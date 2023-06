A budget-friendly portable propane grill from Coleman

4.2 out of 5 starsDesignated a bestseller on Walmart’s website, this propane Coleman grill offers easy portability and up to 20,000 BTUs of heat. It’s equipped with two adjustable cast-iron burners that will start heating with the push of a button, and you can even separately purchase griddle or stove grates to switch up the cooking surface. The all-terrain wheels offer the ability to go off-road, and the steel legs will easily collapse when you’re done cooking for the day.“We bought the 'earlier version' of this grill in 2006. We used at home, took it camping, hubby took when hunting, and our kids borrowed for day at the lake. It finally 'died' Fall of 2022 😥. Finally decided to buy another and we're equally as pleased. Coleman has added a removable pan which is easily cleaned and the table no longer slides in, but that's not an issue. Grill folds down for storage and seems lighter than our last one, but not because of fewer features. I like the new locking feature on the lid and the added leg lock. Thrilled again with our new Coleman grill and look forward to many years of grilling wherever life takes us.” — Memawof11