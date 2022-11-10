The Best Gifts For Seniors And Older People In Your Life

Digital frames, helpful gadgets, meal delivery services and more that make thoughtful gifts for seniors this holiday season.

Age disparities between generations can create the false sense that you don’t have anything in common, that your differences are too great and that gift-giving come holiday season is an impossible feat.

In reality, the years between you don’t matter when you want to show someone important in your life that you care — and finding a meaningful gift can be great way to do it.

If you’re on the hunt for such a gift, but need some nudging in the right direction, we’ve compiled some helpful suggestions for items and gestures that can help a grandparent, parent or older family friend stay connected with those they love, bridge the technology gap or just find a little everyday comfort.

1
Amazon
A large display Kindle Oasis
This latest model in the Kindle family is lightweight enough to be held in one hand and features a just-like-paper display and quick page turn buttons to mimic reading from an actual book as closely as possible. The adaptive screen self-adjusts its brightness depending on the environment, and a warm light function is perfect for reading right before bed. This version also comes with three months free of unlimited access to Kindle's collection of over 1 million books, newspapers and audiobooks.
$249.99 at Amazon
2
Amazon
An indoor herb garden
An AeroGarden means your recipient can have a thriving fresh herb garden right in their home, all year round –– without having to kneel down in an outdoor bed. Using a hydroponic grow system and automatic full-spectrum grow lights, this garden can house up to six plants at a time and comes with seeds to grow basil, parsley, dill, thyme and more.
$159.95 at Amazon
3
Amazon
An anti-fatigue standing mat
Made with thick, high-density foam, this anti-fatigue cushioned mat can reduce knee, foot and back pain when standing for long periods of time. Available in three sizes and 13 colors, this mat is great for placing in front of the kitchen sink, at a standing desk or any other upright work space.
$45.95+ at Amazon
4
Amazon
A portable record player with integrated speakers
If your loved one has some vinyl that they haven't dusted off in years, this popular no-fuss turntable can be an extra special gesture. Available in 30 colors and patterns, Crosley’s suitcase-style record player has integrated speakers and plugs directly into the wall for a super easy operation.
$59.99+ at Amazon$89.95 at Pottery Barn$73.43 at Wayfair
5
Amazon
A smart home display system
Alexa's straightforward and user-friendly design is all built into the Echo Show. This compact display and bedside alarm system allows for smart home management, video calls with loved ones and a digital photo setting that turns the home screen into a virtual photo album using pictures from Amazon Photos or Facebook. Users can also easily check the news, weather forecasts, play music and connect with a Ring doorbell camera so they always know who's at the door.
$84.99 at Amazon
6
Amazon
A simple way to stream television and movies
If the idea of setting up streaming services or hopping between platforms and regular TV seems overwhelming, the Fire TV Stick is a simple and streamlined solution for many people. Just plug the TV stick directly into an HDTV, plug it into a wall outlet, connect it to the internet and browse an endless array of television, movies and more from the easy-to-use navigation portal.
$24.99 at Amazon
7
Amazon
A deep tissue kneading massage pillow
Three different deep kneading modes plus the added benefit of heat allow this versatile massage pillow to help relieve sore muscles, reduce tension and improve circulation practically anywhere on the body, including calves, neck and lower back.
$59.95 at Amazon
8
Etsy/EmmaStudioDesigns
A hand-blown glass bird feeder
A great addition for anyone that enjoys watching birds, this hand-blown 32-ounce bird feeder provides the perfect perch for hummingbirds and other avian creatures to gather. It's made using recycled glass and includes a special moat to prevent ants from getting into the bird nectar.
$34.81+ at Etsy
9
Bombas
Three pairs of everyday compression socks
These compression socks by Bombas can help mitigate the discomfort caused from leg swelling and poor circulation that can be common in later years. Knit from a durable and tear-resistant yarn, these knee-high socks offer the perfect medium level of pressure and support for everyday wear.
Women's: $84 at BombasMen's: $108 at Bombas
10
Amazon
Two ergonomic bottle opening tools
These clever ergonomic twist aids are designed to make opening bottles and cans easier for people with arthritis or limited ranges of hand motion. Compatible with over 16 different sized caps, both the mini and plus also have a helpful end tab that can help pull open aluminum soda or food cans.
$29.99 at Amazon
11
Amazon
A highly rated ergonomic seat cushion
This portable back support pillow has close to 62,000 five-star Amazon ratings for its ability to relieve back pain. It's made with a cradling memory foam that adapts to the natural contours of the body to make any chair comfortable to sit in.
$49.99 at Amazon
12
Amazon
An easy-to-use video calling device
The Portal by Meta allows users to connect even with those that don't have a Portal. It has a 10-inch stable screen and doesn't require a monthly subscription to use — only an internet connection and a Facebook account. In addition to video calls, they can message, stream and listen to music.
$56.17 at Amazon
13
Green Chef
A weekly meal kit delivery service
Perfect for those that don't want to meal plan or take trips to the grocery store, Green Chef's meal kit service faithfully delivers all the required instructions and pre-portioned ingredients needed to cook a nourishing meal. Meal plans are completely customizable from delivery frequency to various dietary needs.
$5.99+ per meal at Green Chef
14
Amazon
A senior-accessible tablet
The GrandPad is a tablet designed specifically with older populations in mind and features a user-friendly operation screen, ongoing instructions, easy-to-see icons and 24/7 customer support. Share photos, take calls, send emails, video chat and more without causing frustration.
$399 at Amazon
15
Amazon
A personalized genetic testing and ancestry kit
The 23andMe genetic testing and ancestry kit can help anyone in your life connect with other relatives they may have lost contact with or even learn more about their own lineage as well as any potential health conditions for which they might be more at-risk.
$99 at Amazon
16
Amazon
A digital touchscreen picture frame
The Skylight digital frame keeps precious photos in one place where they can viewed over and over again. Not only that, it makes sharing and accessing photos easier thanks to a direct email function that receives and displays photos within seconds. It's effortless to set up and just requires internet connection to operate.
$149.99 at Amazon
17
Amazon
A magnified floor lamp
The perfect armchair companion, this LED magnified reading lamp features a posable arm and three-times magnification.
$89.99 at Amazon
