Apple Watch Series 7

With detailed health features like notifications about irregular heart rhythms, sleep tracking, blood oxygen monitoring and fall detection, this watch can just about do it all. And if you’re looking to upgrade your fitness routine, it even has special sensors that track exactly how you move. Plus, your purchase will come with three free months of Apple Fitness+. You can also work out with peace of mind thanks to the watch’s crack-resistant crystal screen and water resistance. Get it in blue, red, green, black or champagne."Battery lasts all day under normal use. Very quick to charge if I do need to. My favorite features are the fitness monitoring and the ability to take an ECG. As someone with a heart condition, the peace of mind from being able to take an ECG, check blood oxygen levels, and monitor heart rate has been awesome. Pairs well with my phone and new data syncs up almost instantly. I had held off on an Apple Watch for a long time but now that I have one I wish I hadn’t waited so long." — Andrew Joyce