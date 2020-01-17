HuffPost Finds

These Are The Best Home Deals We've Spotted On MLK Day 2020

We found the best MLK weekend deals on appliances, furniture and home decor

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Prices and availability subject to change.

These are the best home deals we've spotted on MLK Day 2020
These are the best home deals we've spotted on MLK Day 2020

If you’re in need of a new appliance after the holidays or just want to spruce up your space for the new year, you’re in luck. While many of us plan to use the long weekend to travel, relax or give back to the community in honor of Martin Luther King Day. A lot of retailers are offering major sales, so it’s a great time to save if you were planning on doing some shopping this weekend.

We’ve already rounded up all the best MLK Day 2020 sales to shop this weekend, but if you’re looking for the best home deals, we’ve got you covered. There are major markdowns on appliances, furniture and home decor, so naturally we’ve found the best ones and rounded them up for you to shop below:

1
Stitched Linen Duvet Cover
Anthropologie
Normally $258, on sale for $155 at Anthropologie.
2
Samsung 30 in. 5.8 cu. ft. Gas Range with Self-Cleaning Oven in Stainless Steel
Home Depot
Normally $999, on sale for $665 at Home Depot.
3
Isabella Rattan Barrel Arm Chair - Opalhouse
Target
Normally $220, on sale for $184 at Target.
4
Nutri Ninja 24 oz. 2-Speed Dark Grey Blender with FreshVac Technology
HuffPost
Normally $130, on sale for $90 at Home Depot.
5
12lbs Weighted Throw Blanket - Tranquility
Target
Normally $49, get it for 15% off with code HOME.
6
Samsung 4.5 cu. ft. High-Efficiency Champagne Front Load Washing Machine with Steam
Home Depot
Normally $999, on sale for $698 at Home Depot.
7
Lulu & Georgia Leila Moroccan Shag Rug
Lulu & Georgia
Smallest size starting at $325, take 20% off at Lulu & Georgia.
8
HomeChef 7 Qt. Ceramic Family-Size Air Fryer with Accessories and Full Color Recipe Book
Home Depot
Normally $140, on sale for $84 at Home Depot.
9
Honey Can Do Garment Rack
Wayfair
Normally $126, on sale for $41 at Wayfair.
10
AKDY 39 in. 2-Jet Easy Connect Shower Panel System in Stainless Steel with Rainfall Waterfall Shower Head and Handheld Shower
Home Depot
Normally $226, on sale for $150 at Home Depot.
shoppablefinds salefinds homehomeHome Decor