Target A little tabletop basket from Target making a big visual impact.

Sprucing up your home doesn’t have to mean lugging in unwieldy pieces of furniture or spending tons of money on construction. Strategically adding small decorative accent pieces can totally transform the vibe of your space — for a price that won’t give you hives.

If you’ve been looking to add some color and texture into your environment, exciting accent pieces are a great way to experiment with a more eclectic look, without going full-on maximalist (though frankly, we love that too). Placing a glass vase on a bookshelf or swapping out your basic soap dish for something a little campy can bring a creative and unexpected tone to your home.

Advertisement

To help you find the true treasures on your home decor hunt, we’ve assembled a boutique’s worth of unique accent pieces that will instantly elevate your space. From desk mats to pedestal planters, the items ahead are small-but-mighty-additions to your domicile. As they say, it’s all in the details.