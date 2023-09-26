It seems since the first day of September the app has been filled with tutorials, hauls and general videos showing off everyone’s spooky season decorations. To help you stay up on all the trends and get your own house ready for Oct. 31, we rounded up our favorite viral TikTok Halloween decorations for 2023. Beware! You’re going to want to buy it all.
Whether you’re hosting a big party or just like to decorate for yourself, we found some adorable and largely affordable options for getting your home in the Halloween spirit. From drinkware to wall decor to a couple of crafting projects, there are eye-catching decorations that scream “Trick or treat!”
For each option, we linked to TikTok videos showcasing the item in action to give you some inspiration for this spooky season.
HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.