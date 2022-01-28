When it comes to perfecting your hair styling routine, the less time you spend on it, the better. This is exactly why hair dryer brushes were invented and why they’re so popular, sprouting up in just about every influencer’s feed. This type of brush is, as the name states, a combination of a brush and blow dryer. When used correctly and safely (and with heat protectant!), this helpful tool can produce a high quality blowout without having to step into a hair salon. But the best part about using one is that it dries, smooths and styles all in one step, eliminating the need for multiple styling tools.
Some hair dryer brushes (ahem, the Dyson Supersonic dryer) even come with attachments like a diffuser or a wide tooth comb so you can get more bang for your buck and achieve more styles. But regardless of what type of hair dryer brush you add to your routine, the key to a successful experience is to consider that you may have to toy around with it a few times and get used to it. And be sure to read the instructions for whether you should start with wet, damp or dry hair.
Below, we rounded up several versatile brushes with enough cool features and functions to drastically cut down the amount of time you spend on your hair every day.
