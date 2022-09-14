Shopping

The Best Reusable Bags And Rolling Carts For Grocery Shopping

Stop dreading your weekly grocery shopping with these cute and functional helpers.

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

Whether you make the trip to the grocery store on foot or do your food shopping with the help of a vehicle, you know that heavy shopping bags can do a number on the body. Before moving to New York City, nothing could have prepared me for the rigors of schlepping grocery and other bags home from the store and up five flights of stairs. It’s a true workout, and I treated it as such. But as time marched on and my body began to show signs of the general wear and tear that accompanies aging, it became clear that business as usual was no longer an option — which is when I accepted my inevitable fate as the proud owner of a granny cart.

Despite its name, a granny cart can and should be used by anyone of any age who wishes to get their shopping bags (and more) from point A to point B without undue physical stress. As I am not yet a grandmother, I was initially resistant to purchasing one, but with a bit of digging, I was able to find a handful of options that felt more aligned with my late-30s sensibilities. (I will say my interest was momentarily piqued by an expensive antique wooden cart from Etsy, but even I have limits.)

Below, I’ve rounded up a few carts, bags and more to make grocery and all other kinds of hauling in your life just a bit easier. Whether you need to get them from your car to your kitchen or have to forge a path through the snow to get home, they’re worth the investment. Your body will thank you in the long run!

Rolling Carts

When I first realized I needed to surrender to the granny cart life, I treated myself to this timeless classic. It’s made of strong heavy-duty steel, is foldable and has dual oversized front swivel wheels that make city trips much easier. It also has soft grip handles and two baskets, the smaller of which is great for tucking away a purse or other personal belongings.
I’ve owned a Hulken bag for several years now and don’t know how I survived without one for so long. I love it because it’s essentially a giant tote bag and granny cart rolled in one, all while being stylish enough to use around town. I have the large black bag and get compliments on it constantly, but the best part is that it makes the weekly task of getting groceries infinitely easier. It’s available in small, medium and large and in three different colors: black, silver and pink. They all have an attractive vinyl sheen, three handles and four wheels, making each one as versatile as it is cool. You can also purchase a separate detachable cover with pocket for a little extra protection and polish.
Protect your items with the water-resistant, heavy-duty canvas covers on this compact folding cart. It has a strong steel frame and a large detachable polyblend canvas bag with a fitted cover to shield your belongings from rain, puddles, wind, prying eyes and more. It can be folded up and squeezed into small spaces for easy storage.
Available in eight different colors, this cart is as handy for groceries as it is for a day at the beach, a picnic, carting children and so much more. It’s easy to open and close, is made of durable fabric that is easy to clean and even has two mesh cup holders for your beverages. A friend and I recently utilized one of these to set up a baby shower picnic and it was a total game-changer when it came to getting supplies from the car to the park.
Shopping Bags

For a clean, uniform and minimalist aesthetic, check out these handy canvas bags. They have thick, wide carrying straps to help distribute weight and help to lighten your load. They’re made of machine-washable organic cotton, can be purchased individually or in sets of two or three and have interior pockets for added organization.
These bags are made with heavy-duty fabric that has been reinforced with stitches so they can each hold up to 50 pounds. Each set includes 10 bags in five assorted colors that are easy to clean, have durable handles and provide a sturdy, stable base for fragile or messy items.
From laundry to groceries and more, this canvas bag is made to make hauling easier. It’s available in 14 different colors or patterns. It’s made with water-resistant vinyl that is sturdy and durable, not to mention multifunctional. It can be kept in your car or tucked away under the bed or in a closet.
The infamous claw

Ideal for making a single trip from the car to the kitchen, these claws help you get your groceries home without hurting your hands or making mulitple unnecessary trips to and fro. Lightweight, strong and durable, these handles fit comfortably in your hand without casuing undue strain.
