These High-Waisted Bikinis Are So Good, You'll Be Looking For Excuses To Wear Them Year-Round

The high-waist bikini is the perfect swimsuit compromise for those of us who want to show a little more skin than the average one-piece bathing suit allows, but prefer a bit more coverage than the classic skimpy string bikini. Luckily, this style has dominated the scene for quite some time now, and just about every swimwear brand has its own variation on the theme. My favorite thing about this style is that it’s much more versatile than you might think. It’s a great option regardless of whether you prefer a 90s-style high-cut leg, like to show a lot of cheeky bum or want full coverage on your behind.