A three-pack of Alvada Merino wool crew socks

Know someone who always has cold feet? These warm wool socks are beloved by HuffPost senior editor Janie Campbell. " Merino wool is naturally odor-resistant, temperature-regulating and sweat-wicking, but it can be really pricey," she said. "I love these unisex merino wool hiking socks from Amazon, because you get three pairs for less than the price of one from a fancy name brand! I bought a pack last year and was really impressed by their thickness and quality, and how they kept my feet super warm and cozy in snowy rural Michigan (their 4.5-star rating suggests a lot of people agree with me). They've also got a cushioned footbed and reinforced heel and toe areas; I've been wearing these year-round in the house ever since and they are holding up beautifully and are still toasty warm."