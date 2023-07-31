ShoppingStyleswimwearbikini

These High-Waisted Bikinis Are So Good, You'll Be Looking For Excuses To Wear Them Year-Round

Whether you like cheeky bottoms or something that provides a bit more coverage, this style is surprisingly versatile.
The high-waist bikini is the perfect swimsuit compromise for those of us who want to show a little more skin than the average one-piece bathing suit allows, but prefer a bit more coverage than the classic skimpy string bikini. Luckily, this style has dominated the scene for quite some time now, and just about every swimwear brand has its own variation on the theme. My favorite thing about this style is that it’s much more versatile than you might think. It’s a great option regardless of whether you prefer a 90s-style high-cut leg, like to show a lot of cheeky bum or want full coverage on your behind.

Below, we’ve curated a list of some of the very best high-waist bikini swimsuits around. They all come in a variety of colors, patterns ands fabrics, with everything from interesting cutout detailing to simple, elegant and classic silhouettes. These chic swim styles are available from some of our favorite brands and retailers like Nordstrom, Amazon, Anthropologie, Free People and more. If you’ve been searching for the perfect high-waist bikini, then consider yourself covered. it’s always summer somewhere!

1
Aerie
Aerie Jacquard Banded high cut cheeky bikini
Full disclosure: I've had this bikini for several years now and live in it every summer. It hasn't lost its shape or stretchiness despite various seasons of use and it's ideal for anyone who wants a high waist but loves to let their bum fly free — it's extra cheeky. The textured jacquard fabric adds a cool visual element and while I have the set in this photo, you can also get it in all white, which feels very European chic. You can get it in sizes XXS-XXL.
Bottoms: $24.46 at AerieTop: $27.96 at Aerie
2
Summersalt
Summersalt ruched high-rise bottom
For a bit of ruching along the bottom and a chic one-shoulder top, look no further than Summersalt. This bikini looks like something Grace Kelly would have worn, and it's currently on sale with code SALE25 at checkout. You can get it in sizes 2–22 in 12 colors, nine of which provide cheeky coverage and three of which (Sea Urchin, Bay and Spritz) offer full coverage. The top is available in four colors.
Bottoms: $33.75 at Summersalt (originally 45)Top: $37.50 at Summersalt (originally $50)
3
Eloquii
Eloquii high-waist drape bikini
There's something especially alluring and tropical about this bold yellow and white bikini. Available in sizes 14–32, it has a ring detail along the neckline and a tie drape at the waistline.
Bottoms: $29.99 at Eloquii (originally $49.99)Top: $39.99 at Eloquii (originally $59.99)
4
Amazon
Tempt Me retro-style two-piece
I love an old Hollywood-inspired set. Can't you just picture all those glamorous stars of the ’50s and ’60s in this beauty? It's available in 46 colors and sizes XXS- 22. It has an adjustable tie-back halter neckline with clasp closure, a padded push-up bra that is as supportive as it is sexy, and high-cut leg bottoms with ruching details.
$29.99+ at Amazon
5
J.Crew
SZ Blockprints x J.Crew high-rise bikini
Could this full-coverage bikini be any sweeter? It's adorned with a green paisley pattern that is ideal for a happy, sun-filled day. You can get it in sizes XS–L. The fit is easy, comfortable and perfect whether you're sunbathing (while wearing SPF) or splashing in the sea. It's reminiscent of the swimsuits I wore as a girl in the late '90s, in the best way!
Bottoms: $31.99 at J.Crew (originally $59.50)Top: $39.99 at J.Crew (originally $79.50)
6
Free People
Beach Riot solid highway bikini
The classic silhouette of this high-waist bikini has a modern spin with a low-cut neckline and a kicky bow tie at the front. It is made with soft, ribbed fabric and a supportive waistband that won't cut into your skin. It also features high-cut legs and moderate booty coverage, so you can show a little skin without feeling too exposed. Get it in one of nine colors in sizes XS–XL.
Bottoms: $88 at Free PeopleTop: $88 at Free People
7
Anthropologie
Lspace Solstice high-waisted bikini
This ultra-flattering and cool bikini has a classic, almost sporty silhouette that is modernized with crochet-like holes along the top and bottom, splitting the garments into two colors. It's available in sizes XS–XL and provides moderate bottom coverage.
Bottoms: $125 at AnthropologieTop: $119 at Anthropologie
8
Aerie
Aerie Waffle Scalloped high waisted bikini
When it comes to mix-and-match swimsuits, no one does it quite like Aerie. It's the place to go to find your ideal silhouette and then go wild in a sea of choices. This scalloped bikini has a high-rise waist and full coverage booty, while the scallop detailing gives it a slightly retro, femme vibe that isn't too cloying. Depending on which of five colors you choose, it's available in sizes XXS–XXL. Grab one while you still can, because they're flying!
Bottoms: $14.78 at Aerie (originally $36.95)Top: $17.18 at Aerie (originally $42.95)
9
Amazon
Cupshe high-waisted Falbala bikini
With 11 different color and pattern combinations to choose from, this bikini set is a lovely, flirty option. The top is swingy, easy and flattering, providing coverage while still showing plenty of skin thanks to supportive spaghetti straps. It's available in sizes XS to XXL.
$34.99 at Amazon
10
Andie Swim
Andie Swim 90s high waisted bikini
Available in a wide variety of colors, textures and patterns in sizes XS–XXXL, this effortlessly cool bikini has a high-cut leg evocative of Cindy Crawford In the '90s. It's sexy and elegant all at once. As a reviewer pointed out, it's cheeky without being scandalous. The top is only available in green or pink, but I'm partial to this gorgeous Kelly green.
Bottoms: $56 at Andie SwimTop: $72 at Andie Swim
11
Amazon
Omkagi bandeau bikini
If you love a tube top, then you're going to want to check out this flirty bikini at Amazon. There are 54 colors and patterns to choose from, so you can enjoy this classic silhouette in the color that best fits your aesthetic. It's available in sizes S–XXL.
$29.98+ at Amazon
12
Amazon
Blooming Jelly high-waisted bikini
This moderately cheeky bikini bottom has a high waist that is slimming and comfy, while the fun top comes with adjustable spaghetti straps and a removable padded insert. It's fun without being overly complicated and available in 25 color combos in sizes XS–XL.
$34.99 at Amazon
13
Good American
Good American compression swim shorts
These versatile shorts provide coverage to the upper-mid thigh, and not only can they be used as a bathing suit, but they're comfy and cute enough to wear while out and about. They have a body-skimming silhouette that enhances your natural curves and can be worn with a variety of different swim tops, both from Good American or otherwise, like the zip-up swim shirt pictured. They're available in black or pink in sizes XS–5XL.
$56.99 at Good American (originally $95)Top: $53.99 at Good American (originally $99)
14
Amazon
Cocoship boho Falbala bikini
Cocoship is a fave Amazon swimsuit brand among my colleagues at HuffPost, no doubt in part thanks to their unique silhouettes and flattering cuts. This two-piece features a ruched high waist while the fluttery top has criss-cross straps. It's available in sizes S–4LX in 35 different color and pattern combinations.
$33.99 at Amazon
15
Left On Friday
Left On Friday Hi Tide bikini bottoms and Pool Days top
Another HuffPost editor fave, this bikini comes in an eclectic variety of colors and patterns. It has a comfy fit with a medium-cut leg and moderate booty coverage. The bottoms are a bestseller for the brand and can easily be mixed-and-matched with a variety of tops. You can get them in sizes S–XL.
Bottoms: $85 at Left On FridayTop: $85 at Left On Friday
16
Skims
Skims ruched high-waisted bikini
These elegantly ruched bikini bottoms are flying off the shelves at Skims, so you better snatch them up while you can. Available in sizes XXS–4X in six colors, the ruching is so precise that it almost gives the bottoms a wet look even while dry. They're smoothing and supportive, with a great amount of coverage in both the front and the back. It doesn't get much dreamier than the off-shoulder top.
$29 at Skims (originally $58)Top: $24 at Skims (originally $48)
