To lay in a hammock while the breeze gently rocks you back and forth is to know true relaxation. That being said, you might assume that without the presence of two perfectly spaced trees in your vicinity, you’ll be unable to experience this superior form of lounging.

Fortunately for us all, free-standing hammocks are totally a thing and they might just make the perfect backyard (or wherever else) addition to your summer.

Most stand-alone hammocks feature their own secure frames or stands to which you attach the hammock. Some can be permanent fixtures once assembled, while others offer the benefit of portability, making them great options to take with you camping or to the beach.

We gathered a selection of free-standing hammocks at every price point and need — because why should the backyard tree-havers have all the fun?