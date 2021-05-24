Food & Drink

7 Things Legendary Bartender Meaghan Dorman Always Stocks In Her Home Bar

What does the at-home bar of one of the country’s top cocktail experts look like? We asked her to show us.

If you live in New York and you love cocktails, chances are you’ve enjoyed a drink at one of the many bars captained by award-winning mixologist and bar director Meaghan Dorman. The 40-year-old cocktail guru developed the bar programs at local favorites Raines Law Room, Dear Irving and plenty more, and she’s created drink recipes that professionals and nonprofessionals alike try their hands at when they’re in the mood for a stiff one.

So it’s no surprise that we were highly curious about Dorman’s at-home bar situation, especially given the fact that we’ve just spent an entire year making our own Manhattans, Negronis and Old Fashioneds at home.

“It’s definitely a collection of [objects that showcase] where I have been,” Dorman said of her bar setup in her Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, apartment. “[When I’m abroad], I buy liquors but also coasters and bar towels. It’s really a snapshot of my life.”

In addition to the knickknacks she purchases while traveling, here are some of the items that make Dorman’s personal drinking den a pretty unique one.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

1
"A Spot at the Bar: Welcome to the Everleigh: The Art of Good Drinking in Three Hundred Recipes"
Amazon
“This is my favorite cocktail book because it’s equal parts recipes and philosophy of classic cocktail bars and the vibe we’re going for [at all the bars].”

Get "A Spot at the Bar" for $29.99.
2
Cocktail Kingdom Copper Plated Leopold Weighted Shaking Tin Set
Cocktail Kingdom
“Anything that is marketed for home bars is not really functional and doesn’t work so well, so I use professional tools at home as well. In terms of shakers, I use ones from Cocktail Kingdom.”

Get the Cocktail Kingdom Copper Plated Leopold Weighted Shaking Tin Set for $39.99.
3
Jumbo Grey Silicone Ice Cube Tray
Crate & Barrel
“I don’t go overboard with specialty ice, but I have trays to make the bigger rocks for an Old Fashioned and the regular 1-by-1 ones as well. Once in a while, I’ll bring ice home from the bar. I like to chill my glassware before I serve a drink to guests at home!”

Get the Jumbo Grey Silicone Ice Cube Tray for $8.95.
4
Fever-Tree Elderflower Tonic Water (Pack of 24)
Fever Tree
“I’m a huge gin and tonic drinker and I love all the tonics that are coming out, so I usually always have a few in stock. One of my favorites for spring and summer is the Fever-Tree Elderflower. I also like a classic Indian tonic.”

Get the Fever-Tree Elderflower Tonic Water (Pack of 24) for $29.94.
5
Del Maguey Minero Santa Catarina Minas Mezcal
Del Maguey
“I used this Del Maguey mezcal for the blessing of the roast!”

Get the Del Maguey Minero Santa Catarina Minas Mezcal for $99.99.
6
Pierre Péters Blanc de Blancs “Cuvée Réserve”
Pierre Péters
“I always have Champagne at home because you never know when you want to celebrate or have people over.”

Get the Pierre Péters Blanc de Blancs “Cuvée Réserve” for $54.99.
7
Vintage Glassware
The Hour Shop
“I love vintage shopping for glasses because you can find really cool sets and you only really need four or six in an apartment. Having nice glassware dedicated to cocktails is important. Even if it’s just a corner space, even if it’s within a small home bar, it’s a very elegant thing to have.”

Shop vintage glassware at The Hour Shop.
Kitchen Products Reviewers Have Literally Said Are Life Changing
Food & DrinkbartenderCocktails