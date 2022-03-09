From one cat owner to another, traditional litter boxes are ugly. It can be nearly impossible to seamlessly blend these bulky cat crappers into your existing living spaces and just as difficult to find a less visible corner to shove them in.
Let this list of genius hidden litter box designs be your ultimate home decor solution. Find unassuming cabinets, multifunctional shelves, stylish credenzas and even faux potted plants that double as litter boxes to help you get the most out of your space.
Advertisement
1
A large capacity credenza with built-in litter-catching mat
2
A discreet walnut brown finished end table
3
A modern capsule litter box enclosure good for smaller spaces
4
An elegant triple-shelf cabinet that blends into any space
5
A rustic wooden cabinet with a interior divider
6
A functional cabinet that fits well in a bathroom
7
A hidden litter box tufted ottoman for bedroom spaces and beyond
8
An office-inspired shelving unit with an odor purification layer
9
A potted plant enclosure with a vented filtration system
10
A narrow shelving cabinet for entryways, bathrooms and more
11
A sleek, mid-century modern inspired cabinet
12
An all-in-one cat tree and litter box enclosure
13
A multifunctional living room table with display shelving
14
A well-ventilated art deco-inspired cabinet