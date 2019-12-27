Style & Beauty

We Found The Best High-Waisted Leggings On Amazon 2020

And, the Amazon high-waist leggings with over 5,000 reviews.
The best high-waisted workout leggings on Amazon
Whether you’re looking to make the most of your free one-month trial of ClassPass, made a New Year’s resolution to practice more yoga or need to swap out your errand-running sweatpants for something more chic — a good pair of high-waist leggings is a must-have.

High-wasted leggings are essential for any workout routine because they don’t slip and roll like lower-rise leggings do. If you’re looking for a new pair fast, there are plenty of top styles of high-waist leggings on Amazon. The most popular pair we’ve seen are these IUGA High-Waist Yoga Pants with over 5,000 reviews available in 30 colors and prints and in sizes XS to 3X starting at just $18.

If you’re in the market for new leggings, we’ve rounded up the highest-rated, high-waisted leggings on Amazon.

Take a look:

1
IUGA High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
Amazon

Rating: 4.6
Reviews: 5,022
Sizes: XS to 3X
Find them for $18 on Amazon.
2
Syrinx High Waisted Leggings for Women
Amazon

These high-waisted leggings are made with 92% polyester and 8% Spandex.
Rating: 4.3
Reviews: 2,876
Sizes: 2 to 32
Find them for $13 on Amazon.
3
SEASUM Women's High Waist Yoga Pants
Amazon

These high-waisted leggings are made with polyester and spandex.
Rating: 3.8
Reviews: 1,338
Sizes: S to XL
Find them for $17 on Amazon.
4
THE GYM PEOPLE Thick High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
Amazon

Rating: 4.5
Reviews: 1305
Sizes: XS to XXL
Find them for $19 on Amazon.
5
Dragon Fit High Waist Yoga Leggings
Amazon

Rating: 4.5
Reviews: 1,200
Sizes: XS to XXL
Find them for $21 on Amazon.
6
PHISOCKAT High Waist Yoga Pants with Pockets
Amazon

These high-waisted leggings are made with 77 % Polyester and 23% Spandex.
Rating: 4.7
Reviews: 1,199
Sizes: XS to XXL
Find them for $18 on Amazon.
7
Neleus High Waist Running Workout Leggings
Amazon

These high-waisted leggings are made with 85% Polyester and 15% Spandex.
Rating: 4
Reviews: 1,166
Sizes: XS to XXL
Find them for $19 on Amazon.
