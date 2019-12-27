HuffPost Finds

The Best Healthy Meal Kit Delivery Services Of 2020

From Freshly and Hello Fresh, to Daily Harvest and Sakara — we found healthy meal services with everything from easy recipes and vegan options, to prepared meals.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

How to eat healthier in 2020 with the help of meal kits and prepared meal delivery services.
How to eat healthier in 2020 with the help of meal kits and prepared meal delivery services.

We’re all working on New Year’s resolutions to make positive changes in our lives, whether it’s making more time for self-care, learning a new skill or developing better eating habits. If your goal is the latter, have you thought about trying healthy prepared meal delivery services or healthy meal kits this year?

Even if you just want to detox after all of the indulgent meals and office bake-offs, there are a lot of factors that go making healthy meals part of your routine rather than a once-off feat. Groceries aren’t exactly cheap and whipping up a meal can be time consuming and after a long day at work.

We get that sometimes the last thing you want to think about is what you’re going to have for dinner. That’s where healthy meal kits come in. Meal kits eliminate a lot of those stresses by providing you with pre-portioned ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes. Some don’t even require you to cook at all with fresh, ready-to-eat, prepared meals.

To help you with your healthy eating resolution, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best healthy meals kits to help you kick off a healthy new year.

Take a look:

1
Home Chef
The Home Chef meal kit delivery service allows you to choose a wide variety of meals as far as a month in advance based on your specialized dietary needs, including low-calorie and low-carb.
Plans: Two to six servings, two to six times a week
Price: $10 per serving, with free shipping for orders over $45
Home Chef Coupon Code: Use Code HUFFPOST100 for $100 Off! That's $25 Off Your First 4 Boxes!
Learn more about Home Chef
2
Freshly
Get fully prepared, fresh meals delivered to your door that can be kept in the fridge and heated up when you’re ready. All the meals are made with natural ingredients, packed with protein and gluten-free.
Plans: Four to 12 servings
Price Range: $9 to $13 a meal
Learn more about Freshly
3
Hello Fresh
Get pre-portioned fresh ingredients and seasonings to create delicious, creative meals at home. Choose from a wide variety of cuisines and meal types including "Gourmet", "Hall of Fame", "Dinner 2 Lunch", and 20-minute meals.
Plans: Two servings, two to four times a week; or four servings, two to four times a week
Price: $7 to $10 per meal with either $6 to $8 shipping, depending on delivery frequency
Learn more about Hello Fresh
4
Daily Harvest
Daily Harvesthas a wide variety of fruit- and vegetable-filled smoothies, soups, harvest bowls, chia bowls, oat bowls and lattes. Everything is delivered frozen to lock in all of the vitamins and antioxidants of produce during peak season. All you need to do is reheat or add water and blend, depending on the meal.
Plans: Pick between nine-, 12- and 24-serving plans
Price: Starting at $7.75 a cup
Learn more about Daily Harvest
5
Blue Apron
Blue Apron's meal kit delivery service sends you all of the pre-portioned ingredients and seasonings to create delicious, creative meals at home. Choose from a wide variety of cuisines with the Signature, Vegetarian, or WW approved meals.
Plans: Two servings, two to three times a week; or four servings, two to four times a week
Price Range: $8-$10 per meal with free shipping depending on delivery frequency
Learn more about Blue Apron
6
Sakara Life
Sakara Life is a plant-based, organic meal delivery program that's focused on giving you ingredients that are fresh and filled with nutrients.
Plans: Pick between three or five day plans with one to three meals per day
Price: Starting at $27 a day to $80 day
Learn more about Sakara Life
7
Sun Basket
This meal kit delivery service offers a variety of dietary meal plans including paleo, gluten-free, vegetarian, Mediterranean, vegan, pescatarian, diabetes-friendly and more. Sun Basket features organic produce and clean, responsibly-sourced meats and seafood, with the option to swap out certain ingredients for each meal.
Plans: Two to four servings, two to four times a week
Price: $11 to $12
Learn more about Sun Basket
8
Veestro
Get fully prepared, plant-based meals delivered to your door made with organic, non-GMO plants that are made fresh and delivered frozen. Choose from a wide variety of options including gluten-free, soy-free, kosher, nut-free, high-protein and low-calorie.
Plans: 10 meals, 20 meals, or 30 meals
Price: $6 to $10 per meal
Learn more about Veestro
9
Green Chef
This meal kit delivery service offers a variety of dietary meal plans including keto, paleo, pescatarian, vegan, gluten-free and omnivore. All of the pre-portioned ingredients are organic, non-GMO and all of the marinades, sauces and blends come pre-made.
Plans: One to four servings, three times a week
Price: $12 to $13 per serving
Learn more about Green Chef
10
Plated
Select your exact recipes from 20 options each week like meat, seafood, vegetarian, low-calorie and low-carb options.
Plans: Two to four servings, two to four times a week
Price: $10 to $12 per serving, with free shipping for plans over $60
Learn more about Plated
shoppableshoppingfinds seoBest dealsfinds trends