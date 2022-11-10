Age disparities between generations can create the false sense that you don’t have anything in common, that your differences are too great and that gift-giving come holiday season is an impossible feat.
In reality, the years between you don’t matter when you want to show someone important in your life that you care — and finding a meaningful gift can be great way to do it.
If you’re on the hunt for such a gift, but need some nudging in the right direction, we’ve compiled some helpful suggestions for items and gestures that can help a grandparent, parent or older family friend stay connected with those they love, bridge the technology gap or just find a little everyday comfort.
A large display Kindle Oasis
An indoor herb garden
An anti-fatigue standing mat
A portable record player with integrated speakers
A smart home display system
A simple way to stream television and movies
A deep tissue kneading massage pillow
A hand-blown glass bird feeder
Three pairs of everyday compression socks
Two ergonomic bottle opening tools
A highly rated ergonomic seat cushion
An easy-to-use video calling device
A weekly meal kit delivery service
A senior-accessible tablet
A personalized genetic testing and ancestry kit
A digital touchscreen picture frame
A magnified floor lamp