A wall-mountable auto-stroker

This auto-stroking toy for penis-havers is made with a suction-cup base for easy mounting on a variety of surfaces allowing for hands-free play. It features a squishy-soft and snug tunnel of beaded texture that users can control through up to seven modes of throbbing vibration, gripping effects and even an audio feature."I can't emphasize how amazing the toy is. I wish I [had] bought one earlier. I think every man needs to have one. It provides a wonderful alternative to the old fashion way. The toy has a plethora of modes to match your sensitivity between the vibration and gripping modes. You can use them at the same time or on their own. I think one of the interesting parts of it is the audio. I never thought about a toy having that mode. It's great. It's easy to clean. The sleeve is soft but thick, so you don't need to fear ripping it every time you remove it to clean. I think what separates this auto stroker from the ones you get on most sites is the wall mount. It has changed everything, to say the least... Very fun and allows for creativity and a genuine hands-free experience. My only concern is the sturdiness of the wall mount. It seems like it struggles to hold up the stroker and mine has partially cracked at the insertion point under the pressure but still works, so be mindful of that." — Devin