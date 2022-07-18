Shopping

Small Home Decor And Accent Pieces For An Instant Visual Boost

Checkerboard planters, tiled trays, patterned coasters and other small items that make a big visual impact.

Staff Writer

A <a href="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=homedecor-griffinwynne-07142022-62d0517ce4b09423278593b3&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fshorter-handled-basket-opalhouse-8482-designed-with-jungalow-8482%2F-%2FA-83694565%23lnk%3Dsametab" target="_blank" role="link" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="little tabletop basket from Target" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="62d0517ce4b09423278593b3" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://goto.target.com/c/2706071/81938/2092?subId1=homedecor-griffinwynne-07142022-62d0517ce4b09423278593b3&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.target.com%2Fp%2Fshorter-handled-basket-opalhouse-8482-designed-with-jungalow-8482%2F-%2FA-83694565%23lnk%3Dsametab" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">little tabletop basket from Target</a> making a big visual impact.
Target
Sprucing up your home doesn’t have to mean lugging in unwieldy pieces of furniture or spending tons of money on construction. Strategically adding small decorative accent pieces can totally transform the vibe of your space — for a price that won’t give you hives.

If you’ve been looking to add some color and texture into your environment, exciting accent pieces are a great way to experiment with a more eclectic look, without going full-on maximalist (though frankly, we love that too). Placing a glass vase on a bookshelf or swapping out your basic soap dish for something a little campy can bring a creative and unexpected tone to your home.

To help you find the true treasures on your home decor hunt, we’ve assembled a boutique’s worth of unique accent pieces that will instantly elevate your space. From desk mats to pedestal planters, the items ahead are small-but-mighty-additions to your domicile. As they say, it’s all in the details.

HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.

1
Amazon
A ceramic jewelry tray for little odds and ends
Walk on the wild side with this zebra-effect ceramic jewelry tray. Use it to corral odds and ends or dress up a coffee table.
$12.90 at Amazon
2
Amazon
A ceramic vase styled after an OJ container
Add a pop of Pop Art with this orange juice carton ceramic vase.
$25.95 at Amazon
3
Urban Outfitters
A subtly beautiful vase that can blend in or stand out
If you want a versatile vase that can stand on its own or blend into a bookshelf with other knick-knacks, look no further. The delicate details on this iron piece feel eye-catching, while the muted sage hue can match with your existing home decor.
$59 at Urban Outfitters
4
Amazon
A cord-concealing desk stand
Turn your mess of wires into a chic object with this olive-colored cord organizer. It comes with 10 cable ties to keep you from crossing wires.
$23.99 at Amazon
5
Expedition Subsahara
A woven bowl made from elephant grass and recycled plastic
Expedition Subsahara is a Senegalese lifestyle brand, creating unique handcrafted pieces using traditional practices. This woven bowl is as gorgeous as it is functional, and will perfectly display fruits, breads, beauty products or anything else you need to stash.
$59 at Expedition Subsahara
6
Urban Outfitters
A mosaic tile tray to dress up a desk or coffee table
This handcrafted tile tray will instantly elevate your dresser, coffee table or bathroom. Display your favorite trinkets and doodads on a colorful checkerboard surface that comes in four colors.
$65 at Urban Outfitters
7
Urban Outfitters
A blue glass vase with an hourglass shape
Perfect for holding blooms or just a bold centerpiece, this cylindrical glass vase will lend your space some serenity without being too visually dominating.
$69 at Urban Outfitters
8
Amazon
A floral sponge holder for a cute kitchen
This plastic floral sponge holder affixes to the inside of your sink with two suction cups and might actually make you excited to do the dishes.
$6.95 at Amazon
9
Target
A tabletop basket for holding remote controls and other small things
Lend your home a little artisanal flair with this small decorative basket. It's perfect for holding remote controls on a side table or keys in an entryway.
$40 at Target
10
Center For Creative Works
A hand towel designed by an artist with intellectual disabilities
The Pennsylvania-based Center For Creative Works is a community art studio and resource center for neurodivergent artists and/or artists with intellectual disabilities in the greater Philadelphia area. The studio sells art and unique takes on everyday objects, like this strawberry cotton hand towel by artist Allen Yu.
$15 at Center For Creative Works
11
Urban Outfitters
A soft monochrome lamp that looks good in every room
An all-glass nightstand light will tie together your bedroom, home office or studio apartment.
$39 at Urban Outfitters (originally $49)
12
Amazon
A colorful desk protecter to make work from home a little more fun
Boasting 24,000 five-star reviews, this waterproof PVC desk protector is a must. It comes in 14 colors and three sizes for all types of desks.
$13.99 at Amazon
13
Amazon
A campy flamingo soapdish
Add a little camp to your kitchen or bathroom with this porcelain avian accent.
$12.99 at Amazon
14
Estelle Colored Glass
A colored glass decanter
A Black women-owned business, Estelle Colored Glass creates timeless, sophisticated glassware. This hand-wash-only decanter is perfect for storing your favorite adult drinks or just looking gorgeous on a table.
$195 at Estelle Colored Glass
15
LightshadowArt on Etsy
A mixed-material vase with a removable metal frame
LightshadowArt is a women-owned business creating an array of vases, centerpieces and other gorgeous trinkets you'll want all over your home. This vibrant acrylic vase can be removed from its metal frame, allowing you to style it in many different ways.
$67.50 at Etsy (originally $75)
16
Urban Outfitters
A twisted candle stick holder
Elegant but still modern, this knot-style ceramic candle holder works as a decorative sculpture without or without a taper. It comes in four colors.
$14 at Urban Outfitters (originally $18)
17
Amazon
An Arts and Crafts-inspired table tray
William Morris’s iconic “Strawberry Thief” design adorns a sturdy melamine tray that’s food and dishwasher-safe, making for a classic addition to your coffee table or dresser.
$15 at Amazon
18
Urban Outfitters
A painted hand jewelry holder to organize your gems and jewels
Organize your accessories and bring some color to your nightstand with this ceramic piece, which has an impressive 4.9-star rating and 135 glowing reviews.
$20 at Urban Outfitters (originally $24)
19
Amazon
A set of stacking geometric trays
These colorful plastic trays can be used as a set to organize objects, or placed individually around your home for catching small odds and ends.
$8.99 at Amazon
20
Target
A sunburst-style picture frame with a geometric design
Add some texture to your bookshelf or dresser with this petite, stylish sunburst photo frame.
$15 at Target
21
Amazon
A dreamy iridescent centerpiece
Catch the sunlight with this iridescent acrylic bud vase. It can be used to hold floral clippings or simply refract rays on a windowsill.
$29.97 at Amazon
22
Amazon
A magnetic cloud key holder to keep you organized
Never lose your keys again with this magnetic cloud key holder. One reviewer called it "one of the most useful purchases I've ever made on Amazon."
$7.98 at Amazon (originally $9.98)
23
Amazon
A shell light for mermaid vibes
The TikTok-famous pearl shell lamp is popular for a reason. It’s soft shape and soothing hue can bestow your living space with a nature-inspired calm.
$39.99 at Amazon
24
Amazon
A metal balloon animal for some Jeff Koons vibes at home
Cute enough to go in a kid's room but chic enough to be displayed in an office, this artist-inspired metallic balloon animal works in all sorts of spaces.
$14.59 at Amazon
25
Urban Outfitters
A checkerboard planter to highlight your green thumb
This patterned ceramic planter has a handmade feel, and will make a cheerful home for any green friends.
$16 at Urban Outfitters (originally $20)
26
Urban Outfitters
A hanging shoe organizer that's actually cute
Is it footwear storage? Is it a stunning wall hanging? Is it some beautiful mix of both? (Yes!) Keep your sandals at the ready while adding some color to your home with this vibrant shoe organizer that comes in three patterns.
$39 at Urban Outfitters (originally $49)
