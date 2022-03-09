A large capacity credenza with built-in litter-catching mat

This low double-door credenza is made from scratch-resistant MDF board and has an open section for cats to enter and exit. This entry section is lined with a replaceable scratching board for cats, and it also catches litter to reduce mess. An interior semi-partition allows your cat to access the litter box behind the double doors, providing more privacy for your cat and promoting ventilation. To access and clean the litter box, just open the doors' magnetic closure. The credenza has a weight capacity of up to 192 pounds.