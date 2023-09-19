Dame, Amazon, Wildflower A wearable clitoral vibe, a mountable thrusting dildo and the hump-able Enby 2.

Of course hands are often welcome and even encouraged in the bedroom, but other times there’s nothing like sitting back and letting someone (or something) else do the work for you. Additionally, everyone has different levels of mobility and having access to a well-performing and pleasure-inducing sex toy that doesn’t require the use of your mitts can be a true game-changer.

It turns out the sex toy world has already taken this into consideration, and the options for hands-free sex gadgets is a vast and enjoyable landscape of things that thrust, bounce, suck and grind all on their own.

To make sure we found the best of the best in hands-free sex toys, we combed through the reviews and testimonials of people who have tried these products out for themselves and collected them all in the list ahead. There you’ll find things like wearable vibes that are perfect for couple play, automatic strokers with a science-y twist and one straddle-ready pillow that can securely hold all of your favorite sex toys while you ride to your heart’s content.