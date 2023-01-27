These Body Massagers From Amazon Do All The Work For You

ShoppingAmazonback painmassage

A<a href="https://www.amazon.com/FIT-KING-Leg-Air-Circulation/dp/B07P3JJ2YK?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63d032c6e4b0c8e3fc7a4359%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name=" leg and foot compression massager" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d032c6e4b0c8e3fc7a4359" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/FIT-KING-Leg-Air-Circulation/dp/B07P3JJ2YK?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63d032c6e4b0c8e3fc7a4359%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0"> leg and foot compression massager</a>, the <a href="https://www.amazon.com/RENPHO-Massager-Compression-Bluetooth-Rechargeable/dp/B07SM61FCT?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63d032c6e4b0c8e3fc7a4359%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Renpho heated eye massager " data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d032c6e4b0c8e3fc7a4359" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/RENPHO-Massager-Compression-Bluetooth-Rechargeable/dp/B07SM61FCT?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63d032c6e4b0c8e3fc7a4359%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Renpho heated eye massager </a>and a <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Zyllion-Shiatsu-Back-Neck-Massager/dp/B00BOYA2M2?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63d032c6e4b0c8e3fc7a4359%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="deep tissue kneading back pillow" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="63d032c6e4b0c8e3fc7a4359" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Zyllion-Shiatsu-Back-Neck-Massager/dp/B00BOYA2M2?tag=tessaflores-20&ascsubtag=63d032c6e4b0c8e3fc7a4359%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">deep tissue kneading back pillow</a>.
A leg and foot compression massager, the Renpho heated eye massager and a deep tissue kneading back pillow.

Unwinding at home and treating post-workout muscle soreness using a massage gun is a luxury that many of us have afforded ourselves. But sometimes it can be tough to reach certain areas of your body with a massage gun alone.

Whether you have difficulty targeting particularly tense areas on your back or want a 100% no-effort experience, Amazon reviewers have highlighted the best hands-free massage devices that do just that ― and we’ve rounded them up ahead.

Read on to see a foot massager that combines three massaging techniques, a heated neck-and-shoulder sling that heats as it kneads and other options that users say are worthy of your money.

1
Amazon
A deep tissue kneading pillow
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

Mimicking shiatsu massage, this contoured kneading pillow features three-dimensional nodules that work to relax tight and overused muscles along the back, shoulders and neck. It also offers a soothing heating function and elastic velcro straps for securing to an office chair or car seat.

Promising review: "I bought this product back in March of 2021 after researching the top rated massagers of the year. Let me tell you, I use this thing almost every single day. As someone who has had severe scoliosis for over a decade, this is a game changer. It is extremely easy to use and very relaxing to lay on after a long day. It’s small but mighty, which was super important to me to have a significant amount of pressure. Not to mention the heat option is next level. I love that you can turn it off, because sometimes laying on it for an hour can make your skin a bit warm, but I almost always keep it on." ― Ray
$42.45 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A heated neck-and-shoulder massage sling
Rating: 4.5 out of 5 stars

This sling offers both gentle heat and four modes of bidirectional kneading massage along with two loops for resting hands and creating resistance. Although this is designed to target the neck and shoulders, the maker also claims this can be used for working on muscles in the lower back, feet and legs.

Promising review: "This massager is unbelievable. It is so good. Someone had one and recommended it and said it was great, but I was skeptical. However, it is fantastic and hits the spot. It is really nice because you can easily control whether you want a really hard massage on your back or a light massage." ― Charity
$59.95 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A heated foot massager
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

Made by the same brand responsible for the internet-beloved Renpho eye massager, this machine has ergonomic foot chambers that squeeze, knead and roll sore feet. In addition to the three compressive massage settings and intensities, there's an optional heating setting. This massager accommodates foot sizes up to a men's 12.

Promising review: "I was skeptical about buying a foot massager because I don’t like throwing money away at things that don’t work. But let me just say this is my new favorite thing ever! I am a preschool teacher who spends all day running around and on my feet so at the end of the day my feet are completely worn out and in pain. So I thought why not try out one of these things and see if it does anything . I am so happy with this purchase and even more surprised at how relaxing it is. This massager has three speeds and three settings to work on your feet. Also has a heating option. It’s easy to use and does its job well. It’s light to pick up and not as heavy as I would have thought." ― Katie M.
$129.99 at Amazon
4
Amazon
The Renpho heated eye massager
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

The Renpho eye massager, which has earned itself a formidable TikTok following, claims to alleviate eye strain, reduce eye dryness and more using oscillating pressure, rhythmic percussion massaging and built-in heating pads. These wireless goggles also offer Bluetooth connectivity so you can put on a song or relaxing music of your choice.

Promising review: "As a sufferer of migraines, I was really excited/nervous to try this out. I tried it on when I first got it and worried it'd be bad when I had an actual migraine as the compression part isn't quiet; however, my first (and only so far) migraine was greatly helped with this regardless of the noise from the compression. My only complaint is that it's timed so it does eventually turn itself off announcing that the massage is complete. I easily just restart it until I'm satisfied or fallen asleep (which probably explains why they have that auto off function). That being said, it actually wasn't too bad to sleep in lol. It heats up quickly and the bluetooth option is great. I'm definitely in love with this thing. I've used it every day so far (mostly as a wind down ritual from my day) and it's my new favorite item." ― Rachel
$69.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
An adjustable massage gun wall mount
Rating: 4.4 out of 5 stars

If you swear by your massage gun but have trouble reaching areas of your back on your own, this adjustable wall mount might be useful. Compatible with most massage guns, this mount uses ratcheting buckles to hold the massage gun securely, along with powerful suction cups that stay on multiple wall surfaces.

Promising review: "Works just as described. [It] holds the massager so I can get my sore back without having to ask my husband to help." ― Michelle
$33.86 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A kneading massage seat cushion
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Great for the car or an existing office chair, this plush massage cushion is equipped with full seat-and-back-warming therapy and four kneading massage modes that can target specific areas of the back (or the entire back) at three varying intensities. The no-slip back also ensures that the cushion stays secure while in use and the seat provides a vibrational massage.

Promising review: "My husband ordered me this as an anniversary present and this is the best thing he has bought in years hands down!! I have a lot of shoulder, lower back and sciatica problems and I love that with this I can choose where I want massaged, how long, and it's got the vibration in the buttocks like the nail salon chairs! If you download the app for it you can control the time more also. I just downloaded it so I haven't played around it it a lot." ― kerensafrog
$99.89 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A leg and foot compression massager
Rating: 4.3 out of 5 stars

Address aches and improve circulation in calves and feet with this compression massager that simulates kneading motions. It has two massage modes and three intensities that can be controlled using the attached remote.

Promising review: "I love the way this product gently massages your calf, leg, and feet area. It seems to adjust to your leg size and applies the perfect amount of pressure. It’s a must have for me, as my circulation is poor, and my feet are always cold. And, the customer service was on point. When I contacted the company about an issue, they were prompt, they communicated well, and they did EXACTLY what they said they would to resolve the issue. I’m very impressed!" ― Johnny W.
$88.99 at Amazon
8
Amazon
A compression hand massager
Rating: 4.2 out of 5 stars

This cordless hand and wrist massager claims to combine heat with air compression and kneading to relieve soreness and arthritis symptoms. You can choose between two heat settings, three massage modes and three intensities.

Promising review: "I’m a massage therapist and sometimes my hands are stiff and sore. I put ice mitts on my hands for a few minutes and then use this heated massager. It works by filling the chambers with air and then rolling along the hand. Mild stretching and compression. It is very useful for relieving achy hands. Not as great as a massage with a therapist, but good for self care." ― Jonquil29
$71.08 at Amazon
