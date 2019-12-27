HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

10'000 Hours via Getty Images How to eat healthier in 2020 with the help of meal kits and prepared meal delivery services.

We’re all working on New Year’s resolutions to make positive changes in our lives, whether it’s making more time for self-care, learning a new skill or developing better eating habits. If your goal is the latter, have you thought about trying healthy prepared meal delivery services or healthy meal kits this year?

Even if you just want to detox after all of the indulgent meals and office bake-offs, there are a lot of factors that go making healthy meals part of your routine rather than a once-off feat. Groceries aren’t exactly cheap and whipping up a meal can be time consuming and after a long day at work.

We get that sometimes the last thing you want to think about is what you’re going to have for dinner. That’s where healthy meal kits come in. Meal kits eliminate a lot of those stresses by providing you with pre-portioned ingredients and easy-to-follow recipes. Some don’t even require you to cook at all with fresh, ready-to-eat, prepared meals.

To help you with your healthy eating resolution, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best healthy meals kits to help you kick off a healthy new year.