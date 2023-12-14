34 Crowd-Pleasing Gifts That Will Make Literally Anyone Happy

Time is running out to shop, so finish off your list with these holiday must-haves.
If we’re being honest with ourselves, there is really only about a week left (maybe less) to buy holiday gifts online and ensure that they arrive in time for Christmas, which means the pressure is on. Frantically parsing through the entirety of the internet is a fool’s errand, and we simply don’t have time for it at this stage of the game.

To help ease the strain, we’ve compiled a list of universally-beloved gifts that will make literally anyone happy. Below, you’ll find all the best gifts available this season, from skin care must-haves to wellness gadgets, home items, kitchen essentials and more. They’ll come in handy for everyone on your list, so you can rest easy and knock out the rest of your shopping in one go.

1
Amazon
A pair of Tozo T10 Bluetooth 5.3 wireless earbuds with charging chase
Affordable and waterproof up to one meter deep, these wireless earbuds have earned themselves somewhat of a cult following. They promise up to 10 hours of playtime per charge, feature advanced Bluetooth 5.3 technology for seamless and fast pairing with all your devices, and great acoustic listening. The price is reasonable, making them ideal for younger people or those who are prone to losing small items.
$24.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A Lifestraw
While you don’t have to be an outdoorsy person to to have one (it's great to have for travel to places where you aren't sure about tap water), buying a Lifestraw really makes sense for avid hikers and campers. It can remove microplastics, bacteria, parasites and more (including E. coli, salmonella and giardia) from just about any water source. One single filter has a long lifespan, providing about 1,000 gallons of clean and safe drinking water and making it well worth the price tag.
$9.88 at Amazon (regularly $19.95)
3
L.L. Bean
An L.L.Bean Bocce set
Family members will love a gift that encourages togetherness, like a game. This Bocce ball set is a delightful way to pass the time. It comes with four pairs of bocce balls in different colors and a small white pallino that acts as the target for the game. The canvas tote bag makes it effortlessly transportable and can even be monogrammed.
$129 at L.L. Bean
4
Amazon
An Apple AirTag
Know someone who has lost their luggage multiple times? It's time to get them an AirTag location tracker. Each one is completely encrypted for privacy, and when you move away from it when it is clipped to an item like your keys, it can even send you a notice. In addition to being water- and dust-resistant, AirTags have a wildly simple setup, and you can assign each one a name to keep your most valuable belongings sorted.
$27 at Amazon
5
Walmart
A Costway bathroom towel warmer
Help your pal get major spa vibes in their bathroom with their very own towel warmer. Is there anything more luxurious than hopping out of a bath or shower to a freshly toasted and warm towel? This cutie is compact and easy to use, warms up quickly and evenly, and has an automatic shutoff after 60 minutes to save energy and keep you safe. You can even put a fragrance tablet into the fragrance holder under the lid to get a delicious scent.
$74.99 at Walmart (regularly $139)
6
Nordstrom
The Stanley 40-ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState tumbler
There's a good chance you know someone who's had their eye on a Stanley travel tumbler for a while now. It's durable, with a stainless steel construction and double-wall vacuum insulation that can keep drinks hot or cold for days on end. It's available in a wide variety of colors depending on which retailer you purchase from.
$45 at Dick's Sporting Goods$45 at Stanley$45 at Target
7
Amazon
A Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 instant camera
Available in six sweet colors, this instant camera from Fujifilm is very highly rated and popular, making it a great option for the budding photographer in your family. It's small and compact, easy to use and transport and even has a built-in selfie mode.

$77.09 at Amazon
8
Williams Sonoma
The Anova Precision sous vide cooker 3.0
Get restaurant-quality protein from the comfort of home with this popular sous vide gadget. It's easy to use and compatible with just about any pot thanks to its adjustable sliding clamp. It heats and circulates water so that food is cooked evenly, with manual controls to set time and temp, though the app can also come in very handy. The touch-screen makes it easy to view your meal's status and it lets you know when it's ready to serve. Hopefully, you'll also reap the benefits of gifting this to your most passionate foodie pal and get invited for lots of meals.
$144.95 at Williams Sonoma
9
Amazon
Some second-generation Apple AirPods
Few things are more convenient than a pair of wireless earbuds. You can use them while working out, traveling, cleaning or just working at your desk. These come with a charging case that offers more than 24 hours of total listening time so you can enjoy your favorite tunes or podcasts all day. They're perfect for a teen or tween or anyone who needs to upgrade their earbud situation.
$99 at Amazon
10
Target
Threshold's marble and wood bookend set
If you're friends with a bookworm, then give them the gift of a lovely new set of bookends for their bookcase. They're made with marble and wood materials for a cool, minimalist dual-toned look. They're sturdy and strong, perfect for keeping piles of books and other little items tidy and in place.
$25 at Target
11
Béis
Béis The Weekender bag
You've likely seen other brands attempt to replicate this popular Béis Weekender bag, but you can't beat the original. It's a thoughtfully-designed piece of luggage that has a bottom compartment for shoes or toiletries, a clamshell-style top opening, interior pockets for laptops and phones, two carry modes and a luggage sleeve so it can securely travel on top of a rolling suitcase. Available in a slew of chic colors, this bag will take your giftee on a stylish trip and fit up to several days' worth of clothes and belongings — perfect for your travel-hungry pal.
$108 at Béis
12
Williams Sonoma
A Williams Sonoma Estate Stemware decanter
If you've got a wine-lover on your hands, than a beautiful new decanter will be much appreciated. This sleek and elegant crystal option from Williams Sonoma is made to efficiently aerate and remove sediments from both red and white wine.
$69.95 at Williams Sonoma
13
Amazon
A popular portable neck fan
Beloved by celebs and people who are constantly overheated, this portable neck fan is a great stocking stuffer. Currently available in five colors, the bladeless and wireless fan couldn't be easier to use. Simply put it around your neck and choose one of the three wind settings: weak wind, natural wind or strong wind. This rechargeable fan is built with 78 ventilation holes and has a battery life of 4-16 hours, depending on which wind setting you’re using. It comes with a USB-C charging cable.
$23.98 at Amazon (typically $31.99)
14
Amazon
Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones
These Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth noise-canceling headphones are a big investment, but one that is well worth it. They fit comfortably over ears and come with a removable double-ended AUX cord so they can be wireless or wired, which is key while on a plane. They also have that famous Bose sound quality and adjustable EQ so you can set various music levels to your exact specifications. HuffPost readers can't get enough of these travel-friendly headphones, and your loved ones will be thrilled to get something so special.
$249 at Amazon (regularly $349)$249 at Target (regularly $349)
15
Anthropologie
Anthropolgie's Sophie faux fur blanket
This isn't the first time we've raved about this cult-favorite blanket from Anthropologie. It is owned by HuffPost’sdirector of office services, Greta Geiselman, who reports that is "slightly weighted," which "adds to the plush therapy of it all.” Available in 11 gorgeous colors in both candy and neutral varieties, this dreamy and delightful 60-inch by 70-inch blanket is made free from harmful substances.
$98 at Anthropologie
16
Amazon
A Fellow Stagg electric tea kettle
Both HuffPost Life editor Kristen Aiken and HuffPost senior managing editor Paige Lavender are lusting after a Fellow electric kettle — specifically, for Aiken, the one with the maple handle. This graceful and elegant gooseneck kettle is just too chic. The sleek, pointed spout gives you a very precise stream and flow, making it perfect for everything from tea to pour-over coffee. It has an LCD screen so you can set your desired temperature as well as a stopwatch. Get it in one of six colors.
$195 at Amazon
17
Amazon
A four-pack of Kasa smart Wi-Fi plugs
HuffPost editors love these handy Kasa smart plugs, and they're a great way to help someone simplify their life. They can use them to turn home electronics like lamps on and off from anywhere around the world thanks to a handy app. Even the most tech-averse person can figure these out and will appreciate their usefulness.
$34.99 at Amazon (regularly $49.99)
18
Calpak
Calpak tech organizer
Available in 14 different colors and patterns, Calpak's tech organizer keeps your cables, cords and chargers tangle-free while you're on the move. It's perfect for anyone who loves to travel or someone who works remotely. These cases have multiple interior pockets, soft padding to keep electronics safe and mesh panels for easy visibility.
$38 at Calpak
19
Amazon
An Eddie Bauer cotton flannel sheet set
Available in twin, full, king and queen sizes in a range of festive seasonal patterns, these flannel sheet sets are as sweet as they are toasty warm. They'd be a great treat for someone who loves to spend winter huddled up in bed.
$29.93+ at Amazon
20
Amazon
HotSnapZ reusable pocket warmers
These reusable hand warmers are ideal for the perpetually cold person you're buying for. All they have to do is snap them and they produce heat for up to 40 minutes. They can slip them in a coat pocket or purse for a quick blast of warmth.
$19.99 at Amazon
21
Amazon
A Glocusent LED neck reading light
Several of my colleagues mentioned wanting a book light for the holidays this year, and HuffPost politics reporter Elizabeth Skalka pointed out that the ones that go around the neck are a great option for bookworms. This model comes with three different light hues, six brightness levels and bendable arms. The battery is rechargeable and can last up to 80 hours.
$21.99 at Amazon
22
Amazon
An Emme cotton throw blanket
Check out this beloved and highly-rated blanket at Amazon. It's just as lightweight, snuggly and cute as similar blankets from pricier brands, but won't break the bank. You can get it in a variety of different styles, colors and sizes, including queen.
$31.89 at Amazon
23
Courant
Courant's Catch:1 phone charging station
When in doubt, I always turn to Courant's products. Their wireless charging stations are elegant, easy and will elevate any space. This is their smallest model, the Catch:1. It can be used to charge items like phones and earbuds with ease, and you can get it in various colorways in both leather or linen material. They can pop it on their nightstand or have it by the entryway. Either way, these hardworking little items always earn their keep and make great gifts.
$34+ at Courant
24
Amazon
A back and neck massager with heat
This sling offers both gentle heat and eight bidirectional kneading massage heads along with two loops for resting hands and creating resistance.
$49.99 at Amazon
25
Amazon
Bronax cloud slides
Join the likes of Fran Descher and Rosie O’Donnell and snag a pair of these iconic cushy slides for yourself and your loved ones. They’re unisex, but listed in both women’s and men’s sizes, up to 14 1/2 and 12 1/2, respectively. You can get them in 16 fun colors, so you can find the hue that best fits each person's style. They're the perfect home shoe.
$23.99+ at Amazon
26
Parachute.
A Parachute Cloud Cotton robe
There's nothing dreamier than a soft, plush robe, and this Cloud Cotton robe from Parachute has long been on my wishlist. It's a great alternative for people who prefer natural materials and don't want heavy winter robe. It comes in a lovely array of muted colors in sizes XS–3X.
$109 at Parachute
27
Amazon
A TheraGun Prime massage gun
Considered by many to be one of the best massage guns on the market, this percussive device is all about delivering therapeutic results by easing tension and pain. It has four attachments and five different speeds. It's Bluetooth-enabled, quiet and has an ergonomic handle that makes it possible to reach just about any spot on your body without causing you to twist, bend or strain. It's great for anyone who loves to complain about their aches and pains, your sportiest pal or someone who could really use a bit of TLC but would never splurge on themselves.
$194 at Amazon (regularly $279.76)
28
Amazon
A Breville Bambino Plus espresso machine
Unfortunately for you, I'm about to toot my own horn. I got this espresso machine for my partner last Christmas and it was the hit of the season. It's definitely a splurge, but it was worth every penny to see how happy it made her. It's a must for big-time coffee enthusiasts, and I can confirm that despite daily use for nearly a year, it's as good as new.
$489.90 at Amazon
29
Amazon
A Fullstar veggie chopper
Fullstar’s extraordinarily handy vegetable chopper is a HuffPost reader- and editor-beloved kitchen item that makes life easy. The chopper includes four interchangeable blades. Two grid-shaped stainless steel blades (which are very sharp, according to both the brand and reviewers) evenly dice vegetables in two different sizes, and two round-bladed inserts are included for turning veggies like zucchini into elegant curls or ribbons. Cut vegetables will drop into the attached container, making prep (and cleanup) an absolute breeze. It also has soft-grip handle and a non-skid base for safe operations, along with a safety lock.
$29.99 at Amazon
30
Amazon
A Roku Streaming Stick 4K
Upgrade a loved one's television viewing experience with this smart TV in a stick from Roku. It's the easiest way to stream favorite apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV and more. This little stick is compatible with Siri, Alexa and Google Assistant, and couldn't be easier to use.
$39 at Amazon (regularly $49.99)
31
Amazon
An Ember temperature control mug
This sleek smart mug will keep your loved one's drink nice and warm all day long, so they won't have to keep sticking it in the microwave. They can control it with an app to customize their drink's heat exactly, or this smart gadget will remember their preferred temperature from their last drink and defer to that temp. It automatically turns off after two hours without activity and is designed to resist scratches. It's available in two sizes and multiple colors.
$140 at Amazon
32
Amazon
A Breville Smart Oven air fryer
This bestselling appliance is a multifunctional, high-end air fryer with a wide variety of cooking modes. Use it to toast, bake roast, broil, air-fry, dehydrate, reheat and more! The home cook in your life will be delighted by the arrival of this beauty.
$399.95 at Amazon
33
Amazon
A Bluetooth projector
Bring a moviegoing experience to your loved one's home by getting them their very own projector. This Bluetooth option uses a WiFi connection to play, is compatible with IOS and Android systems, and has a built-in surround speaker and a crystal clear lens.
$127 at Amazon (regularly $189)
34
The Citizenry
The Citizenry's stone-washed linen sheets bundle
I've slept on a lot of linen sheets in my day, but there's no comparison to this lavish set. It includes one sheet set (a flat sheet, fitted sheet and two pillowcases), one duvet cover and two extra pillowcases. Set an elegant, comfortable and cozy tone in their bedroom; they'll never want to get out of bed. The set is available in 12 different solid colors and four different patterns in sizes full, queen, king and Cal king.
$420+ at The Citizenry

