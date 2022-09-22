I’m at the stage of life where less is truly more when it comes to caring for my hair. What used to be a full lineup of products and a 10-step routine is now refined and simple, consisting of only necessary items — that is, aside from my favorite hair mist.

Hair mist is designed specifically to be a fragrance for your hair instead of your skin (though several mists can be sprayed on your skin, too). Chances are, if you have a favorite perfume, it’s likely available in the form of a cheaper (!) hair mist, too, such as Carolina Herrera’s Good Girl or Maison Francis Kurkdijan’s Baccarat Rouge 540. And if you’re not the biggest fan of perfumes or body sprays but still enjoy the smell of specific fragrance notes like vanilla, roses, coconut or tropical fruits, there’s a hair mist for that, too.

In addition to hair mists making your tresses smell divine, some even have beneficial ingredients to address certain needs, such as argan oil for hydration, aloe vera for hair growth and castor oil for strengthening.

Below, we rounded up 11 of the best-reviewed hair mists you can buy online.