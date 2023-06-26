ShoppingbackyardOutdoor Living hammocks

8 Comfy Free-Standing Hammocks That Don't Require Trees

Perfect for outdoor lounging, these hammocks are the ideal summer addition for your backyard.
From left: A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Vivere-Double-Hammock-Space-Saving-Tropical/dp/B004YJCP7O?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64935310e4b095a2925ab9d3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="double cotton hammock" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64935310e4b095a2925ab9d3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Vivere-Double-Hammock-Space-Saving-Tropical/dp/B004YJCP7O?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=64935310e4b095a2925ab9d3%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">double cotton hammock</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=64935310e4b095a2925ab9d3&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crateandbarrel.com%2Fpillowtop-black-stripe-outdoor-hammock-with-stand%2Fs442796" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="pillow top hammock" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64935310e4b095a2925ab9d3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=64935310e4b095a2925ab9d3&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.crateandbarrel.com%2Fpillowtop-black-stripe-outdoor-hammock-with-stand%2Fs442796" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">pillow top hammock</a> and a <a href="https://www.tkqlhce.com/click-100345797-13720150?sid=64935310e4b095a2925ab9d3&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Foutdoor%2Fpdp%2Farlmont-co-vorti-arc-curved-classic-hammock-with-stand-w005538824.html" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="hammock with a built-in canopy" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64935310e4b095a2925ab9d3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.tkqlhce.com/click-100345797-13720150?sid=64935310e4b095a2925ab9d3&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.wayfair.com%2Foutdoor%2Fpdp%2Farlmont-co-vorti-arc-curved-classic-hammock-with-stand-w005538824.html" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">hammock with a built-in canopy</a> from Wayfair.
Amazon, Crate & Barrel, Wayfair
To lay in a hammock while the breeze gently rocks you back and forth is to know true relaxation. That being said, you might assume that without the presence of two perfectly spaced trees in your vicinity, you’ll be unable to experience this superior form of lounging.

Fortunately for us all, free-standing hammocks are totally a thing and they might just make the perfect backyard (or wherever else) addition to your summer.

Most stand-alone hammocks feature their own secure frames or stands to which you attach the hammock. Some can be permanent fixtures once assembled, while others offer the benefit of portability, making them great options to take with you camping or to the beach.

We gathered a selection of free-standing hammocks at every price point and need — because why should the backyard tree-havers have all the fun?

1
Wayfair
A classic hammock with a wooden frame
This classic hammock comes on a sturdy U-frame stand made from weather-resistant teak wood and boasts a 300-pound capacity. Roomy enough to hold two people, the striped, stay-flat hammock is woven from a durable and weather-friendly cotton.
$196.99 at Wayfair
2
Amazon
A highly rated standard hammock
This double hammock is the highest-rated free-standing option on Amazon and is made with a tightly woven, durable cotton fabric available in 19 colors. The snap-together steel frame is also adjustable to customize how high or low you want the hammock to sit.
$69.99 at Amazon
3
Yellow Leaf Hammocks
A versatile hammock chair
Featured on season 11 of Shark Tank, this two-way hammock by Yellow Leaf Hammocks is made with an aircraft-grade aluminum frame that easily slides and locks into place, without the need for bolts or screws. It's easy to transport or store when not in use, and the handwoven hammock, which can be used to sit or lie flat, is meticulously designed to mimic the feeling of floating.
$399 at Yellow Leaf Hammocks (originally $599)
4
Wayfair
A shaded single hammock
Featuring a beautiful arched frame made from solid wood and robust steel, this single-person fabric hammock also boasts a shady, detachable canopy that's UV-resistant. It measures 13 feet long and can hold up to 396 pounds.
$349.99 at Wayfair (originally $419.99)
5
Amazon
A collapsible canopy hammock
This portable, camping-ready hammock takes minutes to assemble and comes with a detachable canopy, pillow and its own carrying case. Nearly 90 inches in length when fully assembled, it has a lower mesh sling for extra storage and a 250-pound weight capacity.
$174.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A cushioned two-person hammock
Featuring a quilted, poly fiber-filled hammock and stuffed pillow, this two-person hammock comes with an alloy steel frame capable of supporting up to 475 pounds. The handcrafted, heavy-duty cotton ropes promise a lasting and secure performance.
$159.89 at Amazon
7
REI
A portable camping hammock
The Kammok Swiftlet is lightweight and compact and uses a rust-resistant aluminum frame that intuitively slides and snaps into place for an easy assembly and take-down — no screws or bolts needed. Designed to flex and properly distribute up to 300 pounds, even on uneven surfaces, this frame is compatible with all of Kammok's hammocks.
Stand: $209.89 at REI (originally $299.95)Hammock: $84.95 at Kammok
8
Crate & Barrel
A pillow-top hammock
Made from a naturally durable cypress wood, this bow-style frame suspends a cushiony, comfortable pillow-top hammock that's resistant to fading and mildew. The hand-sewn hammock and stand can accommodate up to 450 pounds.
$1,469.98 at Crate & Barrel
