enough to grill for my family. But not too big where it takes up too much space on my balcony. I love the black and steel look it has and works great!!! Definitely recommend this grill. It was easy to put together as well" — Shelby
$197 at Walmart
7
A budget-friendly portable propane grill from Coleman
Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

Designated a bestseller on Walmart’s website, this propane Coleman grill offers easy portability and up to 20,000 BTUs of heat. It’s equipped with two adjustable cast-iron burners that will start heating with the push of a button, and you can even separately purchase griddle or stove grates to switch up the cooking surface. The all-terrain wheels offer the ability to go off-road, and the steel legs will easily collapse when you’re done cooking for the day.

Promising review: “We bought the 'earlier version' of this grill in 2006. We used at home, took it camping, hubby took when hunting, and our kids borrowed for day at the lake. It finally 'died' Fall of 2022 😥. Finally decided to buy another and we're equally as pleased. Coleman has added a removable pan which is easily cleaned and the table no longer slides in, but that's not an issue. Grill folds down for storage and seems lighter than our last one, but not because of fewer features. I like the new locking feature on the lid and the added leg lock. Thrilled again with our new Coleman grill and look forward to many years of grilling wherever life takes us.” — Memawof11
$149 at Walmart (originally $219)
8
A hefty wood pellet grill and smoker that will make you feel like a professional
With a smart digital control board and fan-forced convection cooking, this wood pellet grill and smoker gives you consistently cooked food without taking too much of your time or energy. The dual smoking and grilling setup lets you bake, roast, braise, smoke, grill, sear and char-broil your food while the drip tray makes it easy to clean.

Promising review: "We love our new zgrill! My husband has cooked every meal on it since putting it together. Easy to assemble and cooks everything wonderfully." — JessicaR
$476 at Walmart
