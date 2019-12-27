Whether you’re looking to make the most of your free one-month trial of ClassPass , made a New Year’s resolution to practice more yoga or need to swap out your errand-running sweatpants for something more chic — a good pair of high-waist leggings is a must-have.

High-wasted leggings are essential for any workout routine because they don’t slip and roll like lower-rise leggings do. If you’re looking for a new pair fast, there are plenty of top styles of high-waist leggings on Amazon. The most popular pair we’ve seen are these IUGA High-Waist Yoga Pants with over 5,000 reviews available in 30 colors and prints and in sizes XS to 3X starting at just $18.