HuffPost Devout reviewers say these are the best leggings of 2020.

Whether you want to practice more yoga, finally run a half-marathon or just want something to wear around the house that isn’t sweatpants — a good pair of high-waisted leggings is a must-have.

High-wasted leggings are a fan-favorite for their figure flattering fit and because they don’t roll or slip down like low-rise leggings do.

But, not all leggings are created equally. Some are made with moisture-wicking materials, others are leggings made of sustainable materials. Even still, there are leggings and yoga pants with pockets, made in prints and with pretty details at retailers from Nordstrom to Amazon.

So you can spend less time searching and more time stretching, we’ve rounded up the top-rated high-waisted leggings on the internet, according to devout reviewers.

Here’s to running, lunging and lounging your way through the new year in style and comfort.