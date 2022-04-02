A petal-shaped pendant lamp with rattan shades.

Lighting is one of those things that seems like it would be affordable, but it always ends up being a little bit pricier than expected — especially if you’re looking for a lamp that is a little unique. As one customer wrote, “This burlap ceiling pendant is super pretty. The burlap is well made and the pendant itself is the perfect size to hang from the ceiling. The pendant itself attaches to the ceiling while there is a cord that gets plugged in. The light shines nice and bright and definitely brings warmth to a room. This gives me such a vacation type vibe and I think it would also look great on my patio. It’s easy to install and built to last.”