As you go through your 20s and early 30s, one thing quickly becomes very clear about living on your own: Furniture is expensive. In fact, interior decorating as a whole can be pretty pricey. Between rugs, curtains, art and bigger pieces like couches, tables and bed frames, it can be easy to spend hundreds or thousands of dollars on a room without even realizing it.
But like most annoying adulting things, Target is one store that makes the process of decorating a room sting a little less. From room accessories to statement furniture, Target is chock-full of home good items that look much more expensive than they actually are. Here are 15 of the best finds.
HuffPost receives a share from retailers on this page. Every item is independently selected by the HuffPost Shopping team. Prices and availability are subject to change.