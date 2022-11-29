The holiday season just wouldn’t be the same without an avalanche of festive-themed ads designed to warm your heart, and of course part you from your cash, would it?

This year is no different, as organizations worldwide jump headfirst into the festive spirit, despite the lingering coronavirus pandemic, inflation and a potential looming recession.

Here are some of the 2022 season’s best holiday ads:

Will Ferrell is the star of British supermarket Asda’s Christmas campaign with this spot that’s cleverly adapted from his 2003 movie “Elf.” (And if you want to see a hilariously chilling twist on that film, click here.)

Disney’s “The Gift” is the final installment in its “From Our Family To Yours” trilogy that began in the depths of the coronavirus pandemic back in 2020.

Watch them in order here:

This year, Spain’s national lottery released three spots, all about kindness.

“Three Orchids” details a lighthouse keeper’s mission to find a jackpot winner:

“Vika” centers on a beautiful, blossoming friendship between colleagues:

And in “The Journey,” a retired shepherd goes to astonishing lengths not to break tradition:

For the United Kingdom’s National Lottery, meanwhile, a couple makes it against the odds in a very modern love story:

Father Christmas learns a poignant message about Mother Earth in this thought-provoking ad about the climate crisis from Norway’s postal service:

And the Tin Man from the “Wizard of Oz” has his metal heart warmed in this, well, heartwarming spot from Ireland’s postal service An Post:

Chevrolet’s decades-spanning spot — titled “Mrs. Hayes” — will soften the hardest of hearts:

As will the ad from British department store John Lewis, which raises awareness about social care:

There’s a lovely twist for a boy’s Christmas list in the McDonald’s Ireland’s ad.

And life just looks more magical in this spot from British drugstore Boots:

“The Magical Cookbook” by the Kroger supermarket chain is all about treasured memories:

Kevin the carrot goes full “Home Alone” with his latest appearance for supermarket Aldi. Check out his previous adventures here and here.

And former Liverpool soccer stars appear in one of a number of football-themed spots, taking full advantage of the FIFA World Cup in Qatar:

Check out other 2022 holiday ads below. We’ll add more as they arrive.