The Nicest Holiday Gifts You Can Snag On Sale This Black Friday

As much as I love taking advantage of big sales events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday to pick up a range of treats for myself, I’ll begrudgingly admit that my time and money should probably be going toward shopping for holiday gifts instead. Whether the list is long or short, being able to save on items you already have to purchase anyway makes a big difference for one’s bank account and, in my case, peace of mind.

Below, I’ve rounded up the nicest gifts that you can get on sale this Black Friday for everyone on your list and across every category. Don’t stress yourself out by hopping around the entirety of Beyoncé’s internet trying to find the best deals, because I’ve lined them up for you. They include items from editor- and reader-beloved brands like Brooklinen and Hanna Andersson and include everything from stocking stuffers to big ticket items that will delight your loved ones.

Grab them while the sales are still hot and free your mind from the worries of holiday shopping for the rest of the year.

1
Dermstore
The NuFace Trinity starter kit
Get 25% off the cult-fave NuFace toning microcurrent device at Dermstore fromNov. 18 through Nov. 27 with code JOY. I live for mine and find it to be a wonderful investment. The beauty devotee in your life will be delighted and forever grateful to finally have their hands on this luxury device that's been known to contour, tone and smooth facial muscles in just a few minutes a day.
Shop sale at Dermstore
2
Caraway
Caraway ceramic cookware set
While on the extravagant side, a new cookware set is always an incredible gift. These pots and pans from Caraway are as gorgeous as they are wonderfully functional and high-quality. The set includes everything a home cook needs to make their fave meals and comes in a pretty wide range of lovely colors. Through December 31, Caraway is offering tiered savings. Save 10% on orders over $85, 15% off orders over $425 and 20% off orders over $525 and a free tea kettle gift with purchase.
Shop the sale at Caraway Home
3
Dermstore
Elemis Pro-Collagen green fig cleansing balm
You've probably heard the hype about this cleansing balm, and I'm here to confirm that the rumors are true. It is exceptional. It melts away dirt, grime, makeup and more easily and quickly while leaving skin smooth and soft, with a delectable glow. It's a great gift for just about anybody and perfectly sized for a stocking. You can get it for 30% off at Dermstore from Nov. 18 through Nov. 27 with code JOY.
Shop the sale at Dermstore
4
Courant
Courant Catch:3 charging station
I cannot get enough of my Courant charging pads, and am excited to gift my favorite model, the Catch:3, to my friends. It's the perfect catchall-phone charger combo and couldn't be more chic. Courant is hosting its biggest sale of the season with 20% off linen-wrapped devices and 25% off leather options from Nov. 20 through Nov. 27. These wireless charging pads are as aesthetically pleasing as they are functional and easy to use.
Shop the sale at Courant
5
Fable Pets
Fable Pets Adventure set
Give the animal lover in your life a delightful new dog walking accessories set from Fable Pets this holiday season. It includes a leash, collar, waste bag holder and wipes. From Nov. 13 through Dec. 4, you can save up to 35% on all sets at Fable Pets with code BFCM2023.
Shop the sale at Fable Pets
6
Merrell
Merrell men's Moab 3 sneakers
Merrell is the place to go for high-performance sneakers, boots and more for men and women. If you've got a guy in your life who loves the outdoors, consider upgrading their shoe situation to these popular kicks. They're available in multiple colors in sizes 7–15. From Nov. 17 through Dec. 1, you can get these and Merrell's other popular staple shoes for 30% off. From Nov. 24 through Dec. 2, popular styles like the Hut Moc, Nova and Antora will be up to 60% off, so make sure your eyes are peeled all week long.
Shop the sale at Merrell
7
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective's 50/50 classic jogger
Few things are cozier than a fresh set of sweatpants, and these joggers from Girlfriend Collective are an absolute delight. They have a relaxed silhouette and are made with ultra-soft recycled and organic cotton fabric. You can shop them in nine different colors in sizes XXS–6XL. From Nov. 24 through Nov. 28, get 35% off sitewide, plus a gift with purchase.
Shop the sale at Girlfriend Collective
8
The Citizenry
The Citizenry's stonewashed linen bundle
To give someone the gift of The Citizenry's beloved linen sheets set is to love them. I have this and I think it blows every other linen sheets set clear out of the water. From Nov. 16 through Nov. 28, they're offering up to 35% off sitewide, making it the perfect time to snag these beauties. Best of all, 100% of the proceeds from Nov. 24 sales will go to Education for All, an NGO that helps to advance young girls' education in rural Morocco.
Shop the sale at The Citizenry
9
Brightland
Brightland The Duo olive oil
A great olive oil makes for a perfect hostess gift or stocking stuffer for the foodies in your life. This set includes two of Brightland's most popular flavors and is a great introduction to the brand. They're offering tiered savings up to 30% off from Nov. 20 through Nov. 27. Spend $100 and get 20% off, spend $200 and get 25% off and spend $300 to get 30% off.
Shop the sale at Brightland
10
Parachute
Parachute Cloud Cotton robe
There's nothing dreamier than a soft, plush robe, and this Cloud Cotton robe from Parachute has long been on my wishlist. It comes in a lovely array of muted colors in sizes XS–3X and during the brand's Black Friday sale, you can save 20% off your orders. Just head on over from Nov. 20 through Nov. 27 to save.
Shop the sale at Parachute
11
Dermstore
Sunday Riley Good Genes lactic acid treatment
What can I say about Good Genes that I haven't said before? Sunday Riley's serum is one of my favorite formulas. You get that quick cell turnover that leaves skin smooth and soft while licorice, prickly pear extract and lemongrass can help to brighten, calm and sooth sensitive skin. You can snag it for 25% off from Nov. 18 through Nov. 27 at Dermstore with code JOY.

Shop the sale at Dermstore
12
Hanna Andersson
Hanna Andersson holiday printed pajamas
Is there anything sweeter thank kiddos in matching jammies? Get them some adorable holiday and winter jammies from the always-loveable Hanna Andersson. You'll probably want a matching set for yourself, they're irresistible! From Nov. 20 through Nov. 27, get 50% off everything sitewide. And make sure you keep your eyes peeled for surprise deals on Nov. 28 as well.
Shop the sale at Hanna Andersson
13
Dermstore
Supergoop! Glow Screen SPF 40 sunscreen
Your pal will enjoy sunkissed skin year-round with this complexion-loving SPF from Supergoop. And if you pick it up from Nov. 18 through Nov. 27 at Dermstore, you'll save 20%. Use code JOY at checkout. It's available in four lovely shades.
Shop the sale at Dermstore
14
Crown Affair
Crown Affair Build Your Ritual set
I always considered myself low maintenance about my hair, but since discovering Crown Affair products I'm all about the splurge. Gift your loved ones a hair care set to make them feel like their most glamorous selves. Get 30% off when you use the Build Your Ritual on-site bundling tool to buy three products from Nov. 21 through Nov. 27. Get a limited-edition pouch as a gift with a purchase on Nov. 24 and a mini cleansing scrub for all orders over $50 on Nov. 27.
Shop the sale at Crown Affair
15
Hatch
Hatch Restore 2
I swear by my Hatch Restore 2. It's the perfect nightlight and morning alarm and looks shockingly elegant. From Nov. 13 through Nov. 27, get $40 off the Restore 2, $15 off the Rest 2nd Gen and Rest+ and $12 off Riot & Rest Go Bundle. Over at Amazon, you can save $30 on the Restore 2 and $10 on the Rest Fam.
Shop the sale at HatchShop the sale at Amazon
16
Hey Dewy
Hey Dewy wireless facial humidifier
Nothing's worse than dehydrated winter skin and sinuses, but a good humidifier and oil diffuser can help with that. Your loved one will enjoy having a spa-like experience daily from the comfort of home. Hey Dewy's assortment is as cute as it is powerful and from Nov. 15 through Nov. 30, they're offering 25% off site-wide with the code BFCM25. From Nov. 23 through Nov. 26 you can get 40% off site-wide with code BF40 and from Nov. 27 through Nov. 28 you can get 40% off sitewide with code CM40. If that weren't enough, from Dec. 1 through Dec. 11 you can get 20% off site-wide with code Holiday20.
Shop the sale at Hew Dewy
17
Juliet
Juliet The Holiday Pair wines
Before you scoff at the notion of boxed wine, I'll have you know that these wines are as tasty and high-end as they are cute. The round container is easy to recycle and looks great in the fridge. It's a luxurious spin on boxed wine, and from Nov. 21 through Nov. 26, you get 25% off sitewide. If you can hold on until Nov. 27, you can enjoy savings of 30% off sitewide.
Shop the sale at Juliet

