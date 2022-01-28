T3 AireBrush Duo

If you're looking for a hair dryer brush for your pre-flat iron hair-stretching process, look no further than this negative ion-powered brush. Its interchangeable design allows you to swap out attachments for more versatility and functionality. In the box, you'll find a 2.5-inch round brush attachment and 3-inch paddle brush attachment. It comes with five heat settings and three speed settings.



"I'll start out by saying that I have quite long, thick hair that typically takes 45 minutes or longer to dry with a blow dryer after washing. I was super excited to try out this new airbrush and see if it could improve my hair care routine, and boy did it deliver! Though, I still have to wait for my hair to dry a good bit before using this tool, it has cut down the active drying process to about 10 minutes," one review states.