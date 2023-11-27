These Foolproof Holiday Gifts Won't Be On Cyber Monday Sale For Much Longer

Cyber Monday is the best time to cross every gift off your list — but these excellent sales are ending tonight.
As much as I love taking advantage of big sales events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday to pick up a range of treats for myself, I’ll begrudgingly admit that my time and money should probably be going toward shopping for holiday gifts instead. Whether the list is long or short, being able to save on items you already have to purchase anyway makes a big difference for one’s bank account and, in my case, peace of mind.

Below, I’ve rounded up the nicest gifts that you can get on sale this Cyber Monday for everyone on your list and across every category. Don’t stress yourself out by hopping around the entirety of Beyoncé’s internet trying to find the best deals, because I’ve lined them up for you. They include items from editor- and reader-beloved brands like Brooklinen and Hanna Andersson and include everything from stocking stuffers to big ticket items that will delight your loved ones.

Grab them while the sales are still hot and free your mind from the worries of holiday shopping for the rest of the year.

1
Amazon
An internet-beloved baby blanket for adults (51% off list price)
These lightweight muslin throw blankets are having a major moment. They're breezy, have just the right amount of cozy softness and texture, and your loved one will enjoy cozying up with this cutie all winter long and beyond.
$29.34 at Amazon (regularly $36.89)
2
Amazon
Breville Bambino Plus espresso machine (20% off list price)
Unfortunately for you, I'm about to toot my own horn. I got this espresso machine for my partner last Christmas and it was the hit of the season. It's definitely a splurge, but it was worth every penny to see how happy it made her. It's a must for big-time coffee enthusiasts, and I can confirm that despite daily use for nearly a year, it's as good as new.
$399 at Amazon (regularly $499)
3
Dermstore
The NuFace Trinity starter kit (30% off list price)
Save on the cult-fave NuFace toning microcurrent device at Dermstore with code JOY. I live for mine and find it to be a wonderful investment. The beauty devotee in your life will be delighted and forever grateful to finally have their hands on this luxury device that's been known to contour, tone and smooth facial muscles in just a few minutes a day.
$245 at Dermstore (regularly $350)
4
Caraway
Caraway ceramic cookware set (34% off)
While on the extravagant side, a new cookware set is always an incredible gift. These pots and pans from Caraway are as gorgeous as they are wonderfully functional and high-quality. The set includes everything a home cook needs to make their fave meals and comes in a pretty wide range of lovely colors. Through December 31, Caraway is offering tiered savings. Save 10% on orders over $85, 15% off orders over $425 and 20% off orders over $525 and a free tea kettle gift with purchase.
$355.50 at Caraway Home (regularly $545)
5
Dermstore
Elemis Pro-Collagen cleansing balm (30% off list price)
You've probably heard the hype about this cleansing balm, and I'm here to confirm that the rumors are true. It is exceptional. It melts away dirt, grime, makeup and more easily and quickly while leaving skin smooth and soft, with a delectable glow. It's a great gift for just about anybody and perfectly sized for a stocking.
$47.60 at Dermstore (regularly $68)
6
Courant
Courant Catch:3 charging station (25% off list price)
I cannot get enough of my Courant charging pads, and am excited to gift my favorite model, the Catch:3, to my friends. It's the perfect catchall-phone charger combo and couldn't be more chic. Courant is hosting its biggest sale of the season with 20% off linen-wrapped devices and 25% off leather options. These wireless charging pads are as aesthetically pleasing as they are functional and easy to use.
$131.25 at Courant (regularly $175)
7
Fable Pets
Fable Pets Adventure set (20% off list price)
Give the animal lover in your life a delightful new dog walking accessories set from Fable Pets this holiday season. It includes a leash, collar, waste bag holder and wipes. You can save up to 35% on all sets at Fable Pets with code BFCM2023.
$145+ at Fable Pets (regularly $160+)
8
Brooklinen
Brooklinen super-plush bath towels
Is there anything more delectable than a set of ultra- soft and cozy towels? They make a great gift, especially for people who are looking to upgrade their home essentials. Get them (and everything else at Brooklinen) for a whopping 25% off, starting now.


$59.25 at Brooklinen (regularly $79)
9
Merrell
Merrell men's Moab 3 sneakers (30% off list price)
Merrell is the place to go for high-performance sneakers, boots and more for men and women. If you've got a guy in your life who loves the outdoors, consider upgrading their shoe situation to these popular kicks. They're available in multiple colors in sizes 7–15. From Nov. 17 through Dec. 1, you can get these and Merrell's other popular staple shoes for 30% off. From Nov. 24 through Dec. 2, popular styles like the Hut Moc, Nova and Antora will be up to 60% off, so make sure your eyes are peeled all week long.
$83.99 at Merrell (regularly $130)
10
Amazon
Ember smart mug (27% off list price)
This game-changing mug can keep hot drinks hot no matter how distracted your morning becomes. It's a great gift for parents of young kids. It pairs with an app that can even check the temperature for you. (On Amazon, the cup is currently only on sale in red and white.)
$109.99 at Amazon (regularly $149.95)
11
Girlfriend Collective
Girlfriend Collective's 50/50 classic jogger (40% off list price)
Few things are cozier than a fresh set of sweatpants, and these joggers from Girlfriend Collective are an absolute delight. They have a relaxed silhouette and are made with ultra-soft recycled and organic cotton fabric. You can shop them in nine different colors in sizes XXS–6XL. Get up to 60% off sitewide.
$46.80 at Girlfriend Collective (regularly $78)
12
The Citizenry
The Citizenry's stonewashed linen bundle (35% off list price)
To give someone the gift of The Citizenry's beloved linen sheets set is to love them. I have this and I think it blows every other linen sheets set clear out of the water. For Black Friday, the brand is offering up to 35% off sitewide, making it the perfect time to snag these beauties. Best of all, 100% of the proceeds from Nov. 24 sales will go to Education for All, an NGO that helps to advance young girls' education in rural Morocco.
$420 at The Citizenry (regularly $647)
13
Brightland
Brightland Essentials bundle
A great olive oil makes for a perfect hostess gift or stocking stuffer for the foodies in your life. This set includes a pair of Brightland’s best-selling olive oils, a double-fermented balsamic vinegar and a fruit-fueled Champagne vinegar. Spend $100 and get 20% off, spend $200 and get 25% off and spend $300 to get 30% off.
$90 at Brightland (regularly $112)
14
Parachute
Parachute Cloud Cotton robe
There's nothing dreamier than a soft, plush robe, and this Cloud Cotton robe from Parachute has long been on my wishlist. It comes in a lovely array of muted colors in sizes XS–3X and during the brand's Black Friday sale, you can save 20% off your orders.
$87.20 at Parachute (regularly $109)
15
Dermstore
Sunday Riley Good Genes lactic acid treatment (25% off list price)
What can I say about Good Genes that I haven't said before? Sunday Riley's serum is one of my favorite formulas. You get that quick cell turnover that leaves skin smooth and soft while licorice, prickly pear extract and lemongrass can help to brighten, calm and sooth sensitive skin. You can snag it for 25% off at Dermstore with code JOY.
$91.50 at Dermstore (regularly $122)
16
Amazon
TheraGun Prime massage device (27% off list price)
Give the gift of comfort with this popular and highly-rated percussive massage device. It comes with four attachments and can be operated at five different speeds, for a spa-like deep tissue massage from the comfort of home.
$189 at Amazon (regularly $299)
17
Solawave
Solawave Radiant Renewal skincare wand with red light therapy (50% off list price)
If you have a friend who wants to dabble in light therapy, then there's no better place to start than with cult-fave Solawave.
$83.99 at Amazon (regularly $149)
18
Hanna Andersson
Hanna Andersson holiday printed pajamas (50% off list price)
Is there anything sweeter thank kiddos in matching jammies? Get them some adorable holiday and winter jammies from the always-loveable Hanna Andersson. You'll probably want a matching set for yourself, they're irresistible! Get 50% off everything sitewide. And make sure you keep your eyes peeled for surprise deals on Nov. 28 as well.
$19.99+ at Hanna Andersson (regularly $48)
19
Amazon
Snailax heated neck and shoulder massager (22% off list price)
Give the gift of relaxation with this rechargeable, cordless massager. It can be used up to 80 minutes on a single charge and is equipped with eight massage nodes that can be rotated and smooshed into tight areas for deep relief. Best of all, it has an infrared heat function that helps to introduce warmth and help relax the area.
$46.79 at Amazon (regularly $59.99)
20
Crown Affair
Crown Affair Build Your Ritual set (30% off three products)
I always considered myself low maintenance about my hair, but since discovering Crown Affair products I'm all about the splurge. Gift your loved ones a hair care set to make them feel like their most glamorous selves. Get 30% off when you use the Build Your Ritual on-site bundling tool to buy three products.
Shop the sale at Crown Affair
21
Hatch
Hatch Restore 2
I swear by my Hatch Restore 2. It's the perfect nightlight and morning alarm and looks shockingly elegant. Get $40 off the Restore 2, $15 off the Rest 2nd Gen and Rest+ and $12 off Riot & Rest Go Bundle. Over at Amazon, you can save $30 on the Restore 2 and $10 on the Rest Fam.
Shop the sale at HatchShop the sale at Amazon
22
Hey Dewy
Hey Dewy wireless facial humidifier (25% off list price)
Nothing's worse than dehydrated winter skin and sinuses, but a good humidifier and oil diffuser can help with that. Your loved one will enjoy having a spa-like experience daily from the comfort of home. Hey Dewy's assortment is as cute as it is powerful and the brand is offering 25% off site-wide with the code BFCM25.
$44.97 at Hew Dewy (regularly $59.95)
23
Juliet
Juliet The Holiday Pair wines (25% off list price)
Before you scoff at the notion of boxed wine, I'll have you know that these wines are as tasty and high-end as they are cute. The round container is easy to recycle and looks great in the fridge. It's a luxurious spin on boxed wine and you can get 25% off sitewide right now.
$59 at Juliet (regularly $70)

