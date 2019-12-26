HuffPost Finds

The Best High-Waist Leggings 2020, According To Devout Reviewers

These are the best high-waisted leggings to workout in this year.

Devout reviewers say these are the best leggings of 2020.&nbsp;
Whether you want to practice more yoga, finally run a half-marathon or just want something to wear around the house that isn’t sweatpants — a good pair of high-waisted leggings is a must-have.

High-wasted leggings are a fan-favorite for their figure flattering fit and because they don’t roll or slip down like low-rise leggings do.

But, not all leggings are created equally. Some are made with moisture-wicking materials, others are leggings made of sustainable materials. Even still, there are leggings and yoga pants with pockets, made in prints and with pretty details at retailers from Nordstrom to Amazon.

So you can spend less time searching and more time stretching, we’ve rounded up the top-rated high-waisted leggings on the internet, according to devout reviewers.

Here’s to running, lunging and lounging your way through the new year in style and comfort.

Take a look at 2020′s best leggings:

1
Zelle Live In High Waist Leggings
Nordstrom
These moisture-wicking high-waisted leggings are made with 88% polyester and 12% spandex.
Rating: 4.6
Reviews: 6,300
Sizes: XXS-XXL
Find them for $59 at Nordstrom.
2
Athleta Salutation Stash Pocket Tight In Powervita
Athleta
These lightweight high-waisted leggings are made with Nylon and Lycra.
Rating: 4.8
Reviews: 4,049
Sizing: XXS-3X
Find them for $89 at Athleta.
3
Girlfriend Collective Black Compressive High-Rise Legging
Girlfriend Collective
These sustainable high-waisted leggings are made with 79% RPET (recycled plastic bottles) and 21% spandex.
Rating: 4.8
Reviews: 2,469
Sizes: XXS-6XL
Find them for $68 at Girlfriend Collective.
4
Aerie Play Real Me High Waisted 7/8 Legging
Aerie
These lightweight high-waisted leggings are made with 88% Nylon and12% Elastane.
Rating: 4.8
Reviews: 2,487
Sizes: XXS-XXL
Find them for $40 at Aerie.
5
Sweaty Betty Power 7/8 Workout Leggings
Sweaty Betty
These moisture-wicking leggings are made with 62% Polyamide and 38% Elastane.
Rating: 4.7
Reviews: 1,197
Sizes: XXS-XL
Find them for $100 at Sweaty Betty.
6
Outdoor Voices 7/8 Flex Leggings
Outdoor Voices
These breathable high-waisted leggings are made with 72% Nylon, 17% Lycra and11% Polyester.
Rating: 4.5
Reviews: 569
Sizes: XS-XL
Find them for $75 at Outdoor Voices.
7
Lululemon Fast and Free High-Rise Tight
Lululemon
These quick-drying high-waisted leggings are made with 83% nylon and 17% elastane.
Rating: 3.5
Reviews: 203
Sizes: 0-14
Find them for $128 at Lululemon.
8
Alo High-Waist Airbrush Leggings
Alo
These high-waisted leggings are made with a four-way stretch moisture-wicking fabric.
Rating: 4
Reviews: 63 reviews
Sizes: XXS-XL
Find them for $82 at Alo.
9
IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
Amazon

Rating: 4.6
Reviews: 5,022
Sizes: XS-3X
Find them for $18 on Amazon.
10
Syrinx High Waisted Leggings for Women
Amazon

These high-waisted leggings are made with 92% polyester and 8% Spandex.
Rating: 4.3
Reviews: 2,876
Sizes: 2-32
Find them for $13 on Amazon.
11
SEASUM Women's High Waist Yoga Pants
Amazon

These high-waisted leggings are made with polyester and spandex.
Rating: 3.8
Reviews: 1,338
Sizes: S-XL
Find them for $17 on Amazon.
12
THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
Amazon

Rating: 4.5
Reviews: 1305
Sizes: XS - XXL
Find them for $19 on Amazon.
13
Dragon Fit High Waist Yoga Leggings
Amazon

Rating: 4.5
Reviews: 1,200
Sizes: XS-XXL
Find them for $21 on Amazon.
14
PHISOCKAT High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
Amazon

These high-waisted leggings are made with 77 % Polyester and 23% Spandex.
Rating: 4.7
Reviews: 1,199
Sizes: XS-XXL
Find them for $18 on Amazon.
15
Neleus High Waist Running Workout Leggings
Amazon

These high-waisted leggings are made with 85% Polyester and 15% Spandex.
Rating: 4
Reviews: 1,166
Sizes: XS-XXL
Find them for $19 on Amazon.
