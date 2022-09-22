I’m at the stage of life where less is truly more when it comes to caring for my hair. What used to be a full lineup of products and a 10-step routine is now refined and simple, consisting of only necessary items — that is, aside from my favorite hair mist.
Hair mist is designed specifically to be a fragrance for your hair instead of your skin (though several mists can be sprayed on your skin, too). Chances are, if you have a favorite perfume, it’s likely available in the form of a cheaper (!) hair mist, too, such as Carolina Herrera’s Good Girl or Maison Francis Kurkdijan’s Baccarat Rouge 540. And if you’re not the biggest fan of perfumes or body sprays but still enjoy the smell of specific fragrance notes like vanilla, roses, coconut or tropical fruits, there’s a hair mist for that, too.
In addition to hair mists making your tresses smell divine, some even have beneficial ingredients to address certain needs, such as argan oil for hydration, aloe vera for hair growth and castor oil for strengthening.
Below, we rounded up 11 of the best-reviewed hair mists you can buy online.
Moroccanoil hair and body fragrance mist
With ingredients like hydrating argan oil, Vitamin E and UV absorbing technology, this fragrant mist is beneficial for your body and
hair. It has an alluring scent of spicy amber and sweet florals, making it a haircare product you'll reach for all the time. Promising review:
"So it takes a lot to impress me anymore, I've bought sooooo many products in my lifetime (I'm 54) but this stuff is AMAZING! It's light, not greasy and smells great. I misted my hair and skin twice each day this weekend and it was refreshing and never felt like too much. You will not be disappointed!" — Chrisy
Diptyque eau rose hair mist
Fans of floral, rosy scents will love this light hair mist that happens to be one of Diptyque's bestsellers. Notes of damask rose and centifolia combine to create a mist that transports you to a field of flowers. Promising review:
"I love this product, it’s small but you only need a little to give a light and zesty smell throughout the day. The added benefit is that it nourishes your hair which not many other hair perfumes do. Highly recommended with added bonus if looking pretty on my dressing table." — Amyyy
Sol de Janeiro Brazilian Crush Cheirosa ’62 hair and body mist
Known for its skin-tightening Bum Bum cream
, Sol de Janeiro also has a line of hair and body mists in multiple scents
, including this one with notes of salted caramel, pistachio and vanilla. You can spray it in your hair, on your skin and on your clothing for a fragrant refresh. Promising review:
"The most delicious smell. You will smell like a tropical vacation after just 1 spray of this! I usually do a spray on my chest and one in my hair and the scent lasts the entire day! This is a definite repurchase again and again!" — KylieBrown
Carolina Herrera Good Girl hair mist
If you're a fan of the Carolina Herrera Good Girl perfume or haven't yet gotten your hands on it try this hair mist of the same scent. It's a floral mist with notes of jasmine, tuberose, almond, tonka bean, coffee and cocoa. Promising review:
"Every single time I have spayed this in my hair and gone somewhere, at least one person asks me what I have on. I even ordered it already again for 2nd time!" — Cookie
Pacifica Hawaiian ruby guava hair and body mist
Even if you didn't get a chance to vacation to an island this past summer, you can still smell like you did by spraying this mist through your hair. It has notes of guava, citrus and coconut and is alcohol-free.Promising review:
"It smells so good and I use it daily. My favorite hair product for freshening my hair. It smells amazing and it makes my hair feel softer not sticky.” — Pamela Carnes
Tocca hair mist
Tocca carries some of my favorite perfumes and I just recently started using its hair mists. They come in a variety of scents, including floral, fresh and spicy options created to keep your hair smelling scrumptious and looking shiny. Promising review:
"I ordered the Stella scent after reading all the good reviews, and it does not disappoint! I’ve been spraying it in my hair even when just lounging at home because the scent makes me feel so good." — Keesey
Le Monde Gourmand hair and body mist
When I first started collecting fragrances, I found myself reaching for Le Monde Gourmand's budget-friendly eau de parfums
often. The brand also carries long-lasting hair and body mists to give you freshness on the go, after a workout session or whenever you feel like smelling good. Scent options include vanilla, fruit, coconut, peach, pumpkin and salty ocean. Promising review:
"I bought the Lait De Coco one. MONEY WELL SPENT! With as little as 3 sprays, the scent lasts ALL DAY. I’m not kidding. When I go to bed I can still smell it in my hair, and it smells GOOD! I like that I can still smell it on myself at the end of the day. It’s nice to know I smell nice LOL." — bear ann
Mix:bar vanilla bourbon hair and body mist
If vanilla bean is your favorite scent, this mist is for you. It contains a combination of notes including bergamot, jasmine, apple blossom, Madagascar vanilla bean and sandalwood and can be used all of your body, including your hair. You can even mix and layer with your other warm scents. Promising review:
"This is the perfect Fall scent! Warm and lovely and lasts a long time. I absolutely love it!" — MK
Pattern hydrating hair mist
This moisturizing, milky hair mist comes from Tracee Ellis Ross' Pattern hair care line. It's designed to refresh and reactive curls and provide hydration. The mist contains aloe, hops extract to promote shine and reduce hair loss and Cacay oil for additional moisture and scalp nourishment. Promising review:
"This hair mist has a good consistency with thickness and it hydrates my hair (micro locs) well. A plus is the awesome fragrance!" — MiraMoves
Huda Beauty Kayali deja vu white flower hair mist
In addition to the Kayali body fragrance line
, Huda Beauty also offers this warm floral hair mist that contains camelia oil, aloe vera, and castor oil to promote healthy hair. Promising review:
"First time using a hair mist, I must say the smell is so intoxicating. Spray some on your hair towel and wrap your hair for a bit, it keeps it perfumed longer. Huda always comes out with great products. This one is a must buy I hope they don't discontinue it ever I will keep buying it as long as they have it." — faiza02
Maison Francis Kurkdijan Baccarat Rouge 540 hair mist
So you've been eyeing Baccarat Rouge 540 but don't want to shell out hundreds of dollars to get it? Well, you're in luck, because you can get the next-best alternative by purchasing the hair mist instead (and it's less than $100). It has the same signature scent of the original perfume — think amber, floral and woody — but all you need is a spray or two of this on your hair. Promising review:
"I love the perfume so even better to add to the hair especially with this windy weather.....scent lingers." — Delores G.