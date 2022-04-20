As much as we try to convince ourselves that every COVID wave will be the last, we’re now seeing a rise in cases thanks to the BA.2 variant. Luckily, if you’re vaxxed and boosted, your chances of getting severely ill are extremely low, but testing is still important to help protect vulnerable populations.

When the omicron variant tore through the country in December and January, getting an at-home test was nearly impossible. But that’s not the case at the moment. Now’s the time to stock up on at-home tests while they’re still available at certain stores, including Walmart, which has 11 excellent options, including antigen at-home rapid tests and PCR tests that you can mail away.

