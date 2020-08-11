HuffPost Finds

10 Of The Best High-Waist Bike Shorts For Women

Including a pair of Amazon high-waisted bike shorts with a pockets that have more than 12,000 reviews.



We some of the top-rated and affordable high-waisted bike shorts for women on Amazon for 2020.
The fashion bike short trend started cycling its way into our closets recently, when we spotted everyone from Bella Hadid to work-from-homers rocking the bike short and oversized top outfit Princess Diana made famous in the 1990s.

In fact, searches for bike shorts started trending up in March on Pinterest and other style inspo platforms as quarantine changed the way we thought about dressing for work. Many of us embraced the matching activewear set as our work-from-home uniform.

Still, these aren’t the bike shorts of spin classes past, with padded butt pads and suffocating materials. Most of today’s fashion bike shorts are high-waisted and come in a wide variety of lengths and colors. Some even have pockets, thanks to the standards set by beloved activewear brands like Girlfriend Collective and Lululemon.

While it’s worth investing in bike shorts from top-rated activewear brands, it can get a bit expensive (especially if they’re the only bottoms you’re wearing nowadays). Fortunately, we found a few top-rated and affordable high-waisted bike shorts on Amazon.

The most popular pair we’ve spotted by far are these BALEAF women’s high-waisted bike shorts, that have more than 12,000 reviews. They’re available in eight colors, three lengths and in sizes XS to 5X. Starting at just $24, they are one of the more affordable plus-size-friendly bike shorts on Amazon.

If you’re in the market for new activewear, we’ve rounded up the highest-rated, high-waisted bike shorts on Amazon available right now.

Take a look below:

1
BALEAF Women's High Waist Workout Shorts
Amazon
These bike shorts are made with 87% polyester and 13% spandex, and feature a side pocket. They are available in more than eight colors and three lengths: 2-, 6- and 8-inch inseams.
Size: XS to 5X
Rating: 4.3-star rating
Reviews: more than 12,000

Find them for $24 on Amazon.
2
TheMogan Mid Thigh Cotton Bike Shorts
Amazon
These bike shorts are made with 95% Cotton and 5% Spandex, making them good bike shorts to wear under dresses and skirts to prevent thigh chafing. They also feature a thin waistband and are available in more than 30 colors.
Sizes: S to 3X
Rating: 4-star rating
Reviews: more than 4,000

Find them for $14 on Amazon.
3
Oalka Women's Short
Amazon
These bike shorts are made with 75% nylon and 25% Spandex, and include a side pocket. They are available in more than 35 colors and prints.
Sizes: XS to XXL
Rating: 4.6-star rating
Reviews: more than 2,000

Find them for $25 on Amazon.
4
Persit Women's High Waist Print Workout Yoga Shorts
Amazon
These high-waisted bike shorts include two front and back pockets and are available in five wild prints.
Sizes: XS to XXL
Rating: 4.8-star rating
Reviews: more than 2,000

Find them for $22 on Amazon.
5
JOYSPELS Women's Athletic Shorts
Amazon
These bike shorts are made with 75% polyester and 25% Spandex, and feature a wide waistband that won't roll. They also include an inside back pocket to store keys and cards during workouts, and are available in six colors.
Sizes: XS to XXL
Rating: 4.8-star rating
Reviews: more than 2,000

Find them for $20 on Amazon.
6
BEROY Women's Padded Bike Shorts
Amazon
On the off chance you actually intend to wear bike shorts for, well, biking, these padded bike shorts are more in line with what you'll need. They're made with 80% polyester and 20% Spandex, feature gel padding and are available in more than 30 colors.
Sizes: XS to 3X
Rating: 4.5-star rating
Reviews: more than 2,000

Find them for $29 on Amazon.
7
AFITNE Women’s High Waist Yoga Shorts
Amazon
These bike shorts are made with 75% polyester and 25% Spandex, feature two side pockets and are available in five colors and prints.
Sizes: XS to XXL
Rating: 4.8-star rating
Reviews: more than 1,000

Find them for $20 on Amazon.
8
90 Degree By Reflex High Waist Power Flex Yoga Shorts
Amazon
These bike shorts are made with 87% ]nylon and 13% Spandex, feature a 4.5 inch high waistband and are available in five colors.
Sizes: XS to XL
Rating: 4.4-star rating
Reviews: more than 1,000

Find them for $23 on Amazon.
9
Leggings Depot Women's Fashion Biker Workout Shorts
Amazon
These bike shorts are made with 92% polyester and 8% Spandex, feature a thin waistband and are available in more than 40 colors.
Sizes: S to 3X
Rating: 4.4-star rating
Reviews: more than 1,000

Find them for $14 on Amazon.
10
NOOYME Padded Women's Bike Shorts
Amazon
These padded bike shorts are actually designed for biking, and are made with 80% Polyamide and 20% Spandex. They include padding and are available in more than 20 colors.
Sizes: S to 3X
Rating: 4.5-star rating
Reviews: more than 1,000

Find them for $25 on Amazon.
