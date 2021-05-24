Courtesy of Meaghan Dorman

If you live in New York and you love cocktails, chances are you’ve enjoyed a drink at one of the many bars captained by award-winning mixologist and bar director Meaghan Dorman. The 40-year-old cocktail guru developed the bar programs at local favorites Raines Law Room, Dear Irving and plenty more, and she’s created drink recipes that professionals and nonprofessionals alike try their hands at when they’re in the mood for a stiff one.

So it’s no surprise that we were highly curious about Dorman’s at-home bar situation, especially given the fact that we’ve just spent an entire year making our own Manhattans, Negronis and Old Fashioneds at home.

“It’s definitely a collection of [objects that showcase] where I have been,” Dorman said of her bar setup in her Bed-Stuy, Brooklyn, apartment. “[When I’m abroad], I buy liquors but also coasters and bar towels. It’s really a snapshot of my life.”

In addition to the knickknacks she purchases while traveling, here are some of the items that make Dorman’s personal drinking den a pretty unique one.