Whether you make the trip to the grocery store on foot or do your food shopping with the help of a vehicle, you know that heavy shopping bags can do a number on the body. Before moving to New York City, nothing could have prepared me for the rigors of schlepping grocery and other bags home from the store and up five flights of stairs. It’s a true workout, and I treated it as such. But as time marched on and my body began to show signs of the general wear and tear that accompanies aging, it became clear that business as usual was no longer an option — which is when I accepted my inevitable fate as the proud owner of a granny cart.

Despite its name, a granny cart can and should be used by anyone of any age who wishes to get their shopping bags (and more) from point A to point B without undue physical stress. As I am not yet a grandmother, I was initially resistant to purchasing one, but with a bit of digging, I was able to find a handful of options that felt more aligned with my late-30s sensibilities. (I will say my interest was momentarily piqued by an expensive antique wooden cart from Etsy, but even I have limits.)

Below, I’ve rounded up a few carts, bags and more to make grocery and all other kinds of hauling in your life just a bit easier. Whether you need to get them from your car to your kitchen or have to forge a path through the snow to get home, they’re worth the investment. Your body will thank you in the long run!

