5 Items That Will Improve Your Home Workouts, According To Fitness Experts

Many of these high-impact essentials won’t cost you more than $30.

Shopping Writer at HuffPost

A <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Perform-Better-Superbands/dp/B07CF57Y6F?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=64541841e4b00eb7e63a65d5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Perform Better Superband" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64541841e4b00eb7e63a65d5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Perform-Better-Superbands/dp/B07CF57Y6F?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=64541841e4b00eb7e63a65d5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="0">Perform Better Superband</a>, <a href="https://www.amazon.com/Bowflex-SelectTech-Adjustable-Dumbbells-single/dp/B09LXJCK99?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=64541841e4b00eb7e63a65d5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbell" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64541841e4b00eb7e63a65d5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/Bowflex-SelectTech-Adjustable-Dumbbells-single/dp/B09LXJCK99?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=64541841e4b00eb7e63a65d5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="1">Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbell</a> and <a href="https://www.amazon.com/AmazonBasics-IR92007-20LB-Vinyl-Kettlebell-20lb/dp/B07F1RGQTR?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=64541841e4b00eb7e63a65d5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" target="_blank" role="link" data-amazon-link="true" rel="sponsored" class=" js-entry-link cet-external-link" data-vars-item-name="Amazon Basics kettleball" data-vars-item-type="text" data-vars-unit-name="64541841e4b00eb7e63a65d5" data-vars-unit-type="buzz_body" data-vars-target-content-id="https://www.amazon.com/AmazonBasics-IR92007-20LB-Vinyl-Kettlebell-20lb/dp/B07F1RGQTR?tag=kristenadaway-20&ascsubtag=64541841e4b00eb7e63a65d5%2C-1%2C-1%2Cd%2C0%2C0%2Chp-fil-am%3D0%2C0%3A0%2C0%2C0%2C0" data-vars-target-content-type="url" data-vars-type="web_external_link" data-vars-subunit-name="article_body" data-vars-subunit-type="component" data-vars-position-in-subunit="2">Amazon Basics kettleball</a>
Amazon
A Perform Better Superband, Bowflex SelectTech adjustable dumbbell and Amazon Basics kettleball

If you’ve made the decision to get rid of your rather expensive gym membership and pursue a fitness routine at home, you may be wondering where to even start in gathering equipment that will provide an actually effective workout. If you’re feeling overwhelmed, don’t be — we asked fitness experts to name only the most essential items that will actually upgrade your home workouts.

But one possible downside of creating your own home gym is not getting the most out of your equipment, which is why Ariel Belgrave, a New York City-based health and fitness coach and founder of Gym Hooky, told HuffPost that making sure your workout gear is visible is the key to an effective workout.

“So many people like to tuck away their mat or dumbbells in a closet, but you know what they say: out of sight, out of mind; in sight, in mind,” she said. “If you want to make sure your workouts are always in mind, find a dedicated small space in your home where you set up shop — ideally a place where you pass everyday. This will serve as your visual reminder to get that workout in and there is less of an effort required to get started.”

Belgrave and other fitness experts weighed in on the top five products they recommend for effective at-home workouts. Check them out below.

HuffPost may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page.

1
Amazon
Bowflex SelectTech 552 adjustable dumbbell
"These dumbbells are perfect for small apartments or homes because you are getting 15 sets of weights in one but in a fraction of the space. They are also easy to adjust with just a turn of the dial, which allows you to quickly change the weight as you need to, without having to stop your workout." — Ariel Belgrave, a New York City-based health and fitness coach and founder of Gym Hooky

The dumbbell is adjustable from five to 52 pounds each, so you can use its versatility for a range of exercises and strength levels. Each one even has motion-tracking technology that can count your reps and track your form when used in conjunction with a smart device's camera.
$214.97+ at Amazon
2
Amazon
A kettleball
"Find a single weight that you can comfortably clean, squat, hinge and with effort can: push (press), and pull (row). You can cook up a solid amount of workouts with a single weight." — Thea Hughes, a Brooklyn-based strength and lifestyle coach, Nike NA Trainer, and founder of Max Effort Training

This kettlebell weight is perfect for squats, lunges, cardio and more. You can also get it in multiple weights ranging from 10-40 pounds.
$25.67+ at Amazon
3
Amazon
Perform Better Superband
"If I had one piece of equipment and couldn’t use or didn't have access to anything else, I would opt for a 1/2-inch Superband. With this you can create incredible tension for squats, split squats, steps ups, rows, and attach for added benefits like pullups, assisted pushups, lateral walks and resisted running." — Hughes
$18.12 at Amazon
4
Amazon
A pullup bar
"Aside from looking really cool, pullups are an amazing exercise to work your arms, shoulders, back and core all in one go. Whether or not you can perform a full pullup yet, a pullup bar that hangs over your door frame is a space-saving home gym essential — start with tempo eccentric pullups, progress to jump-ups, and you’ll be ready to rep out strict pullups in no time!" — Sydney Sherman, a New York City-based personal trainer

This bar is easy to install and fits doors with up to 35.4-inch wide frames.

$23.25 at Amazon
5
Amazon
TRX all-in-one suspension training system
"One fitness item that I recommend at home is the TRX suspension training. It's portable, light and you can use at home or bring it with you during travel. Its straps utilize bodyweight exercises while challenging your core and balance. It can be used as a full body workout and is low impact." — Tatiana Lampa, a New York City-based certified personal trainer and corrective exercise specialist

This versatile fitness system includes a TRX suspension trainer, indoor and outdoor anchors and a mesh travel bag for storage. It's safety-tested to support body weight up to 700 pounds. It's perfect for assistance with squats, lunges, planks, pushups and more.


$179.95 at Amazon
