Shopping

The Best Gym Shoes For Every Workout, According To Fitness Experts

Get the most out of your workout session with these expert-picked footwear recommendations for women and men.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=15431&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=gymshoes-kristenadaway-090122-630fc801e4b088f7423a0e08&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.underarmour.com%2Fen-us%2Fp%2Fshoes%2Fwomens_ua_flow_synchronicity_running_shoes%2F3024786.html&pl=la" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Under Armour Flow Synchronicity running shoes" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="630fc801e4b088f7423a0e08" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=15431&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=gymshoes-kristenadaway-090122-630fc801e4b088f7423a0e08&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.underarmour.com%2Fen-us%2Fp%2Fshoes%2Fwomens_ua_flow_synchronicity_running_shoes%2F3024786.html&pl=la" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Under Armour Flow Synchronicity running shoes</a> and <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=37731&u1=gymshoes-kristenadaway-090122-630fc801e4b088f7423a0e08&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.finishline.com%2Fstore%2F_%2FN-%2Fstore%2Fproduct%2Fwomens-nike-free-metcon-4-training-shoes%2Fprod2827333%3FstyleId%3DCZ0596%26colorId%3D104" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Nike Free Metcon 4 training shoes" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="630fc801e4b088f7423a0e08" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=37731&u1=gymshoes-kristenadaway-090122-630fc801e4b088f7423a0e08&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.finishline.com%2Fstore%2F_%2FN-%2Fstore%2Fproduct%2Fwomens-nike-free-metcon-4-training-shoes%2Fprod2827333%3FstyleId%3DCZ0596%26colorId%3D104" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Nike Free Metcon 4 training shoes</a>
Under Armour, Nike
Under Armour Flow Synchronicity running shoes and Nike Free Metcon 4 training shoes

Whether you’re a frequent gym-goer or are looking to incorporate going more exercise in your weekly routine, one workout essential you need is a pair of quality shoes to get you through each session — and not all sneakers are supportive enough to do the job.

Who better to get recommendations from than people who are in the gym every day? To help you get your feet on the right track the next time you hit the gym, we asked fitness experts, including trainers and instructors who really know their stuff, to give us their top picks for the best gym shoes.

The best gym shoe is durable enough to hold up for your most intense fitness days, has the correct kind of support for your foot shape and has construction designed to enhance the type of workout you’re engaging in. Activities such as HIIT, cross-training, weightlifting, squats and running will yield better results — and reduce the possibility of you getting hurt — with the right shoe.

“I use different shoes for different training. I see shoes not only as a way to keep my feet protected and healthy, but also as a way to amplify my power and stability,” said Justice Williams, a Boston, Massachusetts-based lead trainer at Fitness4AllBodies.

The footwear options below are suitable for all types of fitness tasks, and a few experts say they wear them for running, too.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

For weightlifting

Adidas
Adidas Powerlift 5 weightlifting shoe
"When I train my heavy squat, I use a shoe with a raised heel of an inch. This shoe helps with my squat depth, as I have limited mobility in my ankles. My go-to is the Adidas Powerlift 5 because it’s affordable and feels good on my foot," Willams said.

Designed specifically for weightlifting, this lightweight shoe provides the security and stability you need for strengthening. It's constructed with straps, laces and a rubber outsole to keep your feet in place. This unisex shoe is available in four colors — red, white, blue and black — and comes in women's 5-15 and men's 4-14.
Men's and Women's: $120 at Adidas

For speed and stability

Finish Line
Nike Free Metcon 4 training shoe
"These shoes have the flexibility of the Nike Free on the ball of the foot and a wide heel to keep you fast, but are stable for everything from lifting weights to agility and speed drills. The Nike Free Metcon4 is a very versatile shoe for the gym as it combines flexibility and stability to get the most out of your gym session," said Tatiana Lampa, a New York City-based certified personal trainer and corrective exercise specialist.

Available in multiple colors, including burgundy, cream, teal, navy blue, pink/black, orange and black, this training shoe's wide heel design gives you a stable base for weight lifting. It's available in women's 5-15 and sizes 3.5-20.
Women's: $120 at Finish LineMen's: $120 at Finish Line

For a 'barely there' feel while strength training

Nordstrom
Nike Free Run 5.0 running shoe
Though Hughes recommends strength training barefoot, if that's not an option, she said it's a good idea to select a shoe that's flatter and has a barefoot-like feel like this one.

"I like a Nike Free for the ‘barefoot’ feel that gives a flat surface (similar to a Converse or Vans) but with a bit more flexibility and support should your programming incorporate things like squat jumps or faster lateral movements. If you’re doing HIIT training you might, however, opt for a shoe with a bit more foot and ankle support," said Thea Hughes, a New York City-based functional strength coach and founder of Max Effort.

This breathable running shoe has reinforced material on the sides where the shoe laces loop through to keep your foot secure and stable. It comes in multiple colors including black, white/red, dark blue, khaki and black/cream. The shoe is available in women's 5-12 and sizes 6-15.
Women's: $100 at Foot LockerMen's: $100 at NordstromMen's $100 at Finish Line

For casual gym activities (women's only)

Amazon
Athletic Propulsion Labs Techloom Phantom running shoe
"These shoes feel so good on my feet in both a plantar flexion and dorsiflexion. That's important because I can dance in them, train in them and of course run in them. They're perfect," said Selena Watkins, a Los Angeles-based fitness instructor, dancer and founder of Socanomics.

These shoes are available in women's sizes 5-13 and in an array of colors like black, peach, blue, gray, all-white and pastel pink. With four-way stretch for maximum flexibility in the upper part and cushioning in the mid and outsole, your feet will be comfortable and supported while you move.
Women's: $111+ at AmazonWomen's: $185 at Nordstrom

For arch support during gym activities (women's only)

Under Armour
UA Flow Synchronicity running shoe
"I love that the UA flow shoe is lightweight, breathable and very comfy. It was specifically designed to support the arch and heel of a woman's foot!" said Ariel Belgravey, a New York City-based health and fitness coach and founder of Gym Hooky.

The structure of this lightweight shoe was intentionally designed for women's feet because it's been proven that on average, men's feet are structurally different than women's. 3D foot scans were used to create a custom fit that hugs feet and gives arch support. The upper is made of soft knit and the interior even has a plush sock liner for added comfort. It comes in women's 5-12 and in white, pink, black/silver, black/teal and black/orange.
Women's: $140 at Under Armour

For everyday gym sessions (women's only)

Amazon
New Balance Fuelcore Nergize training shoe
"These shoes are super comfortable training shoes that can take you from lifting weights to knocking out short distances on the treadmill and everything in between. I love that even though they are training shoes, they are stylish enough for you to leave the gym and run errands around town. They're also super affordable," said Sashea Lawson, a New Jersey-based runner, fitness blogger and founder of Diverse Runners World.

Made for cross-training, this lace-up shoe has a memory insole to last through even extra-long sessions. There are also elastic bands on each side of the shoe for added security. It comes in women's sizes 5-12 with wide options available and in multiple colors like black, gray, black/white, and white/pink.
Women's: $39.99+ at AmazonWomen's: $64.95 at Zappos
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A pair of durable Wonesion nonslip sneakers if you love a bold shoe

20 Shoes Reviewers Swear You Can Comfortably Wear For Hours And Hours

shoppingShoesworkoutFitness and Exercisegym

MORE IN LIFE

Wellness

How To Survive Suicidal Thoughts, From People Who Have Been There

Wellness

The U.S. Is No Longer Providing Free COVID Tests. Here’s What To Do Now.

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Relationships

Is It Ever Too Late To Send A Thank-You Note?

Style & Beauty

Is Your Favorite Summer Dress Anti-Feminist?

Food & Drink

How To Reheat Leftover Pasta Without Murdering Its Soul

Wellness

5 Monkeypox Myths We Need To Stop Believing

Shopping

These Target Products Will Eliminate Kitchen Clutter For Good

Shopping

These Designer-Driven Brands Are Hiding In Plain Sight At Walmart

Shopping

Affordable Entertaining Essentials From Walmart

Shopping

Target’s Boho-Chic Rugs Look Much More Expensive Than They Are

Shopping

21 Fall Coats For Keeping Cozy During Your Favorite Season

Shopping

15 Pieces Of Bold Home Decor You Won't See In Anyone Else's Place

Shopping

The Best Affordable Knife Sets To Get You Slicing And Dicing

Shopping

These Best-Selling Men’s Basics Are (Way) Under $30 At Walmart

Shopping

41 Parenting Products Under $15 That Have Over 5,000 5-Star Reviews

Wellness

New Study Gives You A Whole New Reason To Hop Into A Sauna

Parenting

It's Possible To Freeze-Dry Breast Milk. Should You?

Shopping

Pickleball Is So Big Right Now. Here's What You Need To Play.

Wellness

6 Expert-Backed Ways To Make Your Weekends Feel Longer

Food & Drink

How You Eat A Hot Dog Can Say A Lot About Where You're From

Shopping

Just 28 Travel Products That'll Make The Journey Almost As Pleasant As The Destination

Shopping

This $18 Lip Balm Is So Hydrating, It’s Worth The Price Tag

Shopping

Timeless Unisex Shoes You'll Wear Every Day

Shopping

'Doggy Parton' Is Dolly Parton's New Line Of Dog Apparel, And It's Too Good To Believe

Style & Beauty

How Safe Are Lash Lifts? Here's What Experts Want You To Know

Travel

8 Mistakes People Make When Buying Travel Insurance

Shopping

I Am Obsessed With My Propane Stove (And So Is The Rest Of The Internet)

Shopping

37 Kitchen Products With Huge Cult Followings

Food & Drink

Instagram's Top 11 Recipes From August (Including A Pie For The Laziest Bakers)

Wellness

The Risk Factors For A Blood Clot Are More Common Than You Think

Home & Living

25 Tweets About The Things We Were Conditioned To Worry About As Kids

Travel

The Rudest Things You Can Do On A Group Trip

Shopping

The Best Bed Sheets For Every Type Of Sleeper

Food & Drink

Don't Even Think About Putting Ketchup On A Hot Dog

Shopping

12 Simple Products That Will Make Meal Prep So Much Easier

Relationships

The Funniest Marriage Tweets To Get You Through This Week

Home & Living

This New Legal Drama Is A Top Show On Netflix Right Now

Wellness

Here's How Quickly You Can Get Infected With BA.5 After An Exposure

Shopping

Increase Your Domestic Bliss With These Labor Day Home Sales