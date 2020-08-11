HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

jacoblund via Getty Images We some of the top-rated and affordable high-waisted bike shorts for women on Amazon for 2020.

The fashion bike short trend started cycling its way into our closets recently, when we spotted everyone from Bella Hadid to work-from-homers rocking the bike short and oversized top outfit Princess Diana made famous in the 1990s.

In fact, searches for bike shorts started trending up in March on Pinterest and other style inspo platforms as quarantine changed the way we thought about dressing for work. Many of us embraced the matching activewear set as our work-from-home uniform.

Still, these aren’t the bike shorts of spin classes past, with padded butt pads and suffocating materials. Most of today’s fashion bike shorts are high-waisted and come in a wide variety of lengths and colors. Some even have pockets, thanks to the standards set by beloved activewear brands like Girlfriend Collective and Lululemon.

While it’s worth investing in bike shorts from top-rated activewear brands, it can get a bit expensive (especially if they’re the only bottoms you’re wearing nowadays). Fortunately, we found a few top-rated and affordable high-waisted bike shorts on Amazon.

The most popular pair we’ve spotted by far are these BALEAF women’s high-waisted bike shorts, that have more than 12,000 reviews. They’re available in eight colors, three lengths and in sizes XS to 5X. Starting at just $24, they are one of the more affordable plus-size-friendly bike shorts on Amazon.

If you’re in the market for new activewear, we’ve rounded up the highest-rated, high-waisted bike shorts on Amazon available right now.