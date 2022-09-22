Shopping
Beautyhair hair careFragrances

The Best Hair Perfumes To Refresh Your Strands Between Wash Days

From floral to citrus and every scent in between, these mists will give you that fresh-hair feeling.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

<a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39789&u1=hairmists-kristenadaway-091922-63287869e4b027aa406845f3&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Ftocca-hair-mist%3Fcolor%3D038%26type%3DSTANDARD%26size%3DOne%2520Size%26quantity%3D1" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Tocca Cleopatra hair mist" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63287869e4b027aa406845f3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=39789&u1=hairmists-kristenadaway-091922-63287869e4b027aa406845f3&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.anthropologie.com%2Fshop%2Ftocca-hair-mist%3Fcolor%3D038%26type%3DSTANDARD%26size%3DOne%2520Size%26quantity%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Tocca Cleopatra hair mist</a>, <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43410&u1=hairmists-kristenadaway-091922-63287869e4b027aa406845f3&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.moroccanoil.com%2Fus_en%2Fhair-and-body-fragrance-mist-us" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Moroccanoil hair and body mist" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63287869e4b027aa406845f3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43410&u1=hairmists-kristenadaway-091922-63287869e4b027aa406845f3&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.moroccanoil.com%2Fus_en%2Fhair-and-body-fragrance-mist-us" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Moroccanoil hair and body mist</a> and <a href="https://www.pjtra.com/t/8-11363-265720-150970?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.diptyqueparis.com%2Fen_us%2Fp%2Feau-rose-hair-mist-30ml.html&sid=hairmists-kristenadaway-091922-63287869e4b027aa406845f3&website=373869" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Diptyque eau rose hair mist" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63287869e4b027aa406845f3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.pjtra.com/t/8-11363-265720-150970?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.diptyqueparis.com%2Fen_us%2Fp%2Feau-rose-hair-mist-30ml.html&sid=hairmists-kristenadaway-091922-63287869e4b027aa406845f3&website=373869" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Diptyque eau rose hair mist</a>
Anthropologie, Moroccanoil, Diptyque
Tocca Cleopatra hair mist, Moroccanoil hair and body mist and Diptyque eau rose hair mist

I’m at the stage of life where less is truly more when it comes to caring for my hair. What used to be a full lineup of products and a 10-step routine is now refined and simple, consisting of only necessary items — that is, aside from my favorite hair mist.

Hair mist is designed specifically to be a fragrance for your hair instead of your skin (though several mists can be sprayed on your skin, too). Chances are, if you have a favorite perfume, it’s likely available in the form of a cheaper (!) hair mist, too, such as Carolina Herrera’s Good Girl or Maison Francis Kurkdijan’s Baccarat Rouge 540. And if you’re not the biggest fan of perfumes or body sprays but still enjoy the smell of specific fragrance notes like vanilla, roses, coconut or tropical fruits, there’s a hair mist for that, too.

In addition to hair mists making your tresses smell divine, some even have beneficial ingredients to address certain needs, such as argan oil for hydration, aloe vera for hair growth and castor oil for strengthening.

Below, we rounded up 11 of the best-reviewed hair mists you can buy online.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Moroccanoil
Moroccanoil hair and body fragrance mist
With ingredients like hydrating argan oil, Vitamin E and UV absorbing technology, this fragrant mist is beneficial for your body and hair. It has an alluring scent of spicy amber and sweet florals, making it a haircare product you'll reach for all the time.

Promising review: "So it takes a lot to impress me anymore, I've bought sooooo many products in my lifetime (I'm 54) but this stuff is AMAZING! It's light, not greasy and smells great. I misted my hair and skin twice each day this weekend and it was refreshing and never felt like too much. You will not be disappointed!" — Chrisy
$18+ at Moroccanoil
2
Diptyque Paris
Diptyque eau rose hair mist
Fans of floral, rosy scents will love this light hair mist that happens to be one of Diptyque's bestsellers. Notes of damask rose and centifolia combine to create a mist that transports you to a field of flowers.

Promising review: "I love this product, it’s small but you only need a little to give a light and zesty smell throughout the day. The added benefit is that it nourishes your hair which not many other hair perfumes do. Highly recommended with added bonus if looking pretty on my dressing table." — Amyyy
$56 at Diptyque Paris$56 at Nordstrom
3
Sephora
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’62 hair and body mist
Known for its skin-tightening Bum Bum cream, Sol de Janeiro also has a line of hair and body mists in multiple scents, including this one with notes of salted caramel, pistachio and vanilla. You can spray it in your hair, on your skin and on your clothing for a fragrant refresh.

Promising review: "The most delicious smell. You will smell like a tropical vacation after just 1 spray of this! I usually do a spray on my chest and one in my hair and the scent lasts the entire day! This is a definite repurchase again and again!" — KylieBrown
$20+ at Sephora
4
Ulta
Carolina Herrera Good Girl hair mist
If you're a fan of the Carolina Herrera Good Girl perfume or haven't yet gotten your hands on it try this hair mist of the same scent. It's a floral mist with notes of jasmine, tuberose, almond, tonka bean, coffee and cocoa.

Promising review: "Every single time I have spayed this in my hair and gone somewhere, at least one person asks me what I have on. I even ordered it already again for 2nd time!" — Cookie
$42 at Ulta
5
Target
Pacifica Hawaiian ruby guava hair and body mist
Even if you didn't get a chance to vacation to an island this past summer, you can still smell like you did by spraying this mist through your hair. It has notes of guava, citrus and coconut and is alcohol-free.

Promising review: "It smells so good and I use it daily. My favorite hair product for freshening my hair. It smells amazing and it makes my hair feel softer not sticky.” — Pamela Carnes
$11.39 at Amazon
6
Anthropololgie
Tocca hair mist
Tocca carries some of my favorite perfumes and I just recently started using its hair mists. They come in a variety of scents, including floral, fresh and spicy options created to keep your hair smelling scrumptious and looking shiny.

Promising review: "I ordered the Stella scent after reading all the good reviews, and it does not disappoint! I’ve been spraying it in my hair even when just lounging at home because the scent makes me feel so good." — Keesey
$38 at Anthropologie
7
Urban Outfitters
Le Monde Gourmand hair and body mist
When I first started collecting fragrances, I found myself reaching for Le Monde Gourmand's budget-friendly eau de parfums often. The brand also carries long-lasting hair and body mists to give you freshness on the go, after a workout session or whenever you feel like smelling good. Scent options include vanilla, fruit, coconut, peach, pumpkin and salty ocean.

Promising review: "I bought the Lait De Coco one. MONEY WELL SPENT! With as little as 3 sprays, the scent lasts ALL DAY. I’m not kidding. When I go to bed I can still smell it in my hair, and it smells GOOD! I like that I can still smell it on myself at the end of the day. It’s nice to know I smell nice LOL." — bear ann
$24 at Urban Outfitters
8
Target
Mix:bar vanilla bourbon hair and body mist
If vanilla bean is your favorite scent, this mist is for you. It contains a combination of notes including bergamot, jasmine, apple blossom, Madagascar vanilla bean and sandalwood and can be used all of your body, including your hair. You can even mix and layer with your other warm scents.

Promising review: "This is the perfect Fall scent! Warm and lovely and lasts a long time. I absolutely love it!" — MK
$9.99 at Target
9
Sephora
Pattern hydrating hair mist
This moisturizing, milky hair mist comes from Tracee Ellis Ross' Pattern hair care line. It's designed to refresh and reactive curls and provide hydration. The mist contains aloe, hops extract to promote shine and reduce hair loss and Cacay oil for additional moisture and scalp nourishment.

Promising review: "This hair mist has a good consistency with thickness and it hydrates my hair (micro locs) well. A plus is the awesome fragrance!" — MiraMoves
$7+ at Sephora
10
Sephora
Huda Beauty Kayali deja vu white flower hair mist
In addition to the Kayali body fragrance line, Huda Beauty also offers this warm floral hair mist that contains camelia oil, aloe vera, and castor oil to promote healthy hair.

Promising review: "First time using a hair mist, I must say the smell is so intoxicating. Spray some on your hair towel and wrap your hair for a bit, it keeps it perfumed longer. Huda always comes out with great products. This one is a must buy I hope they don't discontinue it ever I will keep buying it as long as they have it." — faiza02
$40 at Sephora
11
Neiman Marcus
Maison Francis Kurkdijan Baccarat Rouge 540 hair mist
So you've been eyeing Baccarat Rouge 540 but don't want to shell out hundreds of dollars to get it? Well, you're in luck, because you can get the next-best alternative by purchasing the hair mist instead (and it's less than $100). It has the same signature scent of the original perfume — think amber, floral and woody — but all you need is a spray or two of this on your hair.

Promising review: "I love the perfume so even better to add to the hair especially with this windy weather.....scent lingers." — Delores G.
$85 at Neiman Marcus
Go To Homepage

Before You Go

A Revlon paddle brush hair dryer that'll dry, detangle, and smooth your hair in one fell swoop

Reviewers With Type 4 Hair Love These 19 Hair Care Products

MORE IN LIFE

Relationships

You’re Probably ‘Fexting’ In Your Relationships Without Even Knowing It

Wellness

8 Strength-Building Exercises That Don’t Require Lifting Weights

Style & Beauty

Is Antiperspirant Safe? Here’s Everything You Need To Know.

Food & Drink

Does The Type Of Wine Glass You Use Really Matter? It Depends.

Relationships

Can’t Resolve Fights With Your Partner? ‘Emotional Flooding’ May Be To Blame.

Wellness

If You Struggle To Start Or Complete Tasks, These 13 Tips Are For You

Parenting

The Invisible Cost Of Caring For A Child With A Health Condition

Home & Living

Here's What's Coming To Netflix In October

Parenting

California Protected Kids Online In A Way Every State Should Follow

Shopping

The TikTok-Famous Toaster Oven That Even Serious Cooks Swear By

Shopping

Stylish Pill Cases and Organizers For Your Daily Medication

Shopping

This Cult-Favorite Luxury Tinted Sunscreen Is 40% Off Right Now

Shopping

The Best Hair and Skincare Deals From Walmart’s Mega Beauty Sale

Shopping

My Perfect Splurgeworthy Leather Jacket Is 25% Off Right Now

Shopping

How To Store Your Off-Season Clothes When You Have No Closets

Shopping

The Traditional Mexican Cooking Gadgets I Grew Up With That You Should Try, Too

Shopping

30 TikTok-Popular Products You'll Want To Get For Your Desk ASAP

Shopping

The Madewell Sale That Happens Only Twice A Year Is Going On Now

Food & Drink

Does One Bad Apple Really Spoil The Bunch? Here's What To Do With Rotten, Moldy Food

Style & Beauty

Here's How Long You Should Wait Between Powder Gel Manicures

Shopping

This Culty ’90s Hair Product Is Enjoying A Resurgence On TikTok

Shopping

The Easy Transitional Staple Your Wardrobe Might Be Missing

Shopping

7 Clogs From Target That Are Cool and Comfortable

Shopping

21 Shackets If You're Looking For Your New Favorite Shirt (and Jacket) Of The Season

Shopping

These Under-$30 Walmart Sneakers Look Really Familiar

Parenting

The Funniest Tweets From Parents This Week

Food & Drink

Oktoberfest Is Back On Tap In Germany, But Inflation May Cause A Brouhaha

Food & Drink

Mexican Chefs Reveal How To Find Actually-Good Tortilla Chips (And What To Avoid)

Wellness

All The Convincing You'll Need To Ditch Bottled Water For Good

Shopping

I Regret To Inform You That This Daily Facial Exfoliator Is Ideal For Low-Maintenance Folks

Shopping

6 More Affordable Alternatives To The Legendary Dyson Airwrap

Shopping

Walmart’s Baby Days Sale Has Everything For Your Nursery

Parenting

22 Funny And Sweet Quotes From Kids To Brighten Your Day

Food & Drink

This 'Huge Misconception' Will Make You Rethink Where Your Coffee Comes From

Style & Beauty

Doctors Warn About Some Surprising Risks Of Laser Hair Removal

Food & Drink

'Spies Are For Pies:' Baking Tips That'll Drastically Improve Your Apple Pies

Shopping

Reviewers Say These Waterproof Hiking Boots Actually Kept Their Feet Dry

Wellness

How Long You May Need To Walk Outside To See A Boost In Your Mental Health

Home & Living

You Can Finally Edit And Unsend Texts On Your iPhone, But There's A Catch!

Home & Living

7 Ways You Can Upgrade Your House Towards the Future

Paid for by Cox Communications