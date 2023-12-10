Courant

Courant's Mag:3 phone charging station and catchall

When in doubt, I always turn to Courant's products. Their wireless charging stations are elegant, easy and will elevate any space. This is their newest model, the Mat:3. It can be used to charge two items at once and has ample space for little things like jewelry, lip balms, sunglasses and more. You can get it in various colorways in both leather or linen material. They can pop it on their nightstand or have it by the entry way. Either way, these hardworking little items always earn their keep and make great gifts.