46 Things You’ll Wish You’d Bought Last Fall Because They’re That Good

Shudder

Shudder, an horror streaming service

Say it with me: Horror on Netflix sucks! After much hemming and hawing about "Do I need another streaming service?!" I finally got this. Now I'm hooked! I'm a huge horror fan and seek it out year-round. Shudder has lots of exclusive movies (like "Color Out of Space" with Nic Cage, a Shudder original ) and TV shows (like "Channel Zero," which you've likely heard about), along with stuff you need in your life, such as the 1980 horror classic "The Changeling" (which is very good, I just watched it for the first time!) and "Henry Portrait of a Serial Killer" (truly disturbing, I can't get it out of my head).