Shopping

Comfortable Women's Shoes And Heels For Holiday Parties

Kitten heels, pumps, platforms and stylish mules you can wear all night without your feet screaming for mercy.

Shopping Writer for HuffPost

You don't have to choose between function or fashion with these <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=comfyheels-TessaFlores-120121-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bodenusa.com%2Fen-us%2Fankle-strap-heels-dusk-cloud-pink%2Fsty-a1025-pin%3Ftc_ch%3Dps%26tc_ve%3Dgoog%26tc_so%3Dfree_shopping%26tc_me%3Dcr%26tc_ca%3Dna%26tc_au%3Dna%26tc_cr%3Dna%26tc_campid%3DFree_Shopping%26tc_adgroupid%3Dna%26tc_kwid%3D40307094%26tc_matchid%3Dna" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="blush pink kitten heels" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61a7ec27e4b0ae9a42b771ea" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=comfyheels-TessaFlores-120121-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.bodenusa.com%2Fen-us%2Fankle-strap-heels-dusk-cloud-pink%2Fsty-a1025-pin%3Ftc_ch%3Dps%26tc_ve%3Dgoog%26tc_so%3Dfree_shopping%26tc_me%3Dcr%26tc_ca%3Dna%26tc_au%3Dna%26tc_cr%3Dna%26tc_campid%3DFree_Shopping%26tc_adgroupid%3Dna%26tc_kwid%3D40307094%26tc_matchid%3Dna" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">blush pink kitten heels</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=comfyheels-TessaFlores-120121-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aerosoles.com%2Fcollections%2Fshoes-sandals-dress%2Fproducts%2Fcosmos%3Fvariant%3D40855488430272" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="black suede platforms" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61a7ec27e4b0ae9a42b771ea" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=comfyheels-TessaFlores-120121-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.aerosoles.com%2Fcollections%2Fshoes-sandals-dress%2Fproducts%2Fcosmos%3Fvariant%3D40855488430272" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">black suede platforms</a>, <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=comfyheels-TessaFlores-120121-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fdolce-vita-paily-silver-metallic-stella-suede%2Fproduct%2F9521992%2Fcolor%2F939343" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="metallic mules" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61a7ec27e4b0ae9a42b771ea" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=comfyheels-TessaFlores-120121-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.zappos.com%2Fp%2Fdolce-vita-paily-silver-metallic-stella-suede%2Fproduct%2F9521992%2Fcolor%2F939343" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">metallic mules</a> or <a href="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=comfyheels-TessaFlores-120121-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fus%2Fasos-design%2Fasos-design-wide-fit-scarlett-bow-detail-mid-heel-shoes-in-green%2Fprd%2F23696821%3Fctaref%3Dwe%2Brecommend%2Bcarousel_0%26featureref1%3Dwe%2Brecommend%2Bpers" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="emerald velvet slingbacks" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="61a7ec27e4b0ae9a42b771ea" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://go.skimresources.com/?id=38395X987171&xs=1&xcust=comfyheels-TessaFlores-120121-&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.asos.com%2Fus%2Fasos-design%2Fasos-design-wide-fit-scarlett-bow-detail-mid-heel-shoes-in-green%2Fprd%2F23696821%3Fctaref%3Dwe%2Brecommend%2Bcarousel_0%26featureref1%3Dwe%2Brecommend%2Bpers" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="3">emerald velvet slingbacks</a>.
Boden, Aerosoles, Zappos, Asos
You don't have to choose between function or fashion with these blush pink kitten heels, black suede platforms, metallic mules or emerald velvet slingbacks.

I’ve had my fair share of nights spent limping around on a pair of high-heeled shoes that looked absolutely stunning but were absurdly uncomfortable. I may have even shamelessly walked down a sidewalk or two barefoot with a pair of stilettos hanging from my hands.

As the time approaches for holiday soirées and New Year’s Eve bashes, you may find yourself deciding between wearing gorgeous slingbacks that completely wreck your feet and your beat-up Chucks.

Fortunately, I have come to discover that you don’t have to give up fashion just because you want to be comfortable.

The dress shoes below are nice enough to wear with even the most formal attire, but they’re also plenty comfortable. To make this list of party-worthy shoes you can dance in all night, we raked through user reviews on Zappos, Amazon and more, plus hunted down shoes boasting the latest in comfort technology. Your feet can thank us later.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
White leather pumps that convert to flats
Pashion
If you have ever found yourself dancing the night away and wishing you had worn flats instead of heels, these shoes might just be your solution. Using a unique support system, the heel attachment of these mid-sized stilettos can be removed. The soles also contain a memory foam insole for even greater comfort, and each style is suited for wider feet. The website also sells different heel attachments, like rhinestone-encrusted block heels and 3-inch stilettos.

Get them from Pashion for $175.
2
A pair of chic velvet heels with a hint of gold
Lulus
One reviewer said they were surprised at how comfortable these black velvet heels were, and another said she wore them many times for hours without discomfort or pain. It could be the felted nonslip rubber sole that help provide a wobble-free wear and the cushioned insole for added comfort.

Get them from Lulus for $38.
3
A pair of blush pink kitten heels that are the cat's meow
Boden
These classy low heels in a dusty velvet pink can provide some major elegance to your outfit, not just for your next holiday bash but also for a day at the office. The ankle straps keep these shoes secure on your feet, and the pointed toe creates and a leg-lengthening illusion. These do run on the narrow side, so these may not feel as comfortable if you have wider feet.

Get them from Boden for $180.
4
A pair of peep-toe Cinderella heels that you can wear past midnight
Zappos
These crystal-clear slingbacks by J.Renee Ramillo have a secure, see-through block heel that doesn't look clunky, as well as a memory foam insole for additional comfort. One reviewer even said they were able to dance in them all night.

Get them from Zappos for $109.95.
5
An animal print slide with a comfort foam sole
Zappos
If you're feeling your wild side, you might want to consider these vegan suede animal print slides by Journee's comfort collection. The wrapped 3.5-inch block heel provides stability, and the padded footbed contains a patented foam for comfort. Many reviewers said they run small, so size up with these ones.

Get them from Zappos for $39.99.
6
A pair of ultra-soft strappy sandals that one person said they could "run a race in"
Zappos
These soft, braided strap slides by Dolce Vita Paily come in several different colors and finishes — and have five stars on Zappos. One person said they walked all over Chicago in them without any discomfort, and another said they "hug your feet and stay on well." These sandals run true to size — but they also run out fast, according to the Zappos site.

Get them from Zappos for $125.
7
An elegant and comfortable sandal that won't slide off
Aerosoles
These lightweight velvet embellished slides have Aerosoles' ergonomically designed molded footbed that supports and cushions the entire foot. Their soles are also incredibly flexible so you can feel comfortable moving around in these luxe sandals.

Get them from Aerosoles for $140.
8
A cherry red platform that looks taller than it feels
Amazon
These velvet platforms by Chinese Laundry might seem intimidating, but many reviewers said they were actually an incredibly comfortable option, even for wider feet. One person said they were probably the most comfortable heel ever. Another said they wore these shoes for seven hours at a wedding and still went on hike the next day.

Get them from Amazon for $69.95.
9
A fancy pair of embellished satin flats
Macy's
Embellished with faceted stones on the straps and ultra-shiny satin, these glamorous flats by Aminah Abdul Jilili are dressed up enough to pair with any holiday party dress.

Get them from Macy's for $55.65.
10
A chunky platform suede sandal with built-in comfort technology
Aerosoles
Like all Aerosoles, this chunky suede sandal has a pillow-soft insole that supports and molds to your feet. The wider block heel provides stability, even for people who might not be overly comfortable with wearing heels. The diamond flex sole also adds an additional layer of protection by dispersing away friction from the foot and offering a better grip.

Get them from Aerosoles for $135.
11
A pair of sateen mules perfect for wide feet
Asos
"These shoes are so comfortable and the wide fit makes them even more bearable to stand in for hours. Love these," one reviewers said about these sateen twist mules from Asos. The glossy fabric gives off a high shine and the slender heel provides an illusion of a longer leg.

Get them from Asos for $50.
12
A colorful pair of velvet slingbacks suitable for wide feet
Asos
These escalated crushed velvet slingbacks from Asos look just like something Audrey Hepburn would wear. The low-flared heel design make these more comfortable to wear for longer periods of time, and they can be a great option for wider foot types as well.

Get a pair in the color rust from Asos for $40.
Get a pair in the color emerald from Asos for $40.
13
A bedazzling pair of Champagne-colored low heels
Zappos
The low box heel and adjustable strap make these rhinestone-encrusted heels by Betsey Johnson a comfortable option for people who love sparkle but can't deal with the pain of 6-inch stilettos. One reviewer from Zappos even said she didn't want to take them off.

Get them from Zappos for $109.
14
A pair of late-'90s-inspired heels with a strategically placed platform
Zappos
The '90s called, but we're not giving them their shoes back. These super trendy Y2K-esque heels by Steve Madden are actually wearable thanks to the moderate arch support and the slight elevation just on the ball of the shoe.

Get them from Zappos for $99.95.
Holiday Dresses
shoppingNew Years EveHigh Heelscomfortable heelsholiday parties