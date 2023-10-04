46 Things You’ll Wish You’d Bought Last Fall Because They’re That Good

Popular items from this list include:
A four-pack of foaming garbage disposal cleaner
"Saw on TikTok (don’t judge) and automatically added to cart. So easy to use, takes probably a minute to fully bubble up and clean, and you’re left with a clean sink!
I use with other drain cleaning products, but would 100% recommend for weekly maintenance." — Jessica Hamilton
A cuddly teddy jacket
It's available in sizes S–3XL and in 31 styles.
"OBSESSED!!! It's super comfy and warm! Love love love it! It feels expensive and is super cute. You don't have to spend so much money on trendy items — it's so not worth it when you can find cute dupes." — Vanessa
A packable water-resistant down coat
It's available in sizes XS–XXL and 21 colors.Promising review:
"I loveeeeeee. Super lightweight and warm!! Worth the purchase, and I love that you can fold it up into a small pouch for easier travel. This jacket is a little long as well but Amazon sells a normal length version
as well." — mayacoston
A three-pack of InstaFire, an eco-friendly fire starter
This includes a 3-pack.
"This stuff is awesome!!! We used only one pack for our campfire and it kept burning for a long while — well after the logs caught. There was no oily, smelly chemicals or toxic smoke like some fire starters that are paraffin based. This burned clean so we had a nice relaxing fire to enjoy — no poking or prodding necessary to get the fire going." — Mooselady
A magical fire colorant
"We threw the whole pack in the fire and it lasted longer than sprinkling it on the flames. We enjoyed seeing the colorful flames
. It lasted 30 minutes when we threw the entire package in." — foxbite2
Shudder, an horror streaming service
Say it with me: Horror on Netflix sucks! After much hemming and hawing about "Do I need another streaming service?!" I finally got this. Now I'm hooked! I'm a huge horror fan and seek it out year-round. Shudder has lots of exclusive movies (like "Color Out of Space" with Nic Cage, a Shudder original ) and TV shows (like "Channel Zero," which you've likely heard about), along with stuff you need in your life, such as the 1980 horror classic "The Changeling" (which is very good, I just watched it for the first time!) and "Henry Portrait of a Serial Killer" (truly disturbing, I can't get it out of my head).
A pair of knit and faux fur-lined booties
They're available in women's sizes 6–11 and four colors.
"I love these boots! I was skeptical at first because normally this isn’t quite my style of boot but I’m glad I took a risk and purchased them. I wore them to a pumpkin patch and they kept my feet warm. I love the versatile option of folding the flap up or down and the quality of the shoe is nice. The color goes well with my Fall/Winter attire and perfect with jeans. The traction is nice as well!" — Lauren McConnell
A deeply healing cream for cracked skin and cuticles
"I have suffered from splitting and cracking fingers every fall and winter for years.
I tried Eucerin, Lubriderm, and Gold Bond creams, but none seemed to relieve the splitting from reoccurring. I tried O'Keeffe's Working Hand Cream and within 2.5 days, the splitting and cracking were no longer a factor. Since using the cream, I have not suffered any more cracking or splitting.
I am on a busy schedule and only use it at night when I go to bed. It says it's non-greasy but you can definitely feel a slick texture on your hands once applied. That's why I use it at night before bed when I don't have to open door knobs, touch smartphones, or shake hands. It has the texture of cake icing, goes on smooth and works into the skin quickly. It has no smell I can detect. I am so glad I found this cream, it has ended years of split and cracked fingers/hands.
" —T.H.
A Squatty Potty
"I've struggled with the #2 for the last couple of years. I've gone from Defecating Toxic Avenger to 'Dear GOD! I feel like I'm passing the Twin King Guardian Statues.' It's been a sphincter nightmare. No matter what I tried: prunes, more water, high fiber, Taco Bell, even White Castle — nothing was working. Usually, in a three-week interval, I'd get very sick and spend three to four hours going to the bathroom nine or ten times. After my sphincter would be tender and I'm damn near positive if this had gone on, it would be the end of me. Then I saw this. Decided to go ahead and plunk down the $25. By day two of using it I started to feel better and my cramps were gone. I swear to god, when I go on my next road trip, I'm taking the damn thing with me, and IDGAF if my friends laugh at me. This damn thing may have saved my health and possibly my life." — DJ_Malsidious
A popular knit beanie
It's available in 37 colors.
A door draft stopper
It's available in four colors.
"So easy to set up! All you do is peel tape and adhere to a CLEAN and DRY door. Also looks great, I don't even notice it. I had a huge gap under my door. I could smell and hear everything from the hallway. Smells, drafts, and sound all are less of an issue now." — Brit B.
A roll of thick weather-stripping tape
It's available in 14 sizes/lengths.
"I just noticed a cold draft coming in from the door between my porch and kitchen. Ordered the 1/2-inch wide, 1/8-inch thick, 50-ft (perfect fit). Super easy, works and looks great! The door is a little more snug to close and needs an extra push, but that's the way it's supposed to be. I have extra weatherstripping for future door projects if needed." — KG in CT
A no-scrub weekly shower cleaner
"This product is so easy to use... The guy that owned the house before me used Ajax to clean it so it has almost no enamel left on [the tub] and it’s probably the staining and nothing could get it out until I bought this. After 4 8-hour applications you can see the difference. I highly recommend this to everybody and once it’s completely clean I’m gonna go on the once a week application. I actually bought another bottle for my dad and mom." — Domenick R. Stamegna
Three pairs of cozy knee-high socks
They're available in 19 style combos.
Three pairs of fun above-the-ankle socks.
Choose from sets with three to five pairs in 15 varieties.
Wood polish and conditioner
It enhances the natural beauty and depth of grain on finished and unfinished wood on antiques, dining tables, kitchen cabinets, wood doors and trim, etc.Promising review:
"I'm not able to sand and stain my floors until spring but they are so dry and worn. I bought this hoping to keep them moisturized until we can refinish and I am amazed with this product." — nicole feather
A naturally derived flea, tick and mosquito spray
"We never had problems with ticks or fleas while living in the city, but six months ago we moved to the country. Our two dogs (Doberman and small pitbull mix) run around outside and sometimes in the woods on our property. We started finding ticks on them. The vet recommended $50+ collars 'that most other owners buy for their dogs.' We scoffed at the expense for two dogs. I had remembered seeing this product on Shark Tank
and had saved it on my lists here. Started using it on our dogs three months ago, Doberman has had not one tick and the pitbull had one, on the back of his ear, which we found super quick.
This has been a great natural product to use out here. And there are tons of ticks. I think I'm going to start using it for myself per reading other reviews." — KitKat
A heavy-duty soap made with coconut and olive oils
"I work for the railroad and I am always getting my hands dirty! I could never seem to find anything that worked. Also, I live in Utah so when it starts getting cold my hands dry out. Well, with Grip Clean that doesn’t happen! I have my coworkers coming to my locker asking to get some soap since the soap we have at doesn't work as well as Grip Clean!" — Nick
A bottle of pumpkin spice syrup
Lynn&Gray is a small business based in Lancaster, Pennsylvania. All syrups are made to order using local produce and herbs, and contain unrefined organic raw cane sugar.Promising review:
"Amaaaaazinggg!! REAL freaking pumpkin. Hell ya! Not too sweet too. Gonna be buying a lot more of this. I want my PSLs year-round!" — flowerbraid
Affresh dishwasher cleaning tablets
"After using this product, I am happy to report that my $5 investment saved me over $500. I was ready to replace my dishwasher due to super cloudy glasses, residue, and dishes just not getting clean. Then, I became aware that the water softener was no longer doing its job so I had the rental company replace it. Dishwasher performance improved somewhat. I decided to do two more loads before deciding to purchase a new one. Then I saw a product test review for Affresh. I was ordering some stuff from Amazon anyway so I added that to my order. When it came, I tossed one of the tablets into the bottom of the full machine per the instructions and ran the regular cycle. I did not expect the results I got! The glassware that I thought was permanently etched and ruined came out like new. Same with cutlery. The difference is unbelievable. I will use this faithfully every month, as recommended.
I can even put it on my subscribe and save order so I will get a new pack every six months. I am amazed!" — Sheila
An exterior shed
"Good quality. Easy to assemble. Parts are individually bagged and labeled. Holds two 32-gallon round barrels — which is what I wanted it for. Very compact, which was a factor for where i had to put it." — Joe in Brooklyn
A Hocus Pocus shirt
It's available in sizes S–XL and 13 styles.
Promising review:
"I AM IN LOVE! The fabric is so soft!
NOT see through what so ever. I ordered a second one!!" — Laney
A faux fur rug dog bed
I've seen this beaut IRL and dogs seem to really adore them. Also my former dog roommate really loved a similar faux-fur blanket we had on the couch. The furry part zips off and is machine-washable, and the liner within is memory foam and guaranteed not to flatten for 10 years. This is available in two styles.
A rust stain-removing gel
Promising review:
"I cannot say enough great things about this product. We just purchased a home that has a well with very high iron content in the water. I tried everything to remove the stains from our three toilets but nothing worked. I found this product online and immediately went to Amazon. The results blew me away. I didn't have to scrub at all. I let it sit in the tank for several hours and the results floored me!
" —Toni Huitt
A KitchenIQ knife sharpener
Promising review:
"This cheap knife sharpener is great. It works better than my Chef's Choice sharpener.
The Chef's Choice worked great for the first year. After that, it wasn't worth much. I figure I can buy three of these for something that lasts more than one year. Great for stocking stuffers at Christmas." — Ruth M.
A set of room-darkening velvet curtains
They're available in four sizes and eight colors.
Promising review:
"Purchased these for my studio, which is in an old mill. I wanted them for their insulating properties more than to block out the light because my studio loses a lot of heat at night due to its enormous windows. The curtains/drapes work great for both — I am especially pleased with how well they help keep the space from losing heat! Before having the curtains the space would lose about 8 degrees in temperature overnight (which in the winter is a significant amount, especially in the northeast). Now, with the curtains, the space no longer loses heat overnight! It is now so nice to go into my studio in the morning and find it still toasty warm!" — Noname
A set of flame-retardant socket sealers to keep cold air out
The 24-piece set includes 16 outlet sealers, 6 switch plates and 2 decorative covers.Promising review:
"Socket sealer. Say it with me. Socket sealer. Alliteration can be so much fun. Okay, now with that out of our system, down to brass tacks. I love these. They're cheap and easy to install. They block the draft that is sure to come out of an electrical outlet or a light switch. I've used these in apartments and in houses. They work both ways. Just unscrew the plate, slap one of these bad boys in, and screw the plate back in. Just be sure to not touch metal to metal or skin to metal. It's a good idea to flip the breaker to deactivate the outlets you're installing these on. Otherwise, you'll give yourself a nice jolt. Or three. You know how everyone tells you not to stick a fork into an outlet? The same principle applies here except your finger is the fork and you can't taste purple for a while. So do yourself the favor of flipping the breaker before installing these. Don't make the same mistake as I did. Once. Or maybe three times. I can't remember too good now." — Frequency Jones
A window insulator kit
Promising review:
"I buy this every winter and it makes a BIG difference
! We have super thin windows and this works like a charm to stop 80% of the cold drafts, and I find I can sit right next to the window without a problem after installing them. It's easy to install and looks invisible after you apply heat with a hairdryer. No one will be able to tell there's a film and it'll look completely transparent after you apply heat.
It was so satisfying to see the wrinkles disappear! It looks great, works great, and will save your energy! Win win win!
" — Raymond
An RTIC insulated tumbler
It's available in 24 colors and five sizes.
Promising review:
"Who needs a Yeti
when you can have a RTIC?!? Pour a glass of iced tea, and it will still have ice in it at the end of the day; hot coffee will see be warm as well! I couldn’t ask for a better product!" —Terri Nelson
"Blood bag" drink pouches for Halloween fun
The pack contains 20 pouches.
Promising review:
"These added such a cool touch to my Halloween party. Everyone loved using the syringe to get a shot of alcohol and add it to the blood pouch! Easy to use and the stickers made them look super real!" — Marisa
A pair of Joules wellies
They're available in 10 colors and women's sizes 5–10.
Promising review:
"These are fantastic shoes! I bought a pair of Hunter boots and then I got these, I love them so much better than the Hunter boots. Great color, and much more pliable in terms of wearability. I felt the Hunter boots were too thick and at times were a little bit annoying to wear because of the thickness and the fact that I am only 5'3. These boots, though tall, are great to muck around in because they are a bit thinner and the rubber is bendable.
Also I love that I can tighten them so much more than I could with the Hunters. I really am excited for these boots." — M&R
A "Nightmare Before Christmas" mini cross-stitch kit
Promising review:
"This is a great kit perfect for any cross stitch or Nightmare Before Christmas
fan. It contains a booklet with instructions and four patterns, the needed thread, three pieces of canvas, the holder, and two needles. It's a really awesome set. The instructions were easy to follow, and I managed to already finish one of the designs
." — witchykitty39
A pair of leaf scoops
Promising review:
"We have a very large wooded property that requires a lot of leaves and sticks to be raked up. We have tried various brands of leaf scoops but most lasted not even one season. Since purchasing the ReLeaf Leaf Scoops are job has been much easier. First of all is the way your hands grasp the scoops. These are much more ergonomic and are actually like extensions of your own hands
. Second, these are very sturdy and do not bend when trying to pick up a pile of sticks and debris. We have made it through the season so far without issue. Next will be the dreaded fall cleanup. I highly recommend the ReLeaf Leaf Scoops which make our yard, woods and garden cleanup easier
." — trouble54
A quilt set with cute fall-ish woodland creatures.
Available in twin and king sizes.
: "After looking at what seemed like hundreds of bed covers, this one really stood out. It isn't flowers or weird geometrics. It's an interesting woodland grouping of animals and leaves with autumnal colors and setting. The quality is very good
. I'm using an ivory bedskirt with it and couldn't be happier." — RWMo
A set of three lawn decor scaredy cats
Promising review:
"If you don't mind having fake cats all over your yard or garden, these are great. Had some birds eating our strawberries. Put one of these right behind the strawberries in the raised garden bed, and hung one from a porch light. The porch light one looks like the cat is flying, but the wind makes it move a bit and the birds are none-the-wiser. Haven't seen a bird near the garden in a month
. Worked well for me." —Tiki
A mess-catching boot tray
It's available in two sizes.
A washable door mat
It's available in two colors and five sizes.
A stylish floppy hat
Available in 16 colors.
Promising review:
"This hat is amazing. I purposefully bought it to use in both hot and colder sunny weather in San Francisco. The material is great. It IS 100% wool, and, during hot weather, it feels comfortable. It will look appropriate and good in the fall (and California winter!). It does fold! I shoved it into my backpack a few times, and it bounced back well. Great purchase. And tan color is classic and beautiful. The size can be adjusted with the inside cinch, which make the hat fit a smaller head if needed." —Lera K
A stain glass bat suncatcher
Get it in three designs.Promising review:
"Purchased this as a gift and it’s just as cute as the picture. It’s a bit smaller than what I expected but it doesn’t matter. It’s really nice quality and comes with a sturdy chain. If you’re thinking about buying it, just do it. It’s frikin bats!" — Kristin
A cobweb mantel decoration
It's available in black or white.
Promising review:
"This is great for any decoration. It's thick and nice enough to use again. Totally recommend." — Brandi
A rechargeable lighter
I bought one of these about a year and a half ago and have only had to charge it a few times. (If I'm home and awake, a candle is most likely lit.) It's super easy to use, I feel safer about storing it than a gas lighter, and I no longer have to be on the prowl for bar and restaurant match books to help fuel my candle habit. Plus the lights on the handle make it easy to see when it's time to recharge, which only entails plugging up a USB cord. Easy-peasy!Promising review:
"This is seriously the coolest device of my winter holiday. It makes lighting candles a breeze. Yes, there is a weird crackling noise, but that's a super minor annoyance. It's a super intuitive device. Plus the lighter with the USB (included), charge for a bit, then pop it open and light ALL THE THINGS; well, candles. I don't know how well it lights cigarettes or whatever. However, for my personal intended use, it's awesome!" — Jee W
An oil stain remover
Promising review:
"Changed the oil on my girlfriend's car and some oil spilled on my NEW driveway...which I didn't notice 'til four days later. Four spots all about the size of a dollar bill baking in the Arizona sun for four days. Put the stuff on (sits on the stain like pancake batter — don't be afraid to pour liberally) and let it sit from 6 p.m. 'til about 9 a.m. the next day. It dried and the instructions said to just sweep the stuff up (right, like I am not going to need a scraper and wire scrub pad for an hour. HA). Well it broke apart with the broom and the stains were gone, just swept up the powder pieces — took about a minute. I WAS SHOCKED! Something that actually works on oil and it's easy.
" — AmazonBob
A set of four nonstick heat-safe sheet pan dividers
Promising review:
"Brilliant. 100000% Recommend them! It lets me separate veggies by how long they take to cook so they are all ready at the same time and nothing is over/undercooked. I love these cheat sheets. They are a great tool for my kitchen.
" — yule
A set of six outdoor solar lights
Promising review:
"Impressed with the size of the cell which provides a larger surface area for charging. The lights are the brightest I've seen for a solar light and the illumination covers a nice range. Placed them along my pond giving the place a classy look." — Percussionist
A magnetic stove shelf
StoveShelf is a small business, and these shelves are built to last a lifetime. They're available in six types and three sizes.Promising review:
"I love this. I have a 5-burner stove with nowhere to put my spoon while cooking... this is perfect for my spoon rest! And the magnets are strong and sturdy. I'd buy it again." — Wife of Ellijiah
A red wine stain remover
Promising review:
"This stuff is magic! Works in seconds! I highly, highly recommend." — Diane Harper