Looking to sauté, sear and sizzle your way to healthier habits in the new year? Start with a meal kit subscription. Having perfectly-portioned, well-balanced, easy-to-cook meals delivered to your door ensures that you put Seamless on hold and instead commit to cooking several nights a week. In turn, that means you’ll always have something healthy to eat at home.
There are plenty of meal kit options out there, ranging from a Weight Watchers meal kit at Blue Apron, to a meal subscription that caters to pretty much all dietary restrictions, to a service that delivers fresh, ready to eat meals to your door, for the folks who don’t have time to prep and chop.
So you can focus on the food, we’ve rounded up eight of the best healthy meal kits so you can start eating healthier and commit to cooking more this year.
HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.