If you’ve made the decision to get rid of your rather expensive gym membership and pursue a fitness routine at home, you may be wondering where to even start in gathering equipment that will provide an actually effective workout. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, don’t be — we asked fitness experts to name only the most essential items that will actually upgrade your home workouts.

But one possible downside of creating your own home gym is not getting the most out of your equipment, which is why Ariel Belgrave, a New York City-based health and fitness coach and founder of Gym Hooky, told HuffPost that making sure your workout gear is visible is the key to an effective workout.

“So many people like to tuck away their mat or dumbbells in a closet, but you know what they say: out of sight, out of mind; in sight, in mind,” she said. “If you want to make sure your workouts are always in mind, find a dedicated small space in your home where you set up shop — ideally a place where you pass everyday. This will serve as your visual reminder to get that workout in and there is less of an effort required to get started.”

Belgrave and other fitness experts weighed in on the top five products they recommend for effective at-home workouts. Check them out below.

