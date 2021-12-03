I’ve had my fair share of nights spent limping around on a pair of high-heeled shoes that looked absolutely stunning but were absurdly uncomfortable. I may have even shamelessly walked down a sidewalk or two barefoot with a pair of stilettos hanging from my hands.

As the time approaches for holiday soirées and New Year’s Eve bashes, you may find yourself deciding between wearing gorgeous slingbacks that completely wreck your feet and your beat-up Chucks.

Advertisement

Fortunately, I have come to discover that you don’t have to give up fashion just because you want to be comfortable.

The dress shoes below are nice enough to wear with even the most formal attire, but they’re also plenty comfortable. To make this list of party-worthy shoes you can dance in all night, we raked through user reviews on Zappos, Amazon and more, plus hunted down shoes boasting the latest in comfort technology. Your feet can thank us later.