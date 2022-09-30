I’m not entirely sure where my unending enthusiasm for Halloween began, but the holiday has always felt special to me. Maybe there’s an element of nostalgia, a kind of delight in being frightened, or perhaps it’s all the theatrics that come with dressing up.
Since my early days of trick-or-treating through my current eerie costume soirée era, I’ve held on tight to the ghoulish magic of All Hallows’ Eve — and come October, I’m laser-focused on acquiring each and every one of my personal Halloween must-haves.
Whether or not you share my obsession for the holiday, you might find that the following list of spooky, fun and unique fall products will also be essential for you this year.
A pumpkin keg for all your spiced cocktails
A Halloween-themed tree with LED lights
A professional pumpkin carving kit and book of stencils
A custom-made Morticia Addams puddle gown
A light-up bat garland
A caramel apple making kit
A vampire cape for your pet
Decorative accent pumpkins
A hand-crafted gothic wreath
A luxury candle scented like a pumpkin-spice latte
An exfoliating pumkin enzyme mask
3-D skull ice molds
A collaborative murder mystery game
A pair of black bubble taper candles and iron candlestick
A brain Jello mold
A handmade witch hat
A limited-edition pumpkin spice lip mask
A smoky goblet-style cocktail glass
Vintage cutout wall hangings
A skeleton stoneware serving platter
A cozy Halloween-themed cardigan
A handmade vintage moon accent piece