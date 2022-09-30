Shopping
22 Incredible Products Anyone Obsessed With Halloween Should Own

From spooky decor to pumpkin candles, party decorations and everything in between — these items will get you excited for October.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

Matte black <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43176&u1=halloween-TessaFlores-092822-633344e8e4b0b7f89f3a66cd&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fbubble-taper-candle-set-of-2%3Fcolor%3D001%26type%3DREGULAR%26size%3DONE%2520SIZE%26quantity%3D1" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="taper candles" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633344e8e4b0b7f89f3a66cd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=Zb4jl9GtVeY&mid=43176&u1=halloween-TessaFlores-092822-633344e8e4b0b7f89f3a66cd&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.urbanoutfitters.com%2Fshop%2Fbubble-taper-candle-set-of-2%3Fcolor%3D001%26type%3DREGULAR%26size%3DONE%2520SIZE%26quantity%3D1" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">taper candles</a>, a handmade <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=halloween-TessaFlores-092822-633344e8e4b0b7f89f3a66cd&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1276385362%2Fmini-5-vintage-inspired-cats-in-the-moon&pl=la" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="vintage moon decoration" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633344e8e4b0b7f89f3a66cd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=halloween-TessaFlores-092822-633344e8e4b0b7f89f3a66cd&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1276385362%2Fmini-5-vintage-inspired-cats-in-the-moon&pl=la" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">vintage moon decoration</a>, Laneige's limited edition <a href="https://www.amazon.com/LANEIGE-Sleeping-Mask-Pumpkin-Spice/dp/B0B9HQ1R1M?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=633344e8e4b0b7f89f3a66cd%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="pumpkin spice lip mask" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633344e8e4b0b7f89f3a66cd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/LANEIGE-Sleeping-Mask-Pumpkin-Spice/dp/B0B9HQ1R1M?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=633344e8e4b0b7f89f3a66cd%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">pumpkin spice lip mask</a>, a <a href="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=halloween-TessaFlores-092822-633344e8e4b0b7f89f3a66cd&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1078762463%2Fblack-witch-hat-with-crooked-top-and-bow&pl=la" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="custom witch hat" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633344e8e4b0b7f89f3a66cd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.awin1.com/cread.php?awinmid=6220&awinaffid=837483&campaign=&clickref=halloween-TessaFlores-092822-633344e8e4b0b7f89f3a66cd&clickref2=&clickref3=&clickref4=&clickref5=&clickref6=&ued=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.etsy.com%2Flisting%2F1078762463%2Fblack-witch-hat-with-crooked-top-and-bow&pl=la" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">custom witch hat</a>, a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Final-Touch-Black-Watermelon-Tapping/dp/B00KNXISEE?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=633344e8e4b0b7f89f3a66cd%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="pumpkin keg" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633344e8e4b0b7f89f3a66cd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Final-Touch-Black-Watermelon-Tapping/dp/B00KNXISEE?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=633344e8e4b0b7f89f3a66cd%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="4">pumpkin keg</a> and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Beistle-00455-Vintage-Halloween-Multicolored/dp/B07S5W48FN?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=633344e8e4b0b7f89f3a66cd%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="vintage jointed wall hanging" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="633344e8e4b0b7f89f3a66cd" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Beistle-00455-Vintage-Halloween-Multicolored/dp/B07S5W48FN?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=633344e8e4b0b7f89f3a66cd%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="5">vintage jointed wall hanging</a> by Beistle.
Urban Outfitters, Etsy, Sephora, Amazon
Matte black taper candles, a handmade vintage moon decoration, Laneige's limited edition pumpkin spice lip mask, a custom witch hat, a pumpkin keg and a vintage jointed wall hanging by Beistle.

I’m not entirely sure where my unending enthusiasm for Halloween began, but the holiday has always felt special to me. Maybe there’s an element of nostalgia, a kind of delight in being frightened, or perhaps it’s all the theatrics that come with dressing up.

Since my early days of trick-or-treating through my current eerie costume soirée era, I’ve held on tight to the ghoulish magic of All Hallows’ Eve — and come October, I’m laser-focused on acquiring each and every one of my personal Halloween must-haves.

Whether or not you share my obsession for the holiday, you might find that the following list of spooky, fun and unique fall products will also be essential for you this year.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Amazon
A pumpkin keg for all your spiced cocktails
Transform a pumpkin into the ultimate festive drink dispenser with this tapping kit made from BPA-free plastic. It comes with a coring tool, which can make keg insertion a little easier, and stabilizing washers to help ensure a leakproof performance. Fill your scooped-out pumpkin with a spiked apple cider or autumnal beer, then use again in the summer by swapping out this fall-time gourd for a refreshing watermelon instead!
$21.95 at Amazon$24.95 at Williams Sonoma
Amazon
A Halloween-themed tree with LED lights
I attribute my love for Christmas and Halloween decor fusions to Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas," a film that I quite literally know every line of. This pre-lit tree stands at 4 feet tall, is easy to assemble, and comes with little detachable bat ornaments. It also uses 3AA batteries, which can be easily hidden among the branches.
$29.99 at Amazon
Amazon
A professional pumpkin carving kit and book of stencils
It truly wouldn't be a Halloween without sitting around a newspaper-covered dining room table and scooping out the slimy innards of a pumpkin as a scary movie plays in the background. If you're not a skilled carver, then this 13-piece kit of helpful carving tools is for you. I actually purchased this kit for myself last year and love that it has a set of engraving pens that help you create shadow and dimension to your designs. And if you're nervous about freehanding something, this 130-plus-page stencil guide is filled with easy-to-follow patterns that feature jack-o'-lantern faces, witches, cats and more.
Carving kit: $15.99 at AmazonStencils: $7.99 at Amazon
Etsy/CoquetryClothing
A custom-made Morticia Addams puddle gown
Dressing up for Halloween is arguably one of my favorite parts about the holiday, and I love when I can get multiple costumes out of one outfit. There's tons of costume versatility in this custom puddle gown that's made with a comfy knit spandex fabric. Dress up as Morticia Addams, Elvira, a witch or an evil sorceress. The options are endless!
$176 at Etsy
Pottery Barn Teen
A light-up bat garland
Perfect for adorning a mantlepiece or a tree outside, this plug-in garland has 20 LED bulbs and hanging metal bats.
$45 at Pottery Barn Teen
Williams Sonoma
A caramel apple making kit
This Williams Sonoma exclusive caramel apple kit has all the fixings you need (apples aside) to make yourself an ooey gooey caramel-coated confection. The kit includes buttery caramel made by artisan confectioners, birchwood sticks, and peanuts and sprinkles for decorating.
$19.95 at Williams Sonoma
Chewy
A vampire cape for your pet
You can never exclude your furry friends from the festivities, which means a comfortable pet costume is definitely a must-have. This animal-friendly Dracula cape comes in three sizes and has a built-in fuzzy belly band to keep it securely in place.
$11.99+ at Chewy
West Elm
Decorative accent pumpkins
Since I can never have enough decorative pumpkins adorning every surface in my apartment, these black and antique gold accent pumpkins are definitely on my list. Made from stoneware and glazed in a satin-matte finish, you can grab these beauties in three different coordinating sizes.
$19.95+ at Williams Sonoma
Etsy/FiveStarFloralnGifts
A hand-crafted gothic wreath
If you love Edgar Allan Poe's "The Raven" as much as I do, then you will be all too eager to deck your door with this handmade gothic wreath that's made with painted floral stems, a large faux raven and topped with a big satin bow. Plus, it comes protected with a UV guard so you can enjoy it for years to come.
$122.39+ at Etsy
Sephora
A luxury candle scented like a pumpkin-spice latte
Nothing gets me more excited for October than the familiar, warm and cozy notes of a pumpkin-scented candle. Voluspa is the best at crafting luxury hand-poured candles made from clean-burning coconut wax and all-natural wicks. Plus once this creamy vanilla-ed and spice candle runs out, you have a gorgeous glass vessel to repurpose into something else.
$20+ at Sephora$34 at Anthropologie
Sephora
An exfoliating pumkin enzyme mask
I personally love this pumpkin resurfacing mask by Peter Thomas Roth, a skin care brand that boasts clinical product formulations that deliver results. The mask uses pumpkin enzymes to exfoliate while alpha hydroxy improves skin texture and brightens complexion.
$60 at Sephora$60 at Dermstore$60 at Peter Thomas Roth
Amazon
3-D skull ice molds
Having a skull floating in your Halloween beverage is a fun detail, and this highly rated mold is made with BPA-free silicone so it's easier to remove your frozen masterpiece.
$12.99 at Amazon
Amazon
A collaborative murder mystery game
In my opinion, a good murder mystery game and Halloween go hand in hand, and this interactive deduction game sounds like it would be a blast to play at a party. The instructions call upon the players to work together and solve a murder by following the game's prompts in order to find clues.
$14.97 at Amazon
Urban Outfitters/Anthropologie
A pair of black bubble taper candles and iron candlestick
These bubble taper candles give such a whimsical touch to your space, and, paired with this powder-coated iron candlestick, your space will be ready for a Halloween soirée.
Candles: $8 at Urban OutfittersCandlestick: $28 at Anthropologie
Amazon
A brain Jello mold
For the past couple of years now, I have loved to make a Jello brain using strawberry-flavored Jello, a little bit of whipped topping to make the brain opaque and pink, and a raspberry sauce for "blood." This realistic plastic mold has a lot of detail, and the wide brim helps make it easier to stabilize on a plate before flipping the Jello brain out once it has set.
$12.50 at Amazon
Etsy/RoyalHouseOfWhimsy
A handmade witch hat
A witch hat can always come in handy during spooky season whether you use it for a last-minute costume or want to run errands around town in it. Etsy is a goldmine for getting your hands on beautiful one-of-a-kind witch hats that are everything from classic designs to the whimsical. This hand-crafted wool hat has a thick wired brim, a cute crooked top and customizable bow detail.
$76+ at Etsy
Sephora
A limited-edition pumpkin spice lip mask
Laneige's cult-favorite and intensely moisturizing lip sleeping mask has now been released in pumpkin spice scent and I don't know if I can cope. If you're unfamiliar with this cushiony formula, it's the perfect way to smooth parched, flaky lips and uses a berry mix complex to boost moisture and deliver antioxidant benefits while you sleep.
$24 at Sephora$24 at Amazon$24 at Laneige
Urban Outfitters
A smoky goblet-style cocktail glass
This black-toned coupe has a cool pedestal design and is the perfect addition to a bar cart or cocktail glass display. The hue makes it just on-theme enough to be sipped from at a Halloween party, but could easily be used all year round.
$10 at Urban Outfitters
Amazon
Vintage cutout wall hangings
A few years ago, I started collecting these vintage Halloween cutouts by Beistle, a paper craft company that started in 1900. These nostalgic wall hangings have the brand's signature movable-joint design and look so classic once you put them up.
Witch: $14.71 at AmazonCat: $7.90 at AmazonPumpkin: $10.86 at Amazon
Target
A skeleton stoneware serving platter
This 13-inch stoneware platter can meet all of your spooky charcuterie needs. It's also dishwasher- and microwave-safe, so cleanup is a breeze.
$20 at Target
ModCloth
A cozy Halloween-themed cardigan
Christmas can have its ugly sweaters — I'd much rather wear this autumn button-up cardigan instead. It's made with a super soft cotton knit, is available in sizes XS-4X, and is the perfect attire for scary-movie-going or answering the door for trick-or-treaters.
$69 at ModCloth
Etsy/BitofaWitchOfferings
A handmade vintage moon accent piece
I've always loved these kinds of Art Nouveau-inspired moons, especially around fall, because they give the essence of Halloween decor without being too over the-top. Specially made to order and crafted using wood and matte acrylic, this 5-inch accent piece comes with a saw-tooth mount attachment for easy hanging and ships from a small business in New York.
$15.75 at Etsy
