Ridiculously Cool Pieces Of Halloween Decor Going Viral On TikTok

TikTok has unearthed some truly jaw-dropping decorations just in time for spooky season.
Staff Writer

A <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=65086839e4b0da755e7fd165&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1515023580%2Fcolor-changing-ghost-beer-can-glass&platform=pl" target="_blank" role="link" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="color-changing ghost cup" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65086839e4b0da755e7fd165" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=65086839e4b0da755e7fd165&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1515023580%2Fcolor-changing-ghost-beer-can-glass&platform=pl" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">color-changing ghost cup</a> and <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=65086839e4b0da755e7fd165&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fhalloween-stoneware-figural-14-6oz-mug-39-ghost-39-hyde-38-eek-boutique-8482%2F-%2FA-87650810" target="_blank" role="link" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="pumpkin baking dish" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="65086839e4b0da755e7fd165" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=65086839e4b0da755e7fd165&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fhalloween-stoneware-figural-14-6oz-mug-39-ghost-39-hyde-38-eek-boutique-8482%2F-%2FA-87650810" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">pumpkin baking dish</a>.
Sparkleonmain on Etsy , Amazon
Know who loves Halloween more than candy-obsessed kiddos? Adults on TikTok.

It seems since the first day of September the app has been filled with tutorials, hauls and general videos showing off everyone’s spooky season decorations. To help you stay up on all the trends and get your own house ready for Oct. 31, we rounded up our favorite viral TikTok Halloween decorations for 2023. Beware! You’re going to want to buy it all.

Whether you’re hosting a big party or just like to decorate for yourself, we found some adorable and largely affordable options for getting your home in the Halloween spirit. From drinkware to wall decor to a couple of crafting projects, there are eye-catching decorations that scream “Trick or treat!”

For each option, we linked to TikTok videos showcasing the item in action to give you some inspiration for this spooky season.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A 6-foot-tall skeleton that's actually in stock
These days, you can't talk kooky Halloween decor without talking about the giant skeleton. While the break-the-internet 12-foot version has been sold out from Home Depot for a while now, you can snag this 6-foot skeleton from Amazon still. It's half the size but less than half the price of the OG, and can be bent and posed in all sorts of ways.
$94.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
The set of electric floating candles that turn on with a wand
The TikTok Halloween item of the year is undoubtedly this set of floating candles that turn on when you wave the wand. They come with a roll of clear fishing line, so you can hang when where you please, with the remote wand that turns the candles on and off.
$42.99 at Amazon
3
Target
An adorable and affordable ghost mug
An adorable little ghost mug from Target is a close second for popular TikTok Halloween items this year. Unfortunately, it is sold out online, so we're recommending this one from Walmart instead. It's made from microwave and dishwasher-safe stoneware ceramic, ready for you to sip hot cider or spooky cocktails all fall long.
$3.96 at Walmart
4
Amazon
A terrifying bathmat that looks bloody when it's wet
If you don't like gore, you're going to want to skip right over this spooky viral spooky bathmat. It's a white mat that turns blood red when wet, making it look like bloody feet and splatters when you get out of the shower or bath. Use it to play a trick on your loved ones or to get a dark laugh every time you dry off.
$18.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
An adorable oven- and stove-safe pumpkin baking dish
Back to G-rated Halloween trends, the Staub pumpkin cocottes are a total crowd-pleaser at parties and across TikTok. Use them as candy bowls or cook right in them as they're stove- and oven-safe.
Orange: $34.95 at AmazonBlack: $34.95 at Amazon
6
Home Depot, Amazon
A DIY tomato cage ghost
It wouldn't be TikTok approved if there wasn't some sort of genius DIY hack turned decor. The DIY tomato cage ghost has skyrocketed in popularity this year, with many people giving step-by-step tutorials. Simply flip your tomato cage upside down, zip-tie the top together and then press on a large foam ball. Drap a white sheet or piece of fabric over it, and you're ready to go.
Tomato cage: $6.98 at Home DepotFoam ball: $13.89 at Amazon
7
Amazon
Or a yard ghost kit with everything included
If you're not feeling the crafts this year, you can snag this kit that gives you everything you need to make two of yard ghosts. It includes a set of battery operated string lights to give an extra glow.
$69.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
The viral candy corn centerpiece
Stick to the treats with this viral DIY candy corn centerpiece. There are a few ways to do it, but many videos show people putting a glass vase inside another glass vase and then filling the space between them with candy corn. Then you can display flowers or dried plants in the middle for a seasonal and sweet centerpiece.
Candy corn: $19.99 at AmazonXL vase: $35.50 at AmazonLarge vase: $19.99 at Amazon
9
Amazon
3D bats with flying wings
Bring a flock of bats into your space with this TikTok-approved set of 3D bats. You stick the body part on the wall and bend the wings forward, giving each one a more action-ready look.
$5.99 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A set of 20 mini ghost candles for some minimalist touches
Add the cutest boost of Halloween to your space with this set of TikTok-loved mini ghost candles. They look great when burning or as pre-lit decor and are the perfect thing to display all over your house.
$26.99 at Amazon
11
Walmart
A dazzling weeping willow that lights up
Light up any corner with this electronic weeping willow tree. It's four feet high with 180 LED lights and has an automatic timer, so you can set it and forget it.
$20.98 at Walmart
12
Amazon
An electronic broom that glides over the floor
It would be way more impressive if an electronic broom actually swept your house with the snap of your fingers, but we'll settle for this TikTok-beloved electronic witch's broom that has little wheels on the base. Wow little ones and guests as it glides across the floor.
$79.89 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A color-changing mister to make a bubbling cauldron
Sure, you could fill a plastic cauldron with candy... or you could used this light color-changing mister that creates an ominous fog in various colors. It will look amazing on a shelf or table to pump the spooky vibes.
Mister: $14.99 at AmazonCauldron: $12.99 at Amazon
14
sparkleonmain on Etsy
A color-changing ghost glass with a straw
Another adorable thing for your kitchen that everyone will fight over is this color-changing glass ghost tumbler with a straw and lid. When you put ice or cold drinks in it, the ghosts turn these happy colors, giving you both spooky and sweet.
$25 at Walmart
15
Amazon
A skull cocktail smoker
For on-theme ambiance, this skull cocktail smoker comes with four flavors of wood chips and a handheld torch. It leaves your drink with a smoked aroma and eye-catching smoke and looks great on any bar.
$29.99 at Amazon

