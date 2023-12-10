Look No Further Because We Found 54 Of The Absolute Best Gifts On The Whole Darn Internet

Whether you have $9 for a Lifestraw or $419 for a set of Japanese knives, you’ll find the right gift on our list.
By 

Senior Staff Writer, HuffPost

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Breville-BES870XL-Barista-Express-Espresso/dp/B00CH9QWOU?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6571d601e4b01a04ad924363%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Breville Barista Express espresso machine" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6571d601e4b01a04ad924363" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Breville-BES870XL-Barista-Express-Espresso/dp/B00CH9QWOU?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6571d601e4b01a04ad924363%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Breville Barista Express espresso machine</a>, pair of <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=6571d601e4b01a04ad924363&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F191835%2Fsmartwool-liner-gloves" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="merino wool gloves" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6571d601e4b01a04ad924363" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=6571d601e4b01a04ad924363&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rei.com%2Fproduct%2F191835%2Fsmartwool-liner-gloves" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">merino wool gloves</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bose-QuietComfort-Cancelling-Headphones-Bluetooth/dp/B0CCZ1SQ8G?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6571d601e4b01a04ad924363%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" data-affiliate="true" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Bose QuietComfort wireless noise-canceling headphones" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="6571d601e4b01a04ad924363" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bose-QuietComfort-Cancelling-Headphones-Bluetooth/dp/B0CCZ1SQ8G?th=1&tag=lourdesuribe-20&ascsubtag=6571d601e4b01a04ad924363%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Bose QuietComfort wireless noise-canceling headphones</a>.
Amazon, R.E.I.
A Breville Barista Express espresso machine, pair of merino wool gloves and Bose QuietComfort wireless noise-canceling headphones.

Trying to comb through the entirety of the World Wide Web in search of the perfect holiday gift can be an incredibly daunting task, to say the least. But whether your shopping list is long or short, you’ve come to the right place. We’ve curated a one-stop shop for all your seasonal gifting needs and put the very best options available in one handy list.

Below, you’ll find gorgeous gift options for everyone in your family, from your picky in-laws to your fanciest friend, partner, co-worker and finicky teen. This list includes items from popular retailers like Amazon, Etsy, Nordstrom, Target and more. Keep reading and get all your shopping done in the blink of an eye, so you can enjoy the rest of the season with peace of mind that the task at hand has been completed.

HuffPost and its publishing partners may receive a commission from some purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently curated by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

Under $15

1
Amazon
KitchenAid All Purpose kitchen shears
These KitchenAid shears come in a variety of un-boring colors and come with a plastic sheath for safe storage. The stainless steel blades are micro-serrated for effective cutting and reviewers say the ergonomic handles are easy on the hands, even arthritic ones. At around $9, they won't cost much more than a few pounds of chicken, and they’ve earned 4.8 stars across over 49,000 ratings on Amazon. HuffPost food editor and culinary school graduate Kristen Aiken said these affordable implements are “an essential part of every chef’s tool bag.”
$7.22 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A Suprus electric lighter
This handy little rechargeable electric lighter is a game-changer for anyone who loves candles and incense. I'm looking forward to using one of these instead of going through packs of matches or disposable lighters. It's available in several colors, is easy to use and charge and is wind- and splash-proof.
$8.99 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A Swiss Safe five-in-one car safety hammer
Know someone who can't get enough of safety tools? Then they're going to want this dual-headed safety hammer designed to break car windows. It also includes a seatbelt cutter so people can get out of emergency situations. It's a must-have for anyone who drives.

$10.99 at Amazon
4
CVS
Mielle's rosemary mint scalp and hair strengthening oil
Know someone whose hair and scalp could use a little TLC? Consider this the stocking stuffer of their dreams. This nourishing oil is made with high powered natural ingredients that can help smooth split ends and prevent dry scalp.


$11.79 at CVS
5
Amazon
A Lifestraw
While you don’t have to be an outdoorsy person to to have one (it's great to have for travel to places where you aren't sure about tap water), buying a Lifestraw really makes sense for avid hikers and campers. It can remove microplastics, bacteria, parasites and more (including E. coli, salmonella and giardia) from just about any water source. One single filter has a long lifespan, providing about 1,000 gallons of clean and safe drinking water and making it well worth the price tag.
$9.88 at Amazon (regularly $19.95)
6
Kiwi Co.
Kiwi Co. wood wands
Help your little one's imagination soar with these simple, easy-to-decorate wooden wands. They have chunky handles that are easy to grasp and can be utilized in any creative way your kids want.
$10.47 at Kiwi Co.
7
Kiwi Co.
A Kiwi Co. acrylic paint marker set
Pair the wands with a set of acrylic paint markers to let a child know that you take their passion seriously. It includes 12 water-based acrylic paint markers that work on all sorts of surfaces, from fabric to paper and wood.
$11.87 at Kiwi Co.
8
Etsy
A Wise Cats 2024 desk calendar
The cat-lover in your family will get a kick out of this sweet and funny feline-themed desk calendar from Etsy shop AllVeryGoods. It'll keep them stay organized and put a smile on their face daily. There's only one more printing left and it's being shipped out before Dec. 15, so get them while you can!
$13.50 at Etsy
9
Amazon
A set of three extra-long phone chargers
Nothing is worse than being tethered to an inconveniently placed outlet, which is why everyone loves the gift of an extra-long charger. This three-piece set is compatible with devices like iPhones and works quickly and safely.
$13.58 at Amazon
10
Amazon
A Fit Simplify resistance band set
A basic set of resistance bands such as this can be a great bare minimum baseline even for the fitness averse. This set of five ranges from extra light to extra heavy resistance, so they can work their way up as your strength increases. They're great for anyone who has verbalized an interest in doing more home workouts.
$12.95 at Amazon
11
Sipsby
An Egg Back Home Blue Cloud Mug
Made in Portugal, these microwave- and dishwasher-safe mugs were designed to be mixed and matched. They're available in three sizes and feature a sweet blue painted sky with puffy clouds. Your loved one will appreciate a new, elegant vessel for their morning cup of coffee.
$15+ at Sips By

Under-$30

1
CVS
La Roche-Posay Cicaplast Baume B5
Perfect for the face or body, this thick cream contains wildly hydrating ingredients. It's a great option for repairing the skin barrier and a must during those dry winter months. The skin care lover in your life will appreciate it greatly.
$15.99 at CVS
2
Amazon
Kikkerland rainbow multi-tool
This convenient little multi-tool can come in handy in a wide array of instances. It includes seven Allen keys plus one flat head, one Phillips head and a star head screwdriver. The bright colors make it easy to spot in a bag, tool box or even in a glove compartment, and its compact size makes it easy to transport. It's a great gift for someone who often needs to get themselves out of a jam.
$19.90 at Amazon
3
Amazon
A popular portable neck fan
Beloved by celebs and people who are constantly overheated, this portable neck fan is a great stocking stuffer. Currently available in five colors, the bladeless and wireless fan couldn't be easier to use. Simply put it around your neck and choose one of the three wind settings: weak wind, natural wind or strong wind. This rechargeable fan is built with 78 ventilation holes and has a battery life of 4-16 hours, depending on which wind setting you’re using. It comes with a USB-C charging cable.
$23.98 at Amazon (regularly $39.99)
4
Amazon
A Fullstar veggie chopper
Fullstar’s extraordinarily handy vegetable chopper is a HuffPost reader- and editor-beloved kitchen item that makes life easy. The chopper includes four interchangeable blades. Two grid-shaped stainless steel blades (which are very sharp, according to both the brand and reviewers) evenly dice vegetables in two different sizes, and two round-bladed inserts are included for turning veggies like zucchini into elegant curls or ribbons. Cut vegetables will drop into the attached container, making prep (and cleanup) an absolute breeze. It also has soft-grip handle and a non-skid base for safe operations, along with a safety lock.
$29.99 at Amazon
5
Amazon
A three-pack of Alvada Merino wool crew socks
Know someone who always has cold feet? These warm wool socks are beloved by HuffPost senior editor Janie Campbell. "Merino wool is naturally odor-resistant, temperature-regulating and sweat-wicking, but it can be really pricey," she said. "I love these unisex merino wool hiking socks from Amazon, because you get three pairs for less than the price of one from a fancy name brand! I bought a pack last year and was really impressed by their thickness and quality, and how they kept my feet super warm and cozy in snowy rural Michigan (their 4.5-star rating suggests a lot of people agree with me). They've also got a cushioned footbed and reinforced heel and toe areas; I've been wearing these year-round in the house ever since and they are holding up beautifully and are still toasty warm."
$17.99+ at Amazon
6
Amazon
A Buff Original EcoStretch neck gaiter
A versatile gaiter can be enjoyed during all seasons, but comes in especially handy when you need an extra layer in winter months. This neck gaiter offers UPF 50 sun protection, is breathable, lightweight and moisture-wicking and features a seamless construction free of itchy seams or tags. It can be worn over a dozen different ways and comes in a fun array of colors to choose from.
$20 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A pair of TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 wireless earbuds with charging chase
Affordable and waterproof up to one meter deep, these wireless earbuds have earned themselves somewhat of a cult following. They promise up to 10 hours of playtime per charge, feature advanced Bluetooth 5.3 technology for seamless and fast pairing with all your devices, and great acoustic listening. The price is reasonable, making them ideal for younger people or those who are prone to losing small items.
$24.99 at Amazon (regularly $39.99)
8
R.E.I.
Smartwool liner gloves
A pair of warm winter gloves is always much appreciated, and these are at once lightweight, cute and super-warm. They're made with Merino wool that is moisture-wicking and can help to regulate temperature and also feature a touch-screen compatible thumb and index finger so they can work your devices without removing them. They're available in two colors and sizes XS–L.
$24 at R.E.I.
9
World Market
A lava stone molcajete
This traditional molcajete is hand-chiseled to resemble a pig and has a flat tejolete pestle, ideal for grinding spices and other ingredients. Made in Mexico using a single piece of lava stone and measuring just over 10 inches across and almost 5 inches deep, this durable and time-honored design is great for prepping and serving authentic Mexican dishes. Every enthusiastic home cook could use one of these.
$24.98 at World Market
10
Amazon
A solar charged power bank
You never know when you'll be in need of a power bank, especially if you live somewhere prone to natural disasters or love to spend time in the wilderness. Give someone in your family the gift of peace of mind with this high-quality solar power charger. It has a carabiner, compass and LED flashlight and can be used to charge devices like iPhones, cameras, Samsung devices, tablets and more.
$24.99 at Amazon
11
Hanna Andersson
Hanna Andersson holiday-print long john pajama set
When it comes to family dressing, it doesn't get much sweeter than Hanna Andersson’s loungewear — and that includes these matching holiday jammies. They're made with super soft hypoallergenic and eczema-friendly materials that are as cozy as can be. They have a large variety of prints to choose from and can be enjoyed by the whole family.
$19.99+ at Hanna Andersson
12
Dusen Dusen
Dusen Dusen striped canisters
Everyone needs storage containers, and these delightfully whimsical striped canisters from Dusen Dusen are a lovely alternative to the everyday plastic clear boxes one usually finds. They are made with galvanized steel canisters with interchangeable lids, are food-safe and come in a charming set of three or can be purchased individually.
$26+ at Dusen Dusen
13
Amazon
An Apple AirTag
Know someone who has lost their luggage multiple times? It's time to get them an AirTag location tracker. Each one is completely encrypted for privacy, and when you move away from it when clipped to an item like your keys, it can even send you a notice. In addition to being water- and dust-resistant, AirTags have a wildly simple setup, and you can assign each one a name to keep your most valuable belongings sorted.
$27 at Amazon
14
Nordstrom
The Carhartt Watch beanie
Everyone loves a Carhartt beanie with its iconic logo patch. It's warm and cozy, looks cool and works with everyone's style aesthetic. It comes in four colors.
$28 at Nordstrom

Under $50

1
Nordstrom
A Nodpod sleep mask
Help your loved ones get the best sleep of their lives with this weighted sleep mask. It's made with fleece fabric that promises to be blissfully soft and feel gentle on the skin, with just the right amount of pressure to help those who suffer from stress and anxiety find a bit of relief. It's available in a wide range of colors.
$34 at Nordstrom
2
Amazon
Baleaf hiking pants
These athletic pants will come in handy whether your pal is an outdoor enthusiast or not. They're as comfy as it gets, with zipper pockets and UPF 50 sun protection. Water-resistant and quick-drying, there's no adventure they won't withstand, but they're soft and cozy enough to wear on a lazy day at home. You can get them in three colors in sizes S–XXXL.
$37.99 at Amazon
3
Etsy
An Etsy personalized leather passport holder
If you've got a world traveler on your hands, then you are definitely going to want to upgrade their passport holder to this timeless, chic and elegant option from Etsy seller LifetimeLeatherCo. It's available in a range of colors.
$33.98+ at Etsy
4
Amazon
A four-pack of Kasa smart Wi-Fi plugs
HuffPost editors love these handy Kasa smart plugs, and it's a great way to help someone simplify their life. They can use them to turn home electronics like lamps on and off from anywhere around the world thanks to a handy app. Even the most tech-averse person can figure these out and will appreciate their usefulness.
$34.99 at Amazon (regularly $49.99)
5
Nordstrom
A Herschel Supply Co. Chapter dopp kit
Help your loved one keep their toiletries nice and neat with a fresh dopp kit. This classic from Herschel is made with durable, strong fabric and an easy-to-wipe-clean lining that makes it as convenient as it is lovely to behold. It's available in six colors.
$38 at Nordstrom
6
Amazon
The Revlon One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 hair dryer and hot air brush
This versatile and multifunctional hair styling tool features a mix of pinned and tufted bristles that can detangle and leave even the thickest hair shiny. The larger surface area of the brush helps disperse heat quicker and the ergonomic design makes it feel nice in your hand, so you won't get sore as you dry and style away.
$39.87 at Amazon
7
Target
Universal Thread's soft utility square backpack
This roomy, comfortable and aesthetically pleasing backpack is available in five pleasant colors. It's a very grown-up version of a backpack, and features a faux leather double-top handle and shoulder straps, so you can carry it if preferred. It is designed with an interior laptop pocket, a phone pocket and a zip pocket to help keep you organized, as well as exterior zip and slip pockets for easy access.


$35 at Target
8
Boy Smells
A Boy Smells LES candle
When I'm in need of a fresh new candle, I always turn to LGBTQ-owned brand Boy Smells. Their fresh, innovative scents and gorgeous vessels look always look and smell elegant. This magnum-size candle is a great holiday gift for one of your in-laws, a BFF or partner. They're romantic, smell like a dream and are a little bit cheeky. It has notes of bergamot, black currant, cardamom, peony, peach blossom, rose, vanilla, cedarwood and jasmine rice.
$38+ at Boy Smells
9
Nordstrom
The Stanley 40-ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler
There's a good chance you know someone who's had their eye on a Stanley travel tumbler for a while now. It's durable, with a stainless steel construction and double-wall vacuum insulation that can keep drinks hot or cold for days on end. It's available in a wide variety of colors depending on which retailer you purchase from.
$45 at Dick's Sporting Goods$45 at Stanley$45 at Target
10
Amazon
The Drop Kimi ruffle shoulder midi dress
Made with soft, airy fabric, this swingy dress is as sweet as can be. It has a vintage-inspired smocked bodice and ruffled sleeve that give the overall look a lovely retro style. It's available in a range of colors in sizes XXS–5X.

$41.90 at Amazon
11
Amazon
An Uncommon Goods squishy gummy bear light
How precious are these? The kid or teen in your life will love these night lights. Their squishy gummy bellies light up when you squeeze them and add a pop of ambient light. Who wouldn't be happy to see these on Christmas morning?
$40 at Uncommon Goods

Under $100

1
Walmart
A Timex Unisex Weekender 38mm watch
Is there anything more chic than the gift of a watch? This effortlessly casual and stylish option from Timex has an elegant, timeless silhouette and a cool gender-inclusive aesthtic.
$52 at Walmart
2
Walmart
A Costway bathroom towel warmer
Help your pal get major spa vibes going in their bathroom with their very own towel warmer. Is there anything more luxurious than hopping out of a bath or shower to a freshly toasted and warm towel? This cutie is compact and easy to use, warms up quickly and evenly and has an automatic shutoff after 60 minutes to save energy and keep you safe. You can even put a fragrance tablet into the fragrance holder under the lid to get a delicious scent.
$74.99 at Walmart (regularly $139)
3
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective's 50/50 classic joggers
Who doesn't love a new pair of sweats to lounge around in during the cozy season? These cuties from Girlfriend Collective have a relaxed fit and are made with a deliciously soft blend of recycled and organic cotton. You can get them in one of nine colors in sizes XXS–6XL.
$78 at Girlfriend Collective
4
Amazon
An AeroGarden Harvest Elite indoor herb garden kit
This popular hydroponic system can grow lush herbs indoors, all year round. It comes with a six-pod herb seed kit to grown basil, mint, thyme, parsley and more, and features a control panel that automatically turns the LED lights on and indicates when it's time to add water or plant food. it's perfect for the person who would love to get more into gardening but doesn't have the outdoor space.
$79.90+ at Amazon
5
Amazon
Some second-generation Apple AirPods
Few things are more convenient than a pair of wireless earbuds. You can use them while working out, traveling, cleaning or just working at your desk. They come with a charging case that offers more than 24 hours of total listening time so you can enjoy your favorite tunes or podcasts all day. They're perfect for a teen or tween or anyone who needs to upgrade their earbud situation.
$99 at Amazon

Under $300

1
Parachute.
A Parachute Cloud Cotton robe
There's nothing dreamier than a soft, plush robe, and this Cloud Cotton robe from Parachute has long been on my wishlist. It's a great alternative for people who prefer natural materials and don't want heavy winter robe. It comes in a lovely array of muted colors in sizes XS–3X.
$109 at Parachute
2
Courant
Courant's Mag:3 phone charging station and catchall
When in doubt, I always turn to Courant's products. Their wireless charging stations are elegant, easy and will elevate any space. This is their newest model, the Mat:3. It can be used to charge two items at once and has ample space for little things like jewelry, lip balms, sunglasses and more. You can get it in various colorways in both leather or linen material. They can pop it on their nightstand or have it by the entry way. Either way, these hardworking little items always earn their keep and make great gifts.
$150+ at Courant
3
Free People
Free People Alli V-neck sweater
This cozy sweater is beloved by HuffPost staff. It's perfect for someone who loves to lean into the hygge of the season. Senior editor Lindsay Holmes noted that "as someone who is constantly cold, this Free People sweater has been a staple for me. I wear it as a pullover over a T-shirt and I wear it on its own... It's oversized, the perfect weight and super cozy. (Most importantly, not itchy)." It's available in five colors in sizes XS–XL.
$148 at Free People
4
Amazon
A TheraGun Prime massage gun
Considered by many to be one of the best massage guns on the market, this percussive device is all about delivering therapeutic results by easing tension and pain. It has four attachments and five different speeds. It's Bluetooth-enabled, quiet and has an ergonomic handle that makes it possible to reach just about any spot on your body without causing you to twist, bend or strain. It's great for anyone who loves to complain about their aches and pains, your sportiest pal or someone who could really use a bit of TLC but would never splurge on themselves.
$194 at Amazon (regularly $279.76)
5
Amazon
The Barzata Encore burr coffee grinder
A number of coffee experts that HuffPost recently spoke with agreed that when it comes to coffee grinders, the Baratza Encore burr-style coffee grinder is simply the best. "They are built well and do a great job at creating even-sized grounds," said Yes Plz Coffee co-founder Sumi Ali. Jordan G.L. Hardin, director of food and beverage at Alfred Coffee, added that burr grinders like the Baratza are the best time-tested choice, especially if you want the ease of an electronic grinder.

This commercial grade grinder allows you to create grounds that fit an extensive range of brewing options, whether you're making coffee with a French press, an espresso machine or a classic pour-over.
$149.95 at Amazon$149.95 at Williams Sonoma$149.95 at Crate & Barrel
6
Amazon
Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones
These Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones are a big investment, but one that is well worth it. They fit comfortably over ears and come with a removable double-ended AUX cord so they can be wireless or wired, which is key while on a plane. They also have that famous Bose sound quality and adjustable EQ so you can set various music levels to your exact specifications. HuffPost readers can't get enough of these travel-friendly headphones, and your loved ones will be thrilled to get something so special.
$249 at Amazon (regularly $349)

Under $500

1
Amazon
A GE Profile Opal 2.0 countertop nugget ice maker
The GE Profile Opal creates up to 38 pounds of ice per day and has a large-capacity bin that holds three pounds at a time. But this viral countertop ice maker doesn't create just any old ice. It's famed for producing those crunchable, chewy, nugget-like pellets that you get at certain fast food restaurants that are somehow so satisfying.
$469 at Amazon
2
Nordstrom
A TheraFace Pro facial device
Therabody's TheraFace device uses the power of percussive therapy and much more to create an eight-in-one powerhouse beauty gadget. Gentle percussive massage relaxes the face, helping reduce jaw muscle discomfort. LED light therapy helps to minimize the look of fine lines, wrinkles and acne. A cold therapy ring decreases inflammation, while a hot ring is designed to ease pain and a cleansing ring helps to get a deeper clean for fresh, renewed skin. Use it in any number of different combinations to target skin issues or facial discomfort with ease. It's a gamechanger for the skin care-obsessed.
$319 at Amazon
3
Williams Sonoma
A set of three Shun Premier starter knives
I was gifted the chef's knife from this set a couple of years ago, and not only is it the best knife I've ever owned, but it's still as good as new despite near-daily use. This three-piece set includes a paring knife, utility knife and a chef's knife — the essentials for a passionate home cook. They're as beautiful as they are functional, with a hand-hammered finish and lovely walnut handle.
$419.95 at Williams Sonoma
4
Amazon
A Breville Smart Oven air fryer
This bestselling appliance is a multifunctional, high-end air fryer with a wide variety of cooking modes. Use it to toast, bake roast, broil, air-fry, dehydrate, reheat and more! The home cook in your life will be delighted by the arrival of this beauty.
$399.95 at Amazon
5
Amazon
The NuFace Trinity starter kit
The stocking stuffer to end all stocking stuffers, this beauty gives all the benefits of the OG NuFace Trinity but at a lower price. It's a sweetly petite toning device that does everything the Trinity does, just in bite-sized form. The starter kit includes the activator gel, silk creme activator and an application brush so you can get going without breaking the bank. Lift, tone and firm with ease in just five minutes a day with your newest little friend. It's a surefire win to make a skin care devotee happy.
$350 at Amazon
6
The Citizenry
The Citizenry's stone-washed linen sheets bundle
I've slept on a lot of linen sheets in my day, but there's no comparison to this lavish set. It includes one sheet set (a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases), one duvet cover and two extra pillowcases. Set an elegant, comfortable and cozy tone in your bedroom; you'll never want to get out of bed. The set is available in 12 different solid colors and four different patterns in sizes full, queen, king and Cal king.
$420+ at The Citizenry
7
Amazon
A Breville Barista Express espresso machine
Coffee snobs need their own espresso machines, and this Breville Barista Express is as good as it gets. Your loved one will be able to make barista-quality drinks from the comfort of home, including lattes, Americanos, cappuccinos and espresso shots. It features a conical burr grinder and a milk frother that is easy to use and makes delicious frothed and steamed milk.
$559.95 at Amazon (regularly $699.95)

Before You Go

A pine-scented candle from a British beauty retailer

Actually-Nice Stocking Stuffers That No One Will Ever Guess Came From Walmart

Do you have info to share with HuffPost reporters? Here’s how.

Go to Homepage

Popular in the Community

Close

Gift Guides

MORE IN SHOPPING