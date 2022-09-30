Amazon

A professional pumpkin carving kit and book of stencils

It truly wouldn't be a Halloween without sitting around a newspaper-covered dining room table and scooping out the slimy innards of a pumpkin as a scary movie plays in the background. If you're not a skilled carver, then this 13-piece kit of helpful carving tools is for you. I actually purchased this kit for myself last year and love that it has a set of engraving pens that help you create shadow and dimension to your designs. And if you're nervous about freehanding something, this 130-plus-page stencil guide is filled with easy-to-follow patterns that feature jack-o'-lantern faces, witches, cats and more.