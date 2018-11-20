Food & DrinkHome & LivingMoneyParentingRelationshipsStyle & BeautyTravelWellnessWork/LifeFinds
11 Of The Best Home Decor Deals For Black Friday 2018

Black Friday deals on mattresses, couches, loveseats, decor and more.
By Katelyn Mullen
11/19/2018 07:41pm ET
NelleG via Getty Images

Black Friday sales are coming in hot for 2018, and though toys and televisions are topping the discount lists, home decor deals are nothing to shy away from.

Whether you’re looking to spruce up a loved one’s home with a few decorative items or bring them into the future with new gadgets and smart home accessories, Black Friday deals can be a great way to save.

We’ve highlighted the retailers that typically offer deep discounts on the retail world’s biggest day of the year. Home decor items like smart home devices, televisions, bedding and wall decor are some of the items that made the list, alongside some of the savings at biggest-box stores.

Check out the list of items and retailers that are worth your attention this Black Friday.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
AllModern
AllModern
The round mirror trend is one we can't get enough of and think it would make a perfect Black Friday purchase. AllModern has 70 percent off in their holiday shopand will have up to 75 percent of items for Black Friday.
Shop the sales here
2
Target
Scott Olson via Getty Images
Target's Black Friday deals go beyond markdowns. This year they've added free two-day shipping to their plates with no minimums from Nov. 2 to Dec. 22. REDCard holders have early access to the Black Friday deals on Nov. 21.
Shop the deals here.
3
Houzz
Houzz
Houzz is getting started with their Black Friday preview sale, ending Nov. 22, because they need to make room for their deep Black Friday discounts. You'll find up to 75 percent off their Black Friday favorites and enjoy free shipping!
Shop the sales here.
4
Walmart
Walmart
Walmart has plenty of Black Friday deals for every room in your home. Rollback pricing on furniture and home essentials, plus deals on televisions, like this 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, will be hard to pass up.
Shop the sales.
5
Amazon
Amazon
Amazon's Black Friday discounts cover everything from fashion to function, but home decor dealswill not be forgotten. Decor no longer means just decoration, and now no family room is complete without an Amazon Echo device to set a timer, listen to music and audiobook, ask questions or add items to your shopping list. This all-new 3rd generation Echo Dot will be as low $24 from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, so scoop it up during Black Friday weekend.
Shop the sales here.
6
Overstock
Overstock
Overstock is offering discounts on virtually all their categories across the site this Black Friday. You'll see an extra 20 percent off area rugs and up to 15 percent off decorative accessories, bedding and even mattresses.
Shop the sales here.
7
Etsy
Etsy
Personalize your holiday gifts, like this Custom Photo Pallet, during Etsy's Cyber Week event. Shop the sales starting Nov. 21 through Cyber Monday (psst, early access on Nov. 20 for Etsy mobile app users) and you'll see discounts as high as 60 percent off. Sales start Wednesday!
Shop the sales here.
8
Home Depot
ASSOCIATED PRESS
Home Depot's Black Friday deals can take your to the next level. While appliances may not technically be home decor, the savings offered on these big ticket items will make that new refrigerator a work of art. Instantly save when you buy more than one appliance, save $60 for two, $150 on three and over $250 when you buy four appliances or more this Black Friday.
Shop the sales here.
9
Wayfair
Wayfair
Wayfair could be your one stop shop this holiday season with Black Friday deals starting soon. With up to 70 percent off living room, bedroom and outdoor furniture. Kid-friendly playsets are 60 percent off, as are storage and organizational items. Plus, shop accent furniture starting at $79.99.
Shop the sales here.
10
Kohl's
Kohls
Kohl's Black Friday deals can't be contained until Nov. 23. This year, the discounts will start online on Nov. 19, and you'll see sales on your favorite brands throughout Black Friday weekend and the entire holiday season.
Shop the sales here.
11
eBay
eBay
Outdoor furniture might not be your first thought during the holidays, but with Black Friday deals at eBay that get you an outdoor heater for over 60 percent off, it's hard to deny it. Find deals on items in home & garden, fashion,jewelry and tech.
Shop the sales here.
