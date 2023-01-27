These Body Massagers From Amazon Do All The Work For You

Unwinding at home and treating post-workout muscle soreness using a massage gun is a luxury that many of us have afforded ourselves. But sometimes it can be tough to reach certain areas of your body with a massage gun alone.

Whether you have difficulty targeting particularly tense areas on your back or want a 100% no-effort experience, Amazon reviewers have highlighted the best hands-free massage devices that do just that ― and we’ve rounded them up ahead.

Read on to see a foot massager that combines three massaging techniques, a heated neck-and-shoulder sling that heats as it kneads and other options that users say are worthy of your money.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.