Shopping

These Hair Dryer Brushes Will Make Your Styling Routine So Much Easier

Spend less time drying your hair with one of these useful brushes, including the super popular Revlon One-step volumizer and the Drybar Double Shot blow dryer brush.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

The<a href="https://www.amazon.com/Revlon-One-Step-Limited-Dryer-Styler/dp/B013HJEA4C?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=61f2cbe3e4b067cbfa1a1384,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" Revlon One-Step hair dryer and styler" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61f2cbe3e4b067cbfa1a1384" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Revlon-One-Step-Limited-Dryer-Styler/dp/B013HJEA4C?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=61f2cbe3e4b067cbfa1a1384,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> Revlon One-Step hair dryer and styler</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Revlon-One-Step-Dryer-Volumizer-Brush/dp/B07Z5QSYDD?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=61f2cbe3e4b067cbfa1a1384,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Revlon One-Step volumizer brush" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61f2cbe3e4b067cbfa1a1384" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Revlon-One-Step-Dryer-Volumizer-Brush/dp/B07Z5QSYDD?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=61f2cbe3e4b067cbfa1a1384,-1,-1,d,0,0,hp-fil-am=0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Revlon One-Step volumizer brush</a> and <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=hairdryerbrushes-KristenAdaway-012722-61f2cbe3e4b067cbfa1a1384&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftymobeauty.com%2Fproducts%2Ftymo-volumizer" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Tymo Volumizer" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61f2cbe3e4b067cbfa1a1384" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=hairdryerbrushes-KristenAdaway-012722-61f2cbe3e4b067cbfa1a1384&url=https%3A%2F%2Ftymobeauty.com%2Fproducts%2Ftymo-volumizer" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Tymo Volumizer</a>.
Amazon
The Revlon One-Step hair dryer and styler, Revlon One-Step volumizer brush and Tymo Volumizer.

When it comes to perfecting your hair styling routine, the less time you spend on it, the better. This is exactly why hair dryer brushes were invented and why they’re so popular, sprouting up in just about every influencer’s feed. This type of brush is, as the name states, a combination of a brush and blow dryer. When used correctly and safely (and with heat protectant!), this helpful tool can produce a high quality blowout without having to step into a hair salon. But the best part about using one is that it dries, smooths and styles all in one step, eliminating the need for multiple styling tools.

Some hair dryer brushes (ahem, the Dyson Supersonic dryer) even come with attachments like a diffuser or a wide tooth comb so you can get more bang for your buck and achieve more styles. But regardless of what type of hair dryer brush you add to your routine, the key to a successful experience is to consider that you may have to toy around with it a few times and get used to it. And be sure to read the instructions for whether you should start with wet, damp or dry hair.

Below, we rounded up several versatile brushes with enough cool features and functions to drastically cut down the amount of time you spend on your hair every day.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
Revlon One-Step hair dryer and styler
I've had this brush for a little over two years and it's been a lifesaver on my incredibly long wash days. I have a mix of 4a and 4b textures and with a little heat protectant, it glides almost seamlessly through my strands.

This handy tool is shaped like a regular handheld paddle brush and it has detangling bristles that smooth, dry and style your hair all in one sweep. The cord has a swivel design so it moves with you as you work around your head. It has three heat settings (low, cool and high), and as a frequent user, I can vouch for using it on the highest setting.
Get it on Amazon for $33.99.
2
Amazon
Hot Tools Pro signature detachable one-step volumizer and hair dryer
This oval-shaped styling brush comes with a 2.8-inch barrel and claims to deliver salon-like blowout results. It uses direct ion technology for healthy and shiner hair, and includes an activated charcoal barrel and bristles. It has three custom heat settings: cool, low and high. The built-in swivel cord allows for flexibility while styling and the brush comes with a convenient storage case for travel.

One promising review from Amazon said, "I'm completely obsessed with this styler. I've never been able to master a round brush (and have got one stuck in my hair more than once) but this makes it so much easier than handling a brush and a blow dryer."
Get it on Amazon for $52.49.
3
Amazon
Revlon One-Step volumizer brush
It's likely that if you're a hair dryer brush fan, you've heard of or seen this extremely popular one from Revlon. Its styling, drying and volumizing functions even landed it over 283,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, including one that states, "I was so nervous about using this dryer on my frizzy curls but I was soooo pleasantly surprised. The blow dry time for my curls went from 35-40 mins to about 20."

Equipped with a 6-foot swivel cord, a non-detachable head and tangle-free nylon and tufted bristles, this brush basically wants to replace all of your styling tools to cut down on your everyday hair routine.
Get it on Amazon for $34.88.
4
Amazon
Drybar Double Shot blow dryer brush
It'll be hard to overlook this ergonomic, bright yellow brush on your bathroom counter, but with all of its neat features, you won't want to. It combines the heat of a powerful hair dryer with a round brush to produce a smooth blowout without having to go to a salon. The ionic technology works to seal hair cuticles for less frizz while still delivering a healthy shine.

"This took me 15-20 min to blow out my long, thick, hair with no other tools. My hair was already partially dry (which I would recommend prior to using this)," one review mentions.
Get it on Amazon for $150.
5
Tymo Beauty
Tymo Volumizer
I first became aware of Tymo Beauty through a TikTok in which a user was demonstrating how she used their hair straightener, but I later discovered their other products, including the Tymo Volumizer.

This multifunctional hot air brush aims to give your hair volume and shine, all in one step. The titanium barrel has a 360-degree vent for quick drying. One review states, "I am a natural curly girl. When I want to straighten my hair, I have found that most blow dryers I have used in the past left my hair dry and brittle. This Tymo dryer not only straightened my hair, but left it feeling super soft! I didn't have to do a 'hard press' with my flat iron because it wasn't bushy or dry!"
Get it at Tymo Beauty for $69.99Get it on Amazon for $49.99.
6
Amazon
L'ange Hair Le Volume 2-in-1 brush blow dryer
"My hair is chin-length right now, and it's somewhat fine. It has always been frizzy. I got this, turned it on, and in just a few minutes, maybe 10 minutes, my hair looked as good as or better than when I go to the hair stylist," one review of this dryer states.

With three heat settings catered to different hair textures (fine, coarse, thick textured or thin), this barrel brush dryer is great for when you want more control over your styling. Ionic technology is used to prevent heat damage, and the 9-foot power cord allows for more movement.
Get it on Amazon for $95.95.
7
Amazon
Bed Head one-step hair dryer and volumizer hot air brush
Bed Head doesn't just make shampoos, sprays and conditioners. Their one-step hair dryer brush comes in an oval design and has volume-boosting bristles to create all the texture you're aiming for, while still adding shine and smoothness.

One promising review states, "I have natural hair - probably 4b/c. It looks more like an Afro once I detangle, so I was very surprised that this worked. It was more effective if I sectioned my hair smaller (a little more than if I was flat ironing) and then use this. The grip is nice and strong, so I didn't always need both hands so I felt less uncomfortable."
Get it on Amazon for $32.99.
8
Sephora
Dyson Supersonic hair dryer
Kissing frizz goodbye is the idea for this splurge-friendly, do-it-all Dyson hair dryer. It comes with several attachments, including a flyaway attachment, styling concentrator, diffuser, gentle air attachment and wide-tooth comb. Negative ion technology works to reduce static for a smooth finish, along with multiple heat settings for the various stages of drying.

One Sephora reviewer states, "This has truly been a game changer for me. I am obsessed with the flyaway attachment. I always have such a hard time controlling flyaways because my hair frizzes so easily. This just smoothes them all out and makes my hair look shiny."
Get it at Sephora for $399.
9
T3 Micro
T3 AireBrush Duo
If you're looking for a hair dryer brush for your pre-flat iron hair-stretching process, look no further than this negative ion-powered brush. Its interchangeable design allows you to swap out attachments for more versatility and functionality. In the box, you'll find a 2.5-inch round brush attachment and 3-inch paddle brush attachment. It comes with five heat settings and three speed settings.

"I'll start out by saying that I have quite long, thick hair that typically takes 45 minutes or longer to dry with a blow dryer after washing. I was super excited to try out this new airbrush and see if it could improve my hair care routine, and boy did it deliver! Though, I still have to wait for my hair to dry a good bit before using this tool, it has cut down the active drying process to about 10 minutes," one review states.
Get it at T3 Micro for $179.99.
Bain de Terre balancing shampoo

11 Gifts For People With Natural Hair

shoppingBeautyhair hair careBlack Hair