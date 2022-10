29 Items Reviewers Claim Are The “Best Thing" They Ever Bought

A Roomba i7+

The i7 packs a three-stage cleaning system and 10x suction into its tiny body and that's not even the best part. Once it fills up on pet hair, dust, dirt, and chip crumbs, it'll drive itself to its base and empty itself before heading back out for seconds! Plus, depending on how often you use it, you can go 60 or so days before having to manually empty it. With Smart Mapping, the Roomba also knows every inch of your house. So, if your cat decides to go ham on a houseplant and get leaves all over the place, you can tell it (via the app or your smart home hub) "Roomba, clean the living room." Available in three configurations.: "I am ready for the robot revolution.Great on hardwoods and decent on carpets. No problem with battery life out of the box, does about 600 square feet of hardwood and uses only 30 to 50% battery life. Even if it does run low, it will go back and recharge itself and continue later by itself. My favorite part is the self-mapping. This is the best mapping robot I've ever seen and the reason I bought this. It definitely changed the game and lets me target high-traffic rooms for the daily clean and low traffic rooms for a weekly clean. The app is also quite nice and easy to use. Cons: My only complaint is the the i7+ took one huge step backwards and requires single-use disposable bags. That being said, my Roomba has been running daily now for three weeks and the bag is only three-quarter full, so I expect to replace one bag a month. I don't have any pet hair to pick up, but I do have two messy kids so you can estimate the mess level from that.I love my i7+ — it's completely worth it." — George