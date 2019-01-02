Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
8 Meal Kits That Will Commit You To Cooking and Eating Healthier

Get perfectly-portioned, balanced, easy-to-cook meals delivered to your door.
By Danielle Gonzalez
01/02/2019 04:44pm ET
Sun Basket

Looking to sauté, sear and sizzle your way to healthier habits in the new year? Start with a meal kit subscription. Having perfectly-portioned, well-balanced, easy-to-cook meals delivered to your door ensures that you put Seamless on hold and instead commit to cooking several nights a week. In turn, that means you’ll always have something healthy to eat at home.

There are plenty of meal kit options out there, ranging from a Weight Watchers meal kit at Blue Apron, to a meal subscription that caters to pretty much all dietary restrictions, to a service that delivers fresh, ready to eat meals to your door, for the folks who don’t have time to prep and chop.

So you can focus on the food, we’ve rounded up eight of the best healthy meal kits so you can start eating healthier and commit to cooking more this year.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Sun Basket
This meal kit delivery service offers a variety of dietary meal plans including paleo, gluten-free, vegetarian, Mediterranean, vegan, pescatarian, diabetes-friendly, and more. All of the ingredients are organic, non-GMO, and responsibly sourced, with the option to swap out certain ingredients for each meal. Plans: 2-4 servings, 2-4 times a week Price Range: $11-$12 Learn more about Sun Basket here.
2
Hello Fresh
Get pre-portioned fresh ingredients and seasonings to create delicious, creative meals at home. Choose from a wide variety of cuisines and meal types including Gourmet, Hall of Fame, Dinner 2 Lunch, and 20-Min Meals. Plans: 2-servings 2-4 times a week or 4-servings 2-4 times a week. Price: $7-$10 per meal with either $6-$8 shipping depending on delivery frequency.
Learn more about Hello Fresh here.
3
Blue Apron
Blue Apron's meal kit delivery service sends you all of the pre-portioned ingredients and seasonings to create delicious, creative meals at home. Choose from a wide variety of cuisines with the Signature, Vegetarian, or WW Freestyle meal plans. Plans: 2-servings 2-3 times a week or 4-servings 2-4 times a week. Price Range: $8-$10 per meal with free shipping depending on delivery frequency.
Learn more about Blue Apron here.
4
Veestro
Get fully prepared, plant-based meals delivered to your door made with organic, non-GMO plants that are made fresh and delivered frozen. Choose from a wide variety of options including gluten-free, soy-free, kosher, nut-free, high-protein, and low-calorie.
Plans: 10 meals, 20 meals, 30 meals
Price Range: $6-$10 per meal (New Year Deal: Get 30 percent off any purchase when you use code NEWYEAR30)Learn more about Veestro here.
5
Green Chef
This meal kit delivery service offers a variety of dietary meal plans including keto, paleo, pescatarian, vegan, gluten-free, and omnivore. All of the pre-portioned ingredients are organic, non-GMO, and all of the marinades, sauces, and blends come pre-made. Plans: 1-4 servings, 3 times a week. Price Range: $12-$13 per serving Learn more about Green Chef here.
6
Plated
Select your exact recipes from 20 options each week like meat, seafood, vegetarian, low-calorie and low-carb options. Plans: 2-4 servings, 2-4 times a week Price: $10-12 per serving, with free shipping for plans over $60.
Learn more about Plated here.
7
Home Chef
This meal kit delivery service allows you to choose a wide variety of meals as far as a month in advance based on your specialized dietary needs, including low-calorie and low-carb. Plans: 2-6 servings, 2-6 times a week. Price Range: $10 per serving, with free shipping for orders over $45.Learn more about Home Chef here.
8
Freshly
Get fully prepared, fresh meals delivered to your door that can be kept in the fridge and heated up when you’re ready. All the meals are made with natural ingredients, packed with protein and gluten-free. Plans: 4-12 servings, Price Range: $9-$13Learn more about Freshly here.
